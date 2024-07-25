Submit Release
Nightly Closures Of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hill Beginning Sunday, August 4

LĪHUʻE, HAWAIʻI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of nightly full closures of Kūhiō Highway between Hanalei Plantation Road and ʻŌhiki  Road Sunday through Thursday from August 4 to September 15. There will be a single-lane closure leading up to the full closure. The schedule is as follows:

 

Single-lane closure                                     Full closure

 

Sunday – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.                        11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

Monday – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.                        11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tuesday – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.                      11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Wednesday – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.                 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Thursday – 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.                     11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Friday – No Work after 4:30 a.m.

Saturday- No Work

 

A full closure is necessary for crews to install a 24” drain line from the top of Hanalei Hill down the face of the slope. This work is part of the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization Project.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed access through the closure. For up-to-date lane closures on Kauaʻi visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###

 

