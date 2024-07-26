Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic biomaterials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.62 billion in 2023 to $20.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancement in technologies, and rise in healthcare expenditure, growth in the number of healthcare facilities and economic growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthopedic biomaterials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased prevalence of obesity and arthritis conditions, rapid growth in the geriatric population and increase in joint replacement surgical procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

The increasing prevalence of knee replacements is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic biomaterials market going forward. Knee replacement, also known as knee arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure used to replace a damaged or worn-out knee joint with an artificial joint or prosthesis. Orthopedic biomaterials are used in knee replacements improved the outcomes and quality of life for patients with knee joint issues by providing the necessary strength, durability, and biocompatibility.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthopedic biomaterials market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Globus Medical Inc., Exactech Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Victrex plc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Royal DSM, Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

Major companies operating in the orthopedic biomaterials market are focusing on innovative products such as tendon fixation device to drive revenues in their market. A tendon fixation device is a medical instrument or implant used in orthopedic surgery to secure tendons, ligaments, or soft tissues to bone.

Segments:

1) By Material Type: Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites

2) By Application: Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the orthopedic biomaterials market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the orthopedic biomaterials market report. The regions covered in the orthopedic biomaterials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Definition

Orthopedic biomaterials are materials intended to be inserted into the human body as constituents of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by either substituting or repairing various tissues, such as bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and others.

