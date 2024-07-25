Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.52 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)(1) compared to $2.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “We’re pleased to experience stabilization of the net interest margin along with a slowed pace of deposit migration into higher cost types and we’re very well positioned to benefit in a rates-down environment. Asset quality remains strong and we’re well prepared for any financial downturn that may occur. The results of the SBA Lending segment were disappointing, particularly with respect to loan sales. The SBA Lending pipeline is strong heading into the fourth fiscal quarter and we continue to evaluate strategies to improve financial performance. Additionally, we continue to evaluate and implement strategies to reduce balance sheet and operating inefficiencies. We continue to focus on strong asset quality; selective high-quality lending; deposit growth; and improvement of liquidity, capital and interest rate sensitivity positions. We’ve been successful in executing these strategies and we continue to move on the right trajectory, which we believe will deliver increasing financial results and shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $331,000, or 2.2%, to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 2.94% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in interest income. An average balance table including average asset yields and average liability costs is included in the table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $501,000, a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $158,000 and a provision for credit losses for securities of $84,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $441,000 for the same period in 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, of which $49,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $61,000 in 2023.

Noninterest income decreased $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $4.6 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company recorded the estimated fair market value on Visa Class C shares of $436,000, with no corresponding amount for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.7 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company recognized a reversal of a contingency accrual of $283,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with no corresponding amount during the same period in 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $483,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $331,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 10.6%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 12.5% in 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate was due primarily to greater utilization of solar tax credits in 2024 as compared to 2023.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

The Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.37 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $8.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $13.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $12.3 million, or $1.79 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $12.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.86 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)(1). Compared to $12.3 million, or $1.79 for the nine months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $3.1 million, or 6.6%, to $43.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.67% as compared to 3.13% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to a $17.7 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $14.7 million increase in interest income. An average balance table including average asset yields and average liability costs is included in the table at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.7 million, a credit for unfunded lending commitments of $159,000 and a provision for credit losses for securities of $107,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.8 million for the same period in 2023. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $2.8 million from $13.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $16.8 million at June 30, 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $224,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $320,000 in 2023, of which $264,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Noninterest income decreased $10.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to a $11.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $14.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $7.5 million and other operating expense of $4.3 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staffing related to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in other operating expense was due primarily to a $916,000 decrease in net loss on captive insurance due to the dissolution of the captive insurance company in 2023, a decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans of $755,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $490,000 in 2023, and a decrease in loss contingency for restitution to mortgage borrowers of $300,000 in 2024 compared to an increase of $609,000 in 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $873,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 compared to tax expense of $747,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher taxable income in the 2024 period. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 8.1%, which was an increase from the effective tax rate of 7.7% in 2023. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the utilization of solar tax credits in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $104.6 million, from $2.29 billion at September 30, 2023 to $2.39 billion at June 30, 2024. Net loans held for investment increased $56.7 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to growth in residential construction and commercial business loans. Loans held for sale increased by $80.0 million from $45.9 million at September 30, 2023 to $125.9 million, primarily due to the transfer of approximately $108.6 million of residential first lien home equity lines of credit that are intended for sale. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights decreased $59.8 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2024, due to the sale of the entire residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio during the period.

Total liabilities increased $87.6 million due primarily to increases in FHLB borrowings of $61.8 million and increases in total deposits of $30.4 million. As of June 30, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 30.3% of total deposits and 12.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $17.0 million, from $151.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $168.0 million at June 30, 2024, due primarily to a $12.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained net income of $4.4 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to decreasing long term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2024, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale. At June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
(Unaudited)    
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended        
OPERATING DATA: June 30,   June 30,        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023          
                       
Total interest income $ 31,094     $ 26,798     $ 89,765     $ 75,092          
Total interest expense   16,560       11,933       46,780       29,054          
                       
Net interest income   14,534       14,865       42,985       46,038          
                       
Provision for credit losses - loans   501       441       1,684       1,797          
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   158       -       (159 )     -          
Provision for credit losses - securities   84       -       107       -          
                       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,791       14,424       41,353       44,241          
                       
Total noninterest income   3,196       7,196       9,688       19,900          
Total noninterest expense   12,431       18,965       40,248       54,475          
                       
Income before income taxes   4,556       2,655       10,793       9,666          
Income tax expense   483       331       873       747          
                       
Net income $ 4,073     $ 2,324     $ 9,920     $ 8,919          
                       
Net income per share, basic $ 0.60     $ 0.34     $ 1.45     $ 1.30          
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,832,452       6,816,608       6,829,490       6,858,739          
                       
