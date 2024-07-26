Global Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The operating room equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.13 billion in 2023 to $18.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid growth in the elderly population, favorable government decisions and increased healthcare spending and by rapid growth in emerging markets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The operating room equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to faster economic growth, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, increasing demand for critical care equipment, increase prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives and efforts towards insurance reforms.

Growth Driver Of The Operating Room Equipment Market

The growing incidence of chronic diseases requiring surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the operating room equipment market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-lasting medical conditions that persist over an extended period of time, typically for three months or more. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases necessitating surgical interventions is driving the demand for operating room equipment, as these advanced technologies and tools are essential for performing effective and precise surgical procedures, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the operating room equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, General Electric Company, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Drägerwerk AG.

Major companies operating in the operating room equipment market are undergoing partnerships to address the needs of operative care facilities. A strategic partnership is a relationship between two commercial enterprises that is usually formalized by one or more business contracts.

Segments:

1) By Type: Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors,

2) By Application: Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities And Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global operating room equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest market in the operating room equipment market. The regions covered in the operating room equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Operating Room Equipment Market Definition

Operating room equipment are different types of equipment that are used during surgery.

The main types of operating room equipment are anesthesia devices, endoscopes, operating room lights, operating tables, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices, patient monitors. The endoscope is a lighted optical instrument that is used to get a deep look inside the body. An endoscope is rigid or flexible used to examine organs, like the throat or esophagus. The various applications involved are cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on operating room equipment market size, operating room equipment market drivers and trends, operating room equipment market major players, operating room equipment competitors' revenues, operating room equipment market positioning, and operating room equipment market growth across geographies. The operating room equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

