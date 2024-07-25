Westport to Issue Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT) (“Westport” or “The Company”) announces that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Call Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe166497326ef478e85dda36eea3f3316

Webcast: https://investors.wfsinc.com



Participants may register up to 60 minutes before the event by clicking on the call link and completing the online registration form. Upon registration, the user will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN, along with an email confirming the details.

The webcast will be archived on Westport’s website and a replay will be available at https://investors.wfsinc.com beginning August 15, 2024

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Investor Relations

T: +1 604-718-2046

E: invest@wfsinc.com