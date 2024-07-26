Investor Choice Advocates Network Launches New Show 'SEC Roundup' Stories of Securities Exchange Commission Overreach
Shockingly the SEC abuses its power on a regular basis.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move, non-profit litigation organization, the Investor Choice Advocates Network launches new show, “SEC Roundup” on the YouTube Platform. The ICAN, which has long been at the forefront of advocating for small investors and entrepreneurs, looks forward to leading the charge against unfair and unjust treatment of entrepreneurs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Through strategic litigation and advocacy, ICAN works to protect the rights of small investors and entrepreneurs. The organization ensures that these corporations have the freedom to innovate and grow without being hampered by unnecessary regulatory burdens, and to create a precedent-based legal bulwark against SEC overreach.
ICAN believes that robust capital markets are essential for a healthy, vibrant economy where opportunities for upward mobility are accessible to all and aims to foster a more inclusive, dynamic economic landscape by highlighting these markets' importance and their economic development role.
SEC Roundup exemplifies ICAN’s continuous commitment to be a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in the complexities of SEC regulations and the real-world implications of these regulations. It also aims to extend its advocacy by providing a platform for two-way communication and open discussion to real business owners whose voices are typically drowned out by the SEC.
The goal is to provide a platform for education, advocacy, community engagement and the dissemination of crucial information. SEC Roundup will talk about SEC policies and the impact on small businesses and investors. However, ICAN’s primary focus is to empower entrepreneurs to stand up for their rights and pursue their dreams without undue regulatory hindrance and SEC overreach.
The show features a variety of content, including expert interviews, case studies, panel discussions, and educational videos. These resources aim to demystify SEC regulations, highlight specific cases of regulatory overreach, showcase the vital role of capital markets in fostering economic growth and upward mobility in today’s tumultuous economic environment.
Joseph Collins, Jr., CEO of Punch TV Studios and former United States Presidential Candidate under the Libertarian Party is represented by the ICAN against the SEC. Collins recently shared his unbelievable story on SEC Roundup. As the first Black man, and one of the first companies to qualify under the JOBS Act; Regulation A+ crowdfunding exemption signed into law by President Barack Obama, Collins case is filled with examples of SEC overreach.
Collins says, “When I initially took Punch TV Studios public, I was excited. The JOBS Act was historic. President Obama opened capital markets to small businesses. Then the Securities & Exchange Commission stepped in and abused its power. Shockingly the SEC abuses its power on a regular basis.”
Nicholas Morgan president of ICAN says, “We aim to address these SEC overreach issues. There are hundreds of stories like Collins. ICAN is here to rally support for a regulatory environment that promotes rather than hinders entrepreneurial success.”
By creating a space where investors, entrepreneurs, and concerned citizens can come together, ICAN hopes to build a robust movement capable of effecting meaningful change. The organization's ultimate goal is to create a more balanced and fairer regulatory environment that supports rather than stifles innovation and growth.
Learn more about the ICAN movement at https://www.URBTNews.com
Nicholas Morgan and Joseph Collins, Jr. are available for interviews at (310) 849-0384