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.60     $ 0.34     $ 1.45     $ 1.29          
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,842,336       6,819,748       6,851,145       6,893,766          
                       
                       
Performance ratios (annualized)                      
Return on average assets   0.69 %     0.29 %     0.57 %     0.50 %        
Return on average equity   9.86 %     4.01 %     8.23 %     6.86 %        
Return on average common stockholders' equity   9.86 %     4.01 %     8.23 %     6.86 %        
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.67 %     2.94 %     2.67 %     3.13 %        
Efficiency ratio   70.11 %     88.62 %     76.41 %     83.45 %        
                       
                       
          QTD       FYTD    
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: June 30,   March 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)     2023     (Decrease)    
                       
Total assets $ 2,393,491     $ 2,364,983     $ 28,508     $ 2,288,854     $ 104,637      
Cash and cash equivalents   42,423       62,969       (20,546 )     30,845       11,578      
Investment securities   238,785       240,142       (1,357 )     229,039       9,746      
Loans held for sale   125,859       19,108       106,751       45,855       80,004      
Gross loans   1,846,769       1,901,850       (55,081 )     1,787,143       59,626      
Allowance for credit losses (1)   19,789       19,392       397       16,900       2,889      
Interest earning assets   2,239,109       2,214,039       25,070       2,083,397       155,712      
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -      
Core deposit intangibles   438       479       (41 )     561       (123 )    
Loan servicing rights   2,860       3,028       (168 )     62,819       (59,959 )    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   201,854       196,239       5,615       242,237       (40,383 )    
Interest-bearing deposits (customer)   1,111,143       1,043,032       68,111       1,001,238       109,905      
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)   399,151       548,175       (149,024 )     438,319       (39,168 )    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   425,000       315,000       110,000       363,183       61,817      
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,563       48,523       40       48,444       119      
Total liabilities   2,225,491       2,199,927       25,564       2,137,873       87,618      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,415 )     (17,144 )     (271 )     (29,587 )     12,172      
Stockholders' equity   168,000       165,056       2,944       150,981       17,019      
                       
Book value per share $ 24.41     $ 23.98       0.43     $ 21.99     $ 2.42      
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (2)   22.91       22.48       0.43       20.47       2.44      
                       
Non-performing assets:                      
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 5,049     $ 5,053     $ (4 )   $ 5,091     $ (42 )    
Nonaccrual loans   11,705       10,585       1,120       8,857       2,848      
Total nonaccrual loans $ 16,754     $ 15,638     $ 1,116     $ 13,948     $ 2,806      
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -       -       -      
Total non-performing loans   16,754       15,638       1,116       13,948       2,806      
Foreclosed real estate   444       444       -       474       (30 )    
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   -       -       -       1,266       (1,266 )    
Total non-performing assets $ 17,198     $ 16,082     $ 1,116     $ 15,688     $ 1,510      
                       
Asset quality ratios:                      
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.07 %     1.02 %     0.05 %     0.95 %     0.13 %    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   118.12 %     124.01 %     (5.89 %)     121.16 %     (3.05 %)    
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.91 %     0.82 %     0.08 %     0.78 %     0.13 %    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.72 %     0.68 %     0.04 %     0.69 %     0.03 %    
                       
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Topic 326 on October 1, 2023. Allowance was determined using expected loss methodology (CECL) as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024. 
Allowance was determined using the previous incurred loss methodology as of September 30, 2023.          
                       
(2) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of these figures.        
                       
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):                      
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                       
  Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended        
  June 30,   June 30,        
    2024       2023       2024       2023          
Net Income(In thousands)                      
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 3,534     $ 2,324     $ 9,381     $ 8,919          
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax   212       -       212       -          
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax   327       -       327       -          
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 4,073     $ 2,324     $ 9,920     $ 8,919          
                       
Net Income per Share, Diluted                      
Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.52     $ 0.34     $ 1.37     $ 1.29          
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax   0.03       -       0.03       -          
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax   0.05       -       0.05       -          
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.60     $ 0.34     $ 1.45     $ 1.29          
                       
Core Banking Net Income(In thousands)                      
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP) $ 4,176     $ 2,921     $ 12,735     $ 12,304          
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax   212       -       212       -          
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax   327       -       327       -          
Net income (loss) attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP) $ 4,715     $ 2,921     $ 13,274     $ 12,304          
                       
