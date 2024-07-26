DCR News Release – Waiawa Correctional Facility Resource Day prepares inmates for reentry into community

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 25, 2024

Waiawa Correctional Facility Resource Day prepares inmates for reentry into community

HONOLULU — The Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) and Transforming Lives hosted a Resource Day event at the facility today, July 25, 2024, to help inmates prepare for successful reentry into the community.

Approximately 35 vendors that included job readiness programs, education, employment/vocational training programs, housing assistance, peer support, substance abuse treatment, health care, children and family programs and more, participated in Resource Day to provide information and referral services to approximately 180 inmates.

The inmates are within two years of reentering the community.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) said, “Initiatives such as today’s Resource Day provide inmates an opportunity to connect with various community agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide a variety of services, to help with a smooth transition back into the community.”

Chaplain Barbara Gatewood of Transforming Lives said, “An event such as this helps men prepare for and succeed in their transitioning process.”

Transforming Lives is a nonprofit organization that collaborates with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and community groups to provide resources for inmates who are reentering the community.

 

Media Contact: 

Rosemarie Bernardo 

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

