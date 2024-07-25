The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company's results: "We are encouraged by a quarter of increase in many financial metrics, including both deposit and loan growth during the quarter. At the end of the first quarter of this year, I commented that we believe our margin should be at the bottom. A one basis point increase in the margin during the second quarter is reflective of that guidance. Our noninterest income and noninterest expense beat our guidance for the second straight quarter. Finally, our credit quality results remained strong."

Analysis of Earnings - Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net income and earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $9.2 million and $0.41, respectively, compared to $13.4 million and $0.59, respectively, for the comparable period in 2023. The principal drivers of the change in earnings were a decline in net interest income of $8.9 million, or 19.5%, and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.6 million, partially offset by a loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and decreases in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and income tax expense of $1.4 million. The six months ended 2024 produced a return on average assets of 0.44%, return on average equity of 4.93%, net interest margin of 1.80%, and an efficiency ratio of 75.00%.

Net interest income declined when comparing the six months of 2024 and 2023 due to an increase in interest expense of $18.8 million that was only partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in interest income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 128 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 45 basis points when comparing the six-month periods. The Bank's balance sheet remains liability sensitive but the pace of repricing of average interest earning assets is beginning to match the pace of repricing of average interest-bearing liabilities, which stabilized the net interest margin over the first half of 2024.



The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $570,000 for the six months ended 2024, compared to a provision reversal of $1.1 million in the same period of 2023. The decline in the reserve was driven largely by declines in historical loss rates and specific reserves, partially offset by a deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, including adjustments for rent stabilization status of multifamily properties. The reserve coverage ratio remained stable at 0.88% of total loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.88% at March 31, 2024 and 0.89% at December 31, 2023. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were at $942,000 and $2.4 million, respectively, on June 30, 2024. Overall credit quality of the loan and investment portfolios remain strong.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on sales of securities in the 2023 period, increased $454,000, or 8.8%, when comparing the first six months of 2024 and 2023. Recurring components of noninterest income including bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) and service charges on deposit accounts had increases of 7.8% and 10.5%, respectively. Other noninterest income increased 8.2% and included increases of $287,000 in merchant card services and $121,000 in pension income, which were partially offset by a gain on disposition of premises and fixed assets of $240,000 in 2023.

Noninterest expense declined $1.0 million, or 3.1%, for the six months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. Reductions in occupancy and equipment expense of $397,000, telecommunication expense of $285,000, professional fees of $268,000 and salaries and employee benefits of $145,000 drove the decline. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was largely due to the ongoing branch optimization strategy, which resulted in the closing of various locations. Telecom expense decreased mainly due to efficiencies associated with system upgrades. Salaries and employee benefits declined largely due to a decrease in incentives compensation expense.

Income tax expense decreased $1.4 million, and the effective tax rate declined to 3.9% for the six months ended 2024 as compared to 11.6% for the same period in prior year. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust and BOLI. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings – Second Quarter 2024 Versus Second Quarter 2023

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the second quarter of last year. The decrease is mainly attributable to a $3.4 million decline in net interest income for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the six-month periods along with a $570,000 increase in the provision for credit losses. Partially offsetting the decrease in net interest income was reductions in salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense of $354,000 and $286,000, respectively, for substantially the same reasons previously discussed. The quarter produced a return on average assets of 0.45%, return on average equity of 5.15%, net interest margin of 1.80%, and an efficiency ratio of 73.55%.

Analysis of Earnings – Second Quarter 2024 Versus First Quarter 2024

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $363,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was partially due to an increase in net interest income of $270,000, primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans and taxable investment securities along with decreases in borrowings outweighing the increase in interest expense on savings, NOW and money market deposits. Also contributing to the favorable earnings over the linked quarter is a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $474,000 partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $570,000. Salaries and employee benefit expenses were lower in the second quarter of 2024 due to a decline in incentive compensation and payroll related expenses.