Core Bank Net Income per Share, Diluted                      
Core Bank Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.61     $ 0.43     $ 1.86     $ 1.79          
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability, net of tax   0.03       -       0.03       -          
Plus: Record Visa Class C shares, net of tax   0.05       -       0.05       -          
Core Bank Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.69     $ 0.43     $ 1.94     $ 1.79          
                       
Efficiency Ratio(In thousands)                      
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 14,534     $ 14,865     $ 42,985     $ 46,038          
                       
Noninterest income (GAAP)   3,196       7,196       9,688       19,900          
                       
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   12,431       18,965       40,248       54,475          
                       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   70.11 %     85.97 %     76.41 %     82.62 %        
                       
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 3,196     $ 7,196     $ 9,688     $ 19,900          
Less: Record Visa Class C shares   (436 )     -       (436 )     -          
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   2,760       7,196       9,252       19,900          
                       
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 12,431     $ 18,965     $ 40,248     $ 54,475          
Plus: Reversal of contingent liability   283       -       283       -          
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   12,714       18,965       40,531       54,475          
                       
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)   73.52 %     85.97 %     77.59 %     82.62 %        
                       
                       
Tangible Book Value Per Share June 30,   March 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)     2023     (Decrease)    
                       
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 168,000     $ 165,056     $ 2,944     $ 150,981     $ 17,019      
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,286 )     (10,327 )     41       (10,409 )     123      
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 157,714     $ 154,729     $ 2,985     $ 140,572       17,142      
                       
Outstanding common shares   6,883,656       6,883,160     $ 496       6,867,121       16,535      
                       
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.91     $ 22.48     $ 0.43     $ 20.47     $ 2.44      
                       
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 24.41     $ 23.98     $ 0.43     $ 21.99     $ 2.42      
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of    
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 42,423     $ 62,969     $ 33,366     $ 30,845     $ 42,475      
Total investment securities   238,785       240,142       246,801       229,039       249,788      
Total loans held for sale   125,859       19,108       22,866       45,855       63,142      
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,826,980       1,882,458       1,841,953       1,770,243       1,691,289      
Loan servicing rights   2,860       3,028       3,711       62,819       64,139      
Total assets   2,393,491       2,364,983       2,308,092       2,288,854       2,260,421      
                       
Customer deposits $ 1,312,997     $ 1,239,271     $ 1,180,951     $ 1,243,475     $ 1,245,534      
Brokered deposits   399,151       548,175       502,895       438,319       414,231      
Total deposits   1,712,148       1,787,446       1,683,846       1,681,794       1,659,765      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   425,000       315,000       356,699       363,183       345,000      
                       
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 27,592     $ 27,475     $ 27,397     $ 27,064     $ 27,518      
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   170,688       167,648       163,753       166,306       168,015      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (17,415 )     (17,144 )     (13,606 )     (29,587 )     (17,565 )    
Unearned stock compensation   (999 )     (1,096 )     (1,194 )     (1,015 )     (1,113 )    
Less treasury stock, at cost   (11,866 )     (11,827 )     (11,827 )     (11,787 )     (11,787 )    
Total stockholders' equity   168,000       165,056       164,523       150,981       165,068      
                       
Outstanding common shares   6,883,656       6,883,160       6,883,160       6,867,121       6,865,921      
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended    
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Total interest income $ 31,094     $ 30,016     $ 28,655     $ 28,137     $ 26,798      
Total interest expense   16,560       15,678       14,542       12,601       11,933      
Net interest income   14,534       14,338       14,113       15,536       14,865      
Provision for credit losses - loans   501       713       412       815       441      
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   158       (259 )     -       -       -      
Provision for credit losses - securities   84       23       -       -       -      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,791       13,861       13,701       14,721       14,424      
                       
Total noninterest income   3,196       3,710       2,782       5,442       7,196      
Total noninterest expense   12,431       11,778       16,039       21,647       18,965      
Income (loss) before income taxes   4,556       5,793       444       (1,484 )     2,655      
Income tax expense (benefit)   483       866       (476 )     (737 )     331      
Net income (loss) $ 4,073     $ 4,927     $ 920     $ (747 )   $ 2,324      
                       
                       
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,832,452       6,832,130       6,823,948       6,817,365       6,816,608      
                       
