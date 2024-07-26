Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,600 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Arrest of Alleged Leaders of Sinaloa Cartel

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the arrest of alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia (“El Mayo”) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez:

“The Sinaloa Cartel pioneered the manufacture of fentanyl and has for years trafficked it into our country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastating countless communities. The Biden-Harris Administration has taken a relentless, unprecedented, and comprehensive approach to combating the scourge of fentanyl. Today, two of the Cartel’s alleged top leaders – Ismael Zambada Garcia (“El Mayo”) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez – are in U.S. custody and will be brought to justice. I commend the dedicated, brave agents and officers of Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI whose years of work, alongside others in the law enforcement community, have, at great personal sacrifice, disrupted and dismantled cartel operations across the world.”

You just read:

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Arrest of Alleged Leaders of Sinaloa Cartel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more