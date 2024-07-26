Digital Dentistry Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.7%

Digital Dentistry Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital dentistry market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.50 billion in 2023 to $6.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the proliferation of private dental clinics and chains, increasing dental disorders, demand for aesthetic dentistry, and increasing geriatric population demanding more dental care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital dentistry market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to greater awareness of oral health and the benefits of digital dentistry, expanding dental tourism, integration of tele-dentistry, enhanced patient experience, and comfort with digital solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Dentistry Market

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the digital dentistry market going forward. Dental disorders refer to a range of conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and oral structures, including cavities, gum disease, tooth decay, and oral infections. The dental disorders are caused due to factors such as poor oral hygiene practices, unhealthy dietary habits, tobacco use, inadequate access to dental care, and aging populations. Digital dentistry is transforming the diagnosis and treatment of dental disorders with technologies such as computer-aided design or computer-aided manufacturing (CAD or CAM) systems, digital imaging, and artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, enhancing precision and outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital dentistry market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., DWS Systems.

Major companies operating in the digital dentistry market are focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into diagnosis products, such as AI-guided orthodontic scans, to enhance treatment precision, efficiency, and early detection capabilities. An AI-guided orthodontics scan uses artificial intelligence to assist in conducting precise scans of a patient's teeth, aiding in treatment planning and customization.

Segments:

1) By Type: Instruments, Consumables

2) By Specialty Areas: Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology, Other Specialty Areas

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital dentistry market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital dentistry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Dentistry Market Definition

Digital dentistry refers to the use of digital technologies and devices to perform dental procedures rather than traditional mechanical or electrical tools. This includes a range of advanced techniques and equipment designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient care in dental practices.

