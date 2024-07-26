Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,652 in the last 365 days.

Culvert Installation Operations on Jenny Wren Drive, in Berkeley County, on Thursday, July 25, 2024

Page Content

Culvert installation operations will be conducted on Jenny Wren Drive, County Route 45/6, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

Culvert Installation Operations on Jenny Wren Drive, in Berkeley County, on Thursday, July 25, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more