3D Modeling Market is expected to be valued at USD 13.32 billion by 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: Google (US), Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), Bentley Systems (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Adobe (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Golden Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Topcon (Japan), CyberCity 3D (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Apple (US), Onionlab (Spain)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Modeling Market.

The global 3D Modeling Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 13.32 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.95% during the forecast period.

The market is witnessing robust expansion due to the increasing demand for 3D animation across a wide range of applications, coupled with advancements in 3D scanning technologies, sensors, and acquisition devices. The proliferation of 3D content and the introduction of 3D-enabled display devices, which enhance navigation experiences, are also contributing significantly to the market’s growth. These factors collectively drive the demand for sophisticated 3D solutions, fostering market development and technological innovation.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/39995/3d-modeling-market/#request-a-sample

Combating Piracy in the Animation Industry: Strategies, Regulations, and the Path Forward

The animation industry remains vulnerable to significant risks related to corruption and piracy, including the illegal distribution and sale of pirated software copies. These activities result in substantial financial losses for companies. In response, industry players have implemented surveillance and monitoring programs aimed at curbing the illegal downloading of 3D mapping and modeling software, thereby promoting the use of legitimate digital content.

Recent years have seen the introduction of government regulations and reforms designed to combat piracy. Nevertheless, there is an ongoing need for adaptive business strategies and proactive measures. Establishing dedicated anti-piracy teams and increasing public awareness are crucial steps in this effort. For example, in India, states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have launched public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the impacts of piracy.

While some countries focus on blocking piracy sites and imposing penalties on illegal users, these measures alone may not be sufficient. According to DataProt, global software piracy rates decreased to 37% in 2017, marking a 2% reduction from two years prior. This trend underscores the importance of continued vigilance and innovation in anti-piracy strategies to protect the industry's financial interests and intellectual property.

Browse Full Report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/39995/3d-modeling-market/

Enhancing Data Visualization and Decision-Making: The Impact of Integrating 3D Mapping with IoT and Sensor Technologies

The convergence of 3D mapping and modeling solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technologies is driving significant advancements in data collection and visualization, offering a multitude of benefits and applications across various sectors.

IoT devices and sensors capture real-time data from physical objects, equipment, and environments, measuring variables such as temperature, humidity, pressure, motion, and location. When integrated with 3D mapping and modeling solutions, these technologies enable continuous and dynamic data acquisition.

This integration transforms traditional 2D data presentations into comprehensive 3D visualizations, allowing for a more intuitive and spatial understanding of complex datasets. Businesses can leverage these enhanced visual tools to identify patterns, trends, and anomalies with greater precision.

For instance, in smart cities, the integration facilitates the monitoring of traffic patterns, air quality, and waste management systems. 3D visualizations enable city planners and administrators to analyze data more effectively, leading to more informed decision-making and optimized urban services.

Overall, the fusion of 3D mapping and modeling with IoT and sensor technologies opens up extensive opportunities across industries, enhancing situational awareness and enabling more sophisticated and actionable insights.

Services Segment: Managed Services to Experience Highest CAGR

The services segment within the 3D mapping and modeling market is undergoing rapid growth, with managed services projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Managed services are crucial for the optimal operation of 3D mapping and modeling solutions. Vendors in this market rely heavily on technical support and consulting services to ensure the swift and seamless deployment of their solutions. These services are essential in helping organizations fully utilize 3D mapping and modeling technologies, providing specialized support that enhances their effectiveness and efficiency.

Technology Segment: LiDAR to Achieve Largest Market Size

LiDAR technology is expected to capture the largest market share in the 3D modelling sector during the forecast period. LiDAR’s exceptional capabilities, including high resolution, cost efficiency, and its integration with artificial intelligence (AI), have driven its widespread adoption. This technology is revolutionizing various industries by expanding its applications into urban planning, environmental management, and autonomous systems, thereby significantly contributing to market growth.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific to Experience Highest Growth Rate

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the highest growth rate in the 3D modelling market during the forecast period. The region is witnessing significant advancements in technology, with countries such as China, Japan, and India leading the way in adopting information-intensive technologies. As growth opportunities in traditional strongholds like North America and Europe become more saturated, many vendors are turning their focus to Asia Pacific. The technological prowess of China, Japan, and India, combined with their substantial investment potential, presents considerable opportunities for market expansion and revenue generation in this region.

By region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In 2023, North America is set to lead the 3D mapping and modeling market, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and innovative industries. The United States and Canada, in particular, are recognized for their cutting-edge technology environments, which facilitate the widespread adoption of 3D mapping and modeling solutions.

The region is a significant hub for the gaming and entertainment sectors, where 3D mapping and modeling technologies are essential for creating visually immersive and realistic gaming experiences. As these technologies continue to evolve, North America is expected to maintain its leadership role due to the region's robust technology ecosystem and ongoing advancements.

The continuous innovation and development in 3D mapping and modeling solutions in North America will likely fuel further growth and adoption, reinforcing its position as a key driver of global market trends and technological progress.

