BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Aggravated Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East – Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: May 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Luring a Child
- Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Cameron Gray
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department for Children and Families received a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred in Bethel. After an investigation, it was determined that Cameron Gray had committed the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He was arrested on July 25th, 2024, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was arraigned in Windsor County Superior Court and was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp
Vermont State Police – Royalton
Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(P): 802-234-9933
(F): 802-234-6520