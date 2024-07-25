Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for pointing a gun at a victim in Southeast.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspect drove up to the victim in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road, Southeast. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened him then drove away.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2023, 46-year-old Douglas Proctor, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24112391

###

