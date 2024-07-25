Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, July 24.

The visit highlighted the Laboratory’s work with the Navy including studying real-world lessons learned in Integrated Air and Missile Defense, software development, rapid fleet experimentation and cyber resilience.

The Laboratory was founded in 1942 as part of a government effort to mobilize scientific resources to address wartime challenges and is a Department of Defense designated University Affiliated Research Center and one of five Navy-sponsored UARCs. UARCs provide innovative and independent technical expertise in support of national security objectives.

Today, APL continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the Navy’s mission readiness through research and development initiatives. This collaboration has focused on enhancing naval operations, ensuring maritime security and bolstering national defense.

“Through our partnership, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in defense technology," said Kilby. "This collaboration not only strengthens our national security but also reaffirms our dedication to advancing the frontiers of science and engineering."

During his visit, Kilby spent time with APL’s Air Missile Defense Sector, discussing IAMD performance in the Red Sea, lessons learned and recommendations to prepare for any future conflict.

“The Navy is a learning organization and partnerships with UARCs play a large role in that,” said Kilby. “Our Sailors are ready, but we can’t discount our adversary. The ability to apply lessons learned including rapid engagement reconstruction and technical program correction allows us to arm our warfighters with the best information.”

Kilby also addressed APL leaders during his visit and stressed the importance the Laboratory plays in our Navy’s foundation.

“I’ve worked with APL for more than 17 years and have no doubt the work you do is important, I saw that firsthand today,” said Kilby. “Our Navy wants to work together with our partners who are working to solve our most difficult problems to ensure we can fight and win when that call comes. You are helping us do just that. Thank you for all you do for our Navy and Nation.”

For more information on Johns Hopkins University Laboratory, visit: https://www.jhuapl.edu/

