Commercial Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Commercial Robots Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $52.01 billion in 2028 at CAGR of 20.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.74 billion in 2023 to $24.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for automation, growing need for efficiency and productivity, growing awareness of safety concerns, increasing investment in research and development, growing interest in robotics as a service (RaaS) models, growing applications of robots in the construction industry, growing acceptance of collaborative robots (cobots).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The commercial robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $52.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for automation, rising awareness about the benefits of robotics in healthcare, increasing emphasis on logistics and warehousing efficiency, growing investments in robotic startups, rising demand for robotic automation solutions, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Commercial Robots Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15770&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Commercial Robots Market

The increased industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the commercial robot market going forward. Industrialization involves the mechanization of production, the use of inanimate sources of energy, and the organization of labor in large scale factories and enterprises that allow for mass production and economic growth. Industrialization is on the rise owing to several factors, such as the thriving industrial revolution and the rising manufacturing sector. Commercial robots are used by businesses to replicate, assist, or replace human tasks and functions.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-robots-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the commercial robots market include Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG.

Major companies operating in the commercial robots market are developing collaborative robotics (cobots) to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety in various industries. Collaborative robots work alongside humans in a shared workspace, improving efficiency and flexibility in various industries.

Segments:

1) By Type: Field Robots, Medical Robots, Autonomous Guided Robotics, Drones, Other Types

2) By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

3) By Application: Medical And Healthcare, Defense And Security, Agriculture And Forestry, Marine, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the commercial robots market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Commercial Robots Market Definition

Commercial robots are robots designed and used for a wide range of commercial applications across various industries. They are designed to work alongside humans in shared workspaces. They are intended to improve efficiency, safety, and productivity in non-industrial settings.

Commercial Robots Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commercial Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial robots market size, commercial robots market drivers and trends, commercial robots market major players, commercial robots competitors' revenues, commercial robots market positioning, and commercial robots market growth across geographies. The commercial robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Commercial Printing Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-printing-services-global-market-report

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-avionics-systems-global-market-report

Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-aircraft-landing-gear-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293