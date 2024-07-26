Inventory Tag Market, Size, Growth, Market Overview, Competitive Analysis, Key Players Industry and Forecast To 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global inventory tag market size was USD 5.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Inventory Tag Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Inventory Tag industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Inventory Tag market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Inventory Tag market. In addition to historical data from 2023 to 2032, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2032 for the Inventory Tag market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The market for inventory tags is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of advanced tracking technologies across various industries. The rise of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chain management have heightened the demand for reliable inventory tracking systems. Inventory tags, equipped with RFID and barcode technologies, offer precise tracking and real-time visibility of products, which is crucial for maintaining inventory accuracy and reducing losses due to theft or misplacement. The growing emphasis on automation and digitalization in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics is further propelling the market. Companies are investing in inventory management solutions to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve customer satisfaction by ensuring product availability.

However, the market faces certain restraints that could hinder its growth. The initial cost of implementing inventory tagging systems can be high, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The expense of purchasing tags, readers, and related software, coupled with the need for training employees, can be a significant barrier. Additionally, concerns regarding data security and privacy are prevalent, as inventory tags often store sensitive information about products and their movements. The potential for data breaches and the misuse of information can deter some businesses from fully embracing these technologies.

Despite these challenges, several growth factors are expected to drive the inventory tag market forward. The increasing demand for efficient inventory management in the healthcare sector is one such factor. Hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are adopting inventory tags to track medical equipment, drugs, and supplies, ensuring their availability and minimizing wastage. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the development of more durable and cost-effective RFID tags, are making inventory tagging systems more accessible to a broader range of businesses. The integration of inventory tags with IoT (Internet of Things) devices is also creating new opportunities, allowing for more sophisticated data collection and analysis, which can lead to better decision-making and operational efficiencies.

The industry is ripe with opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where the adoption of modern inventory management practices is still in its nascent stages. As businesses in these regions modernize their operations, the demand for inventory tags is expected to rise significantly. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and the need to reduce waste in supply chains are encouraging companies to invest in inventory management solutions that can help them optimize stock levels and reduce excess inventory. Innovations such as eco-friendly tags and tags with enhanced durability are gaining traction, catering to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions.

In terms of value chain analysis, the inventory tag market involves several key stages, from the production of raw materials to the manufacturing of tags, the integration of technology, and the distribution to end-users. Manufacturers of inventory tags work closely with technology providers to incorporate advanced features such as RFID and barcode capabilities. These tags are then distributed through various channels, including direct sales and partnerships with inventory management solution providers. The end-users span across multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, each with specific requirements and use cases for inventory tags.

The supply chain for inventory tags is complex, involving multiple stakeholders and processes. Raw material suppliers provide the essential components, such as silicon chips for RFID tags and adhesives for barcode labels. Manufacturers then produce the tags, which are often customized to meet the specific needs of different industries. The distribution network includes wholesalers, distributors, and retailers who ensure that the tags reach the end-users. Effective supply chain management is crucial to maintaining the availability and quality of inventory tags, particularly as demand fluctuates across different regions and industries.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Inventory Tag market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Inventory Tag market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Inventory Tag market.

Radical Highlights of the Inventory Tag Market Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major players included in the global inventory tag market report are:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Alien Technology, LLC

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Newell Brands

Teklynx Newco SAS

HID Global Corporation

SupplyPro, Inc.

SimplyRFID

SES-imagotag

Inventory Tag Latest Industry News

On 2 October 2022, Avery Dennison Corporation, launched AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID inlay inventory tag for pharmaceutical applications. Avery Dennison Smartrac plays a pivotal role by offering automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions to hospital pharmacies across the U.S. Avery Dennison Smartrac has been a supplier of RFID tags for the Kit Check application since its inception. Kit Check's RFID-enabled inventory management solution assists hospitals in streamlining restocking processes, automating to reduce unnecessary spending on medications and enhance patient safety.

On 12 August 2021, SATO partnered with Xerafy to introduce innovative metal skin RFID labels to the global automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare verticals. The Xerafy Metal Skin RFID labels offer real-time traceability and asset management visibility, and these can be effortlessly printed using SATO RFID-enabled printers such as CT4-LX and CLNX Plus series. In addition, these labels are versatile and can be applied to both metallic and non-metallic surfaces.

Inventory Tag Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global inventory tag market on the basis of label type, print type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Label Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Others

Print Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dot matrix printing

Thermal printing

Laser printing

Screen printing

Inkjet printing

Flexographic printing

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Barcode

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Quick Response (QR) codes

Internet of Things (IoT)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Inventory management

Material Requirements Planning (MRP)

Fleet management

Asset tracking

Production and quality control

Maintenance and compliance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Retail

Manufacturing

Warehousing and distribution

Automotive

Aviation and aerospace

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

