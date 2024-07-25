FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for August 1 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The open meeting will commence at 10 a.m. ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the August 1 Commission meeting:

Pharmacy Benefit Managers Report: Staff from the Office of Policy Planning will provide a presentation on the Interim Report on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). This Interim Report is part of the Federal Trade Commission’s ongoing study of PBMs and explores their potential impact on access and affordability of medicines and examines how increasing vertical integration and concentration may have enabled PBMs to inflate drug costs and squeeze Main Street pharmacies.

Presentation on Military Consumer Protection: To close out Military Consumer Month, staff from the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Division of Consumer and Business Education will provide a presentation on the FTC’s work to protect servicemembers, veterans, and their families. It will address the FTC’s consumer outreach and education efforts, network of partnerships with military organizations, and recent enforcement work.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the August 1 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 8 pm ET.

A link to view the meeting will be available on the day of the event, shortly before is starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on FTC.gov.