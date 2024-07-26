Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Anderson County July 26

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Anderson County on July 26 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by storms and flooding April 26-June 5.

Center location:

Anderson County Courthouse Annex

703 N. Mallard St. (Suite 103 and 103a)

Palestine, TX 75801

The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, San Jacinto, Rusk, Sabine, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding that occurred April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.