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,842,336       6,859,611       6,839,704       6,837,919       6,819,748      
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Noninterest Income Detail June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 538     $ 387     $ 473     $ 479     $ 509      
ATM and interchange fees   593       585       449       816       615      
Net loss on sales of available for sale securities   -       -       -       (11 )     (540 )    
Net unrealized gain on equity securities   419       6       38       11       11      
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration   581       951       834       538       497      
Mortgage banking income   49       53       89       3,018       4,668      
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   353       333       329       311       279      
Commission income   220       220       222       182       247      
Real estate lease income   154       115       115       116       119      
Net gain on premises and equipment   -       120       -       20       -      
Gain from repurchase of subordinated debt   -       -       -       -       660      
Other income   289       940       233       (38 )     131      
Total noninterest income $ 3,196     $ 3,710     $ 2,782     $ 5,442     $ 7,196      
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Return on average assets   0.69 %     0.92 %     0.16 %     (0.13 %)     0.41 %    
Return on average equity   9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %     (1.82 %)     5.60 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity   9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %     (1.82 %)     5.60 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %     3.03 %     2.94 %    
Efficiency ratio   70.11 %     65.26 %     94.93 %     103.19 %     85.97 %    
                       
                       
  As of or for the Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.91 %     0.82 %     0.83 %     0.78 %     0.69 %    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.72 %     0.68 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.62 %    
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.07 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     0.95 %     0.99 %    
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   118.12 %     124.01 %     121.16 %     121.16 %     143.83 %    
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.04 %     0.00 %    
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Core Banking Segment:                      
Net interest income $ 13,590     $ 13,469     $ 13,113     $ 14,167     $ 13,407      
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   320       909       (49 )     1,266       880      
Provision for unfunded lending commitments   64       (259 )     -       -       -      
Provision for credit losses - securities   84       23       -       -       -      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,122       12,796       13,162       12,901       12,527      
Noninterest income   2,474       2,537       1,679       2,136       1,965      
Noninterest expense   10,192       10,093       10,252       13,559       11,010      
Income before income taxes   5,404       5,240       4,589       1,478       3,482      
Income tax expense   689       729       541       3       561      
Net income $ 4,715     $ 4,511     $ 4,048     $ 1,475     $ 2,921      
                       
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):                      
Net interest income $ 944     $ 869     $ 1,003     $ 990     $ 1,098      
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   181       (196 )     461       (451 )     (439 )    
Provision for unfunded lending commitments   94       -       -       -       -      
Provision for credit losses - securities   -       -       -       -       -      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   669       1,065       542       1,441       1,537      
Noninterest income   722       1,173       1,003       367       580      
Noninterest expense   2,239       1,685       2,146       2,907       2,107      
Income (loss) before income taxes   (848 )     553       (601 )     (1,099 )     10      
Income tax expense (benefit)   (206 )     137       (131 )     (273 )     (21 )    
Net income (loss) $ (642 )   $ 416     $ (470 )   $ (826 )   $ 31      
                       
Mortgage Banking Segment: (3)                      
Net interest income (loss) $ -     $ -     $ (3 )   $ 379     $ 360      
Provision for credit losses - loans   -       -       -       -       -      
Provision for unfunded lending commitments   -       -       -       -       -      
Provision for credit losses - securities   -       -       -       -       -      
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses   -       -       (3 )     379       360      
Noninterest income   -       -       100       2,939       4,651      
Noninterest expense   -       -       3,641       5,181       5,848      
Loss before income taxes   -       -       (3,544 )     (1,863 )     (837 )    
Income tax benefit   -       -       (886 )     (467 )     (209 )    
Net loss $ -     $ -     $ (2,658 )   $ (1,396 )   $ (628 )    
                       
(3) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment.  
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Segmented Statements of Income Information June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                      
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.22     $ 0.43      
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC)   (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )     (0.12 )     -      
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       (0.40 )     (0.21 )     (0.09 )    
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34      
                       
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                      
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.22     $ 0.43      
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC)   (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )     (0.12 )     -      
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       (0.40 )     (0.21 )     (0.09 )    
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.34      
                       
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (4)                      
Core Banking   0.83 %     0.80 %     0.73 %     0.28 %     0.61 %    
SBA Lending   (2.91 %)     1.81 %     (2.11 %)     (3.81 %)     0.15 %    
                       
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (4)                      
Core Banking   63.45 %     63.06 %     69.31 %     83.17 %     71.62 %    
SBA Lending   134.39 %     82.52 %     106.98 %     214.22 %     125.57 %    
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended    
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Core Banking Segment:                      
Compensation $ 5,587     $ 5,656     $ 5,691     $ 6,528     $ 4,978      
Occupancy   1,573       1,615       1,481       1,418       1,738      
Advertising   253       205       189       404       334      
Other   2,779       2,617       2,891       5,209       3,960      
Total Noninterest Expense $ 10,192     $ 10,093     $ 10,252     $ 13,559     $ 11,010      
                       
