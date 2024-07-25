Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,769 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a victim reported driving with four passengers in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, when a suspect began shooting at the victim’s vehicle. A woman in the vehicle, a passenger, was struck by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another woman in the vehicle, also a passenger, was injured by glass and was also transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24113750

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more