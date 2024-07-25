Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss the wildfire situation in Jasper, Alberta

CANADA, July 25 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the wildfire situation in Jasper, Alberta.

The group discussed the latest developments on the ground, the federal government’s commitment to support provinces and territories, and the devastating impact on local and Indigenous communities, including the evacuation of thousands of people in Jasper National Park and the destruction of homes and businesses in the area.

The Prime Minister, ministers, and senior officials first and foremost acknowledged that the work continues to fight structural fires in Jasper, and they commended the speed at which members of the community and Park evacuated, meaning that all residents, tourists, and first responders remain safe today. They expressed their gratitude for the firefighters who continue to put their lives at risk to battle these devastating wildfires and protect homes, the first responders who have been supporting those who have been impacted, and the neighbouring communities who have opened their homes to evacuees.

Ministers and senior officials provided an update on the federal support currently being deployed on the ground. This includes the constant flow of information and communication between governments and agencies and the immediate deployment of Canadian Armed Forces resources, which will provide evacuation support, wildfire support, and the co-ordination of firefighting and airlift assistance, in response to Alberta’s request for federal assistance. Ministers also discussed the ongoing co-ordination of firefighting, including with international partners. Hundreds of firefighters from countries such as Mexico, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia are either already in Canada or on their way to support local efforts.

The group highlighted the important work being delivered by the Government Operations Centre and Parks Canada, which are working closely with partners to co-ordinate the response to the wildfire situation in Alberta and to mobilize all necessary federal resources to assist. They discussed ongoing safety issues, including the impact on roads, railways, and telecommunication services, and further actions needed to mitigate the impacts of wildfires on local communities and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister thanked all ministers and officials who have been urgently assisting with co-ordinating the emergency response and evacuation process, and he urged them to keep working with all partners, including Indigenous partners, to address the situation as it continues to evolve. He stressed that the federal government would continue to use every tool at its disposal to support those impacted, keep people safe from harm, and protect our communities.