Key Players:

Google (US)

Autodesk (US)

Trimble (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Dassault Systemes (France)

Adobe (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Esri (US)

Golden Software (US)

Maxon (Germany)

Topcon (Japan)

CyberCity 3D (US)

Pix4D (Switzerland)

Apple (US)

Onionlab (Spain)

To know an additional revised 2024 list of market players, request a sample report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/39995/3d-modeling-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments:

Company Development Impact Unity Technologies Unity Technologies introduced Unity 2024, featuring advanced real-time 3D rendering capabilities and enhanced support for VR and AR applications. The update includes improved tools for photorealistic asset creation and integration with AI-driven development tools, streamlining the creation of immersive environments. High Epic Games Epic Games launched Unreal Engine 5.2, incorporating significant advancements in 3D modeling and simulation. Key features include enhanced Nanite virtualized geometry technology and improved Lumen global illumination for more realistic lighting and texture detail in real-time environments. High NVIDIA NVIDIA released its new Omniverse platform update, providing enhanced tools for collaborative 3D design and simulation. The update includes support for multi-user editing, improved AI-assisted design features, and expanded compatibility with popular 3D modeling software. High Siemens Digital Industries Software Siemens Digital Industries Software unveiled the latest version of Siemens NX, featuring new capabilities for advanced 3D modeling and integrated simulation. The update focuses on improving workflows for complex product design and analysis, including enhanced support for additive manufacturing technologies. Low Dassault Systèmes Dassault Systèmes announced the launch of CATIA V6R2024, which includes updates to its 3D modeling and simulation tools. New features focus on enhancing collaborative design processes and integrating with IoT and AI technologies to support smart product development. Moderate PTC PTC released Creo 10.0, featuring upgrades to its 3D CAD software with advanced generative design capabilities and improved cloud-based collaboration tools. The update aims to streamline the design process and enhance productivity through real-time data sharing and AI-driven design suggestions. High

Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Software 3D Mapping Software 3D Modeling Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Technology

LiDAR

Photogrammetry

Structured Light Scanning

SLAM

Other Technologies

BY Development Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Advertisement

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

For More Findings: https://bulletin.exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Animation Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40747/animation-market/

The global animation market size is projected to grow from USD 179.78 billion in 2023 to USD 410.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

AIGC Solutions Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40748/aigc-solutions-market/

The global AIGC solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 22.65 billion in 2023 to USD 158.18 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

Agile Project Management Tools Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40734/agile-project-management-tools-market/

The global agile project management tools market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.09 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.20 % during the forecast period.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40174/advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market/

The global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market size is projected to grow from USD 27.18 billion in 2023 to USD 61.99 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

AI Writing Assistants Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40693/ai-writing-assistants-market/

The global AI writing assistants market size is projected to grow from USD 1,198.90 million in 2023 to USD 6,112.21 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

AI Visual Inspection System Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40682/ai-visual-inspection-system-market/

The global AI visual inspection system market size is projected to grow from USD 16.57 billion in 2023 to USD 38.74 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Air Quality Apps Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40631/air-quality-apps-market/

The global air quality apps market size is projected to grow from USD 222.49 million in 2023 to USD 625.03 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Ad Tech Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40593/ad-tech-market/

The global Ad tech market size is projected to grow from USD 579.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1494.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Accelerometers Sensors Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40534/accelerometers-sensors-market/

The global Accelerometers Sensors market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.26 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period.

Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40470/advertising-technology-adtech-platform-market/

The global advertising technology (Adtech) platform market is anticipated to grow from USD 986.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 2821.66 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.20 % during the forecast period.

A2P SMS & CPaaS Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40388/a2p-sms-cpaas-market/

The global A2P SMS & CPaaS Market is anticipated to grow from USD 76.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 122.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period.

A2P SMS Messaging Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40370/a2p-sms-messaging-market/

The global A2P SMS Messaging market is anticipated to grow from USD 69.22 Billion in 2023 to USD 97.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.

Advertising Platform Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40470/advertising-technology-adtech-platform-market/

The global advertising technology (Adtech) platform market is anticipated to grow from USD 986.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 2821.66 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.20 % during the forecast period.

Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40323/advanced-planning-scheduling-software-market/

The global advanced planning and scheduling (APS) software market size is projected to grow from USD 701.6 million in 2023 to USD 1324.31 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Advanced Recycling Technologies Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40302/advanced-recycling-technologies-market/

The global advanced recycling technologies market size is projected to grow from USD 403.3 million in 2023 to USD 5435.33 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period.

Advanced Process Control Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40261/advanced-process-control-market/

The global advanced process control market size is projected to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2023 to USD 3.13 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

5G mm Wave Filters Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40243/5g-mm-wave-filters-market/

The global 5G mm Wave Filters market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.09 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.58 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30 % during the forecast period.

Workforce Management Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40219/workforce-management-software-market/

The global workforce management software market is anticipated to grow from USD 8.22 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.55 % during the forecast period.

3D Rendering and Virtualization Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40169/3d-rendering-and-virtualization-software-market/

The global 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.95 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30 % during the forecast period.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com https://bulletin.exactitudeconsultancy.com/