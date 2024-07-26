Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Chemotherapy At Home Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemotherapy at home services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.58 billion in 2023 to $1.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cancer incidence, growing patient demand for receiving care at home, hospital capacity constraints, improved home healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government policies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chemotherapy at home services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising healthcare costs, aging population, expansion of home healthcare services, increased focus on patient-centric care, increased need to reduce inpatient stays and chronic disease management.

Growth Driver Of The Chemotherapy At Home Services Market

The increased prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the chemotherapy-at-home services market going forward. Cancer is a disease characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. There is an increased prevalence of cancer due to several factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, genetic predispositions, and increased detection through advanced diagnostic techniques. Chemotherapy at-home services allow cancer patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes, improving convenience and quality of life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chemotherapy at home services market include CVS Health Corporation, Optum Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic plc, Amgen, Penn Medicine, Advocate Health Care, Medibank Private Limited.

Companies operating in the chemotherapy-at-home services market are providing innovative chemotherapy care services to revolutionize the delivery of chemotherapy services and enhance patient safety and convenience. Chemotherapy care service refers to providing chemotherapy treatment in the comfort and convenience of patients' homes.

Segments:

1) By Product: Chemotherapy Drugs, Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

2) By Administration: Oral, Intravenous

3) By Application: Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chemotherapy at-home services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chemotherapy at home services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Definition

Chemotherapy at home services is an outpatient care option provided by a team of doctors and nurses, allowing cancer patients to receive their treatments at home. Chemotherapy at-home services provide cancer patients with the option to receive chemotherapy treatments in the comfort of their own homes rather than in traditional clinical settings such as hospitals or specialized treatment centers.

