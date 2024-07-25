BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Aggravated Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2002560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East – Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: May 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Sexual Assault

Luring a Child

Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Cameron Gray

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th, 2024, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department for Children and Families received a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred in Bethel. After an investigation, it was determined that Cameron Gray had committed the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He was arrested on July 25th, 2024, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was arraigned in Windsor County Superior Court and was held without bail.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

