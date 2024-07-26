Global Cyber Security Managed Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cyber Security Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cyber Security Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cyber security managed services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.80 billion in 2023 to $15.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in cyber threats, rising digital transformation initiatives, demand for security-related managed services, increasing adoption of managed risk and compliance services, and increasing adoption of cloud computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cyber security managed services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on incident response and resilience, increased emphasis on compliance and risk management, growth of managed security, focus on data privacy and protection, and surging demand for digital privacy systems.

Growth Driver Of The Cyber Security Managed Services Market

The rising number of online security threats is expected to propel the growth of the cyber security managed services market going forward. Online security threats encompass a wide range of malicious activities to compromise the security, integrity, and privacy of information and systems connected to the internet. The rise in online security threats is due to the growth of connected devices, emerging cyber threats, cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi), and software and system vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity-managed services play a crucial role in defending organizations against the rising number of online security threats by providing continuous monitoring, advanced threat detection, rapid incident response, and comprehensive security solutions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cyber security managed services market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Accenture plc.

Major companies operating in the cyber security managed services market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as holistic digital protection, to enhance their offerings and attract a larger customer base. Holistic digital protection is a comprehensive approach to safeguarding an organization’s digital assets, encompassing various security measures, practices, and technologies.

Segments:

1) By Service: Managed Detection And Response (MDR), Incident Management, Managed Vulnerability, Identity And Access Solution, Other Services

2) By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Other Security Types

3) By Enterprise Type: Small And Medium Size Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel And Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cyber security managed services market in 2023. The regions covered in the cyber security managed services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cyber Security Managed Services Market Definition

Cybersecurity managed services refer to a comprehensive suite of outsourced services provided by third-party organizations to manage and enhance the security posture of an organization's information systems and data. These services are designed to protect against cyber threats, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain critical information's integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

Cyber Security Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cyber Security Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cyber security managed services market size, cyber security managed services market drivers and trends, cyber security managed services market major players, cyber security managed services competitors' revenues, cyber security managed services market positioning, and cyber security managed services market growth across geographies. The cyber security managed services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

