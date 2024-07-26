Culvert Installation Operations on Jenny Wren Drive, in Berkeley County, on Thursday, July 25, 2024

Page Content

Culvert installation operations will be conducted on Jenny Wren Drive, County Route 45/6, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​