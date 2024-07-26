NANO NUCLEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. on Behalf of Nano Nuclear Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“Nano Nuclear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE) on behalf of Nano Nuclear stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nano Nuclear has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 19, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging that Nano Nuclear “has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology.” The report specified that, as of July 2024, “the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [(“NRC”)] does not list [Nano Nuclear] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano Nuclear] is pitching,” and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is “not aware of this company” and “have not had any pre-application dealings with them.”

On this news, the price of Nano Nuclear shares declined by $3.33 per share, or approximately 17.3%, from $19.30 per share on July 19, 2024 to close at $15.97 on July 22, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano Nuclear shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: