BitMart Launches 2024 Epic Paris Campaign with 50,000 USDT in Rewards

Mahe, Seychelles, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 25th, BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, launched the 2024 Epic Paris Campaign to celebrate the grand opening of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games. The event started at 00:00 AM on July 25th (UTC) and will continue until 11:59 PM on August 11th, 2024. Participants can share a prize pool of 50,000 USDT.


During the event period, BitMart users can complete various tasks in Spot trading, Futures trading, Earn, and Fiat to unlock corresponding rewards. Additionally, users can participate in the WUSD Stablecoin Special Season, exclusive social media activities, and flash sales with discounted prices for corresponding rewards.

For more details and T&Cs, please visit: https://www.bitmart.com/activity/2024Paris/en-US



