Chelan County mental health and agency affiliated counselor credentials suspended due to sexual misconduct

For immediate release: July 25, 2024   (24-091)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credentials of Chelan County mental health counselor and agency affiliated counselor Devin A. McNeil (MC61224744; CG61202605) pending further legal action. 

Charges state McNeil committed unprofessional conduct when he crossed professional boundaries with two female patients, one of whom was a minor. Allegations against McNeil include engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

McNeil cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. McNeil has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

