Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

It will grow to $178.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online food delivery services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $143.05 billion in 2023 to $159.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration and increased availability of mobile devices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The online food delivery services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $178.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the internet of things (iot), artificial intelligence, increasing smartphone users, COVID-19, growing workforce and government initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Online Food Delivery Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3084&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Online Food Delivery Services Market

Increasing digital payment options is expected to propel the growth of the online food deliver services going forward. The increase in digital payment options is driven by convenience, security, and the growing adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity, making cashless transactions more accessible and efficient for consumers. Digital payment options streamline and secure the payment process for online food delivery services, enhancing convenience and encouraging more orders, as they offer efficient, contactless, and hassle-free transactions.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-food-delivery-services-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the online food delivery services market include Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber Eats), Meituan Dianping, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza, Inc., Grubhub Inc.

Major companies operating in the online food delivery services market are introducing innovative technology such as Robot food delivery to gain a competitive edge in the market. Robot food delivery is a service that uses autonomous robots to provide last mile delivery of food and packages.

Segments:

1) By Type: Platform-To-Consumer, Restaurant-To-Consumer

2) By Channel Type: Websites, Mobile Applications

3) By Payment Method: Cash-On-Delivery, Online Payment

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the online food delivery services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the global online food delivery services market report. The regions covered in the online food delivery services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Online Food Delivery Services Market Definition

Online food delivery services refer to a shipping service for food in which companies are involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and have an online portal or application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption.

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on online food delivery services market size, online food delivery services market drivers and trends, online food delivery services market major players, online food delivery services competitors' revenues, online food delivery services market positioning, and online food delivery services market growth across geographies. The online food delivery services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurants-and-mobile-food-services-global-market-report

Pizza Box Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pizza-box-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

