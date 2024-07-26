Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20.2%

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cell therapy human raw materials market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell therapy human raw materials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, high demand for regenerative medicines, governmental funding and support, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell therapy human raw materials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding therapeutic applications, rising patient awareness, favorable regulatory frameworks, a growing biopharmaceutical sector, and improved manufacturing processes.

Growth Driver Of The Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market

The rising adoption of regenerative medicine is expected to drive the cell therapy human raw materials market going forward. Regenerative medicine involves harnessing the body's own regenerative capabilities or using external stimuli such as stem cells, tissue engineering, or gene therapy to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged tissues and organs, aiming to restore normal function. Regenerative medicine gains visibility due to advancements in biotechnology, a rise in understanding cellular mechanisms, a growing demand for personalized medicine, and the potential to address unmet medical needs more effectively. Cell therapy and human raw materials facilitate the rising adoption of regenerative medicine by providing the essential biological components necessary for cell-based therapies, enabling the production of standardized and reliable treatments for various medical conditions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell therapy human raw materials market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd.

Major companies operating in the cell therapy human raw materials market increasingly focus on developing chemically defined cell culture mediums to accelerate cell therapy development. A cell culture medium is a nutrient-rich solution designed to provide essential nutrients, growth factors, and environmental conditions necessary for cells' in vitro growth and propagation outside their natural environment.

Segments:

1) By Product: Cell Culture Media, Cell Culture Sera, Cell Culture Supplements, Reagents And Buffers, Other Raw Materials

2) By Type Of Cell Therapy: Dendritic Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, T-Cell Therapy

3) By End-Use: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) And Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOs), Academic And Research Institutions

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell therapy human raw materials market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell therapy human raw materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Definition

Cell therapy human raw materials are biological substances derived from human sources, such as cells, tissues, and blood components, used as foundational elements in the development and manufacturing of cell-based therapeutic products. These raw materials are employed in various stages of cell therapy production to create treatments for diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and degenerative conditions.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell therapy human raw materials market size, cell therapy human raw materials market drivers and trends, cell therapy human raw materials market major players, cell therapy human raw materials competitors' revenues, cell therapy human raw materials market positioning, and cell therapy human raw materials market growth across geographies. The cell therapy human raw materials market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