SBA Lending Segment (Q2 Business Capital, LLC):                      
Compensation $ 1,893     $ 1,933     $ 1,826     $ 1,533     $ 1,803      
Occupancy   51       58       91       68       70      
Advertising   12       7       10       10       11      
Other   283       (313 )     219       1,296       223      
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,239     $ 1,685     $ 2,146     $ 2,907     $ 2,107      
                       
Mortgage Banking Segment: (4)                      
Compensation $ -     $ -     $ 2,146     $ 3,647     $ 4,357      
Occupancy   -       -       469       395       469      
Advertising   -       -       119       129       191      
Other   -       -       907       1,010       831      
Total Noninterest Expense $ -     $ -     $ 3,641     $ 5,181     $ 5,848      
                       
(4) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.    
                       
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):      
  Three Months Ended    
SBA Lending (Q2 Business Capital, LLC) Data June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
                       
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 7,515     $ 15,144     $ 14,098     $ 8,431     $ 7,721      
                       
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 811     $ 1,443     $ 1,303     $ 809     $ 780      
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   10.79 %     9.53 %     9.24 %     9.60 %     10.10 %    
                       
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (5) $ 581     $ 951     $ 834     $ 538     $ 497      
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA   7.73 %     6.28 %     5.92 %     6.38 %     6.44 %    
                       
(5) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.      
                       
                       
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023      
Interest-earning assets                      
Average balances:                      
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 26,100     $ 24,587     $ 20,350     $ 21,631     $ 20,661      
Loans   1,943,716       1,914,609       1,857,654       1,796,749       1,719,733      
Investment securities - taxable   101,350       102,699       103,728       105,393       109,319      
Investment securities - nontaxable   157,991       157,960       159,907       160,829       234,118      
FRB and FHLB stock   24,986       24,986       24,968       24,939       24,509      
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,254,143     $ 2,224,841     $ 2,166,607     $ 2,109,541     $ 2,108,340      
                       
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                      
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 324     $ 261     $ 249     $ 266     $ 267      
Loans   28,155       27,133       26,155       25,214       23,279      
Investment securities - taxable   918       923       942       969       984      
Investment securities - nontaxable   1,665       1,662       1,687       1,695       2,456      
FRB and FHLB stock   519       499       74       428       423      
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 31,581     $ 30,478     $ 29,107     $ 28,572     $ 27,409      
                       
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                      
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   4.97 %     4.25 %     4.89 %     4.92 %     5.17 %    
Loans   5.79 %     5.67 %     5.63 %     5.61 %     5.41 %    
Investment securities - taxable   3.62 %     3.59 %     3.63 %     3.68 %     3.60 %    
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.22 %     4.21 %     4.22 %     4.22 %     4.20 %    
FRB and FHLB stock   8.31 %     7.99 %     1.19 %     6.86 %     6.90 %    
Total interest-earning assets   5.60 %     5.48 %     5.37 %     5.42 %     5.20 %    
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,572,871     $ 1,549,012     $ 1,389,384     $ 1,385,994     $ 1,278,776      
Fed funds purchased   -       -       -       76       11      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   351,227       333,275       440,786       353,890       434,182      
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,537       48,497       48,458       48,406       49,339      
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,972,635     $ 1,930,784     $ 1,878,628     $ 1,788,366     $ 1,762,308      
                       
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,740     $ 12,546     $ 9,989     $ 9,457     $ 7,791      
Fed funds purchased   -       -       -       1       -      
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3,021       2,298       3,769       2,459       3,446      
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   799       833       784       684       696      
Total interest expense $ 16,560     $ 15,677     $ 14,542     $ 12,601     $ 11,933      
                       
Weighted average cost (annualized):                      
Interest-bearing deposits   3.24 %     3.24 %     2.88 %     2.73 %     2.44 %    
Fed funds purchased   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     5.26 %     0.00 %    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.44 %     2.76 %     3.42 %     2.78 %     3.17 %    
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   6.58 %     6.87 %     6.47 %     5.65 %     5.64 %    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.36 %     3.25 %     3.10 %     2.82 %     2.71 %    
                       
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,021     $ 14,801     $ 14,565     $ 15,971     $ 15,476      
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (487 )     (463 )     (452 )     (435 )     (611 )    
Net interest income $ 14,534     $ 14,338     $ 14,113     $ 15,536     $ 14,865      
                       
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.24 %     2.23 %     2.27 %     2.60 %     2.49 %    
                       
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %     3.03 %     2.94 %    
                       

