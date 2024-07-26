Submit Release
Governor Kay Ivey Visits Students at the Coleman-Robertson Summer Program

Governor Kay Ivey visited the Coleman-Robertson Summer Program on July 24, 2024 to deliver encouraging remarks to attending Alabama students. She spoke on the importance of hard work, setting goals and loving learning – core lessons she was taught growing up as a student. (Governor’s Office, Evelyn Cherry)

