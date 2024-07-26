Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Arrest of Alleged Leaders of Sinaloa Cartel

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the arrest of alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia (“El Mayo”) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez:

“The Sinaloa Cartel pioneered the manufacture of fentanyl and has for years trafficked it into our country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and devastating countless communities. The Biden-Harris Administration has taken a relentless, unprecedented, and comprehensive approach to combating the scourge of fentanyl. Today, two of the Cartel’s alleged top leaders – Ismael Zambada Garcia (“El Mayo”) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez – are in U.S. custody and will be brought to justice. I commend the dedicated, brave agents and officers of Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI whose years of work, alongside others in the law enforcement community, have, at great personal sacrifice, disrupted and dismantled cartel operations across the world.”