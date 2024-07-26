Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bluetooth low energy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.72 billion in 2023 to $23.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased Internet of Things (IoT), increased consumer electronics demand, increased industrial automation, growth of smart home ecosystems, and increased mobile device integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bluetooth low energy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of bluetooth low energy (BLE) in healthcare and fitness applications, increasing focus on bluetooth low energy (BLE) security and privacy, integration of bluetooth low energy (BLE) with IoT and smart home devices, increasing demand for wearable devices and introduction and growth of bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacons.

Growth Driver Of The Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Market

The proliferation of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the bluetooth low-energy devices market going forward. Smart devices are internet-connected electronic gadgets that can collect, process, and transmit data, enabling automation, remote control, and enhanced functionality compared to traditional devices. Smart device adoption has surged due to their seamless integration into daily routines, catalyzing a shift towards connected lifestyles. Bluetooth low energy devices enable smart devices to achieve efficient wireless communication with minimal power consumption, enhancing connectivity and functionality in various applications such as wearables, home automation, and health monitoring.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bluetooth low energy devices market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd.

Major companies operating in the Bluetooth low energy devices market are developing innovative chipset products such as system-on-chip (SOC) solutions, to better serve customers with advanced features. A system-on-chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit that combines multiple electronic components and functionalities into a single chip and incorporates all the necessary components and functionalities required for bluetooth communication.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Module, Chipset

2) By Mode: Single Mode, Dual Mode

3) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Building And Retail, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bluetooth low energy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bluetooth low energy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Market Definition

Bluetooth low energy (BLE) devices are wireless communication tools designed for low power consumption and extended battery life. They operate on bluetooth 4.0 and later standards, facilitating short-range data exchange between devices. BLE is widely used in various applications, including smart home devices, and medical monitoring equipment.

Bluetooth Low Energy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

