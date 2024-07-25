MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a victim reported driving with four passengers in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, when a suspect began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. A woman in the vehicle, a passenger, was struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another woman in the vehicle, also a passenger, was injured by glass and was also transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24113750

###