The increase in the net interest margin to 1.80% in the second quarter of 2024 from 1.79% in the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to the stabilization of our wholesale funding cost that is essentially repriced to current market rates. Additionally, average interest-bearing deposits increased $73.1 million and average higher cost borrowings decreased $52 million.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $81.0 million, or 2.4%, when comparing the first halves of 2024 to 2023, reflecting industry trends. On June 30, 2024, overnight advances and other borrowings were down by $70.0 million and $42.5 million, respectively, from year-end 2023. The Bank had $1.1 billion in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $282.5 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $1.4 billion of available liquidity on June 30, 2024.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 9.91% on June 30, 2024. Book value per share was $16.71 on June 30, 2024, versus $16.22 on June 30, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. The Company declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share during the quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter. The Board and management continue to evaluate both capital management tools to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about August 1, 2024, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,289 $ 60,887 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 657,989 695,877 Loans: Commercial and industrial 150,587 116,163 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,936,691 1,919,714 Residential mortgages 1,122,866 1,166,887 Home equity lines 39,665 44,070 Consumer and other 1,330 1,230 3,251,139 3,248,064 Allowance for credit losses (28,484 ) (28,992 ) 3,222,655 3,219,072 Restricted stock, at cost 27,530 32,659 Bank premises and equipment, net 30,687 31,414 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 21,270 22,588 Bank-owned life insurance 115,317 114,045 Pension plan assets, net 10,527 10,740 Deferred income tax benefit 31,628 28,996 Other assets 24,432 19,622 $ 4,209,324 $ 4,235,900 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,123,244 $ 1,133,184 Savings, NOW and money market 1,628,078 1,546,369 Time 612,119 591,433 3,363,441 3,270,986 Overnight advances — 70,000 Other borrowings 430,000 472,500 Operating lease liability 23,553 24,940 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,134 17,328 3,833,128 3,855,754 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 22,517,881 and 22,590,942 shares 2,252 2,259 Surplus 78,537 79,728 Retained earnings 355,674 355,887 436,463 437,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (60,267 ) (57,728 ) 376,196 380,146 $ 4,209,324 $ 4,235,900





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 67,653 $ 61,888 $ 34,110 $ 31,483 Investment securities: Taxable 14,472 9,283 7,479 5,614 Nontaxable 1,917 2,972 957 1,027 84,042 74,143 42,546 38,124 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 21,520 13,386 11,437 7,611 Time deposits 14,036 7,301 7,059 4,232 Overnight advances 267 546 4 438 Other borrowings 11,627 7,435 5,615 4,002 47,450 28,668 24,115 16,283 Net interest income 36,592 45,475 18,431 21,841 Provision (credit) for credit losses 570 (1,056 ) 570 — Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 36,022 46,531 17,861 21,841 Noninterest income: Bank-owned life insurance 1,697 1,574 857 794 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,701 1,540 821 753 Net loss on sales of securities — (3,489 ) — — Other 2,240 2,070 1,186 1,135 5,638 1,695 2,864 2,682 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,474 19,619 9,500 9,854 Occupancy and equipment 6,324 6,721 3,110 3,396 Other 6,257 6,748 3,239 3,267 32,055 33,088 15,849 16,517 Income before income taxes 9,605 15,138 4,876 8,006 Income tax expense 372 1,758 78 1,107 Net income $ 9,233 $ 13,380 $ 4,798 $ 6,899 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 22,515,464 22,522,663 22,510,359 22,551,568 Dilutive restricted stock units 62,161 59,910 50,494 33,309 22,577,625 22,582,573 22,560,853 22,584,877 Basic EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.59 $ 0.21 $ 0.31 Diluted EPS 0.41 0.59 0.21 0.31 Cash Dividends Declared per share 0.42 0.42 0.21 0.21 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 0.44 % 0.64 % 0.45 % 0.66 % ROE 4.93 7.27 5.15 7.44 Net Interest Margin 1.80 2.25 1.80 2.17 Dividend Payout Ratio 102.44 71.19 100.00 67.74 Efficiency Ratio 75.00 64.31 73.55 66.61





PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited) 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 (dollars in thousands) Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty: Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 426 $ 431 Past due 30 through 89 days 942 3,086 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 2,370 1,053 3,738 4,570 Other real estate owned — — $ 3,738 $ 4,570 Allowance for credit losses $ 28,484 $ 28,992 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 0.88 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 12.0 x 27.5 x





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 83,341 $ 2,271 5.48 % $ 44,889 $ 1,067 4.79 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 629,958 12,201 3.87 533,866 8,216 3.08 Nontaxable (1) (2) 153,001 2,427 3.17 234,036 3,762 3.21 Loans (1) (2) 3,236,620 67,653 4.18 3,270,722 61,890 3.78 Total interest-earning assets 4,102,920 84,552 4.12 4,083,513 74,935 3.67 Allowance for credit losses (28,639 ) (30,811 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,074,281 4,052,702 Cash and due from banks 32,751 30,388 Premises and equipment, net 31,093 32,024 Other assets 120,772 116,229 $ 4,258,897 $ 4,231,343 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,576,447 21,520 2.75 $ 1,675,355 13,386 1.61 Time deposits 638,028 14,036 4.42 510,461 7,301 2.88 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,214,475 35,556 3.23 2,185,816 20,687 1.91 Overnight advances 9,560 267 5.62 20,845 546 5.28 Other borrowings 487,541 11,627 4.80 374,285 7,435 4.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,711,576 47,450 3.52 2,580,946 28,668 2.24 Checking deposits 1,131,917 1,241,566 Other liabilities 39,137 37,541 3,882,630 3,860,053 Stockholders' equity 376,267 371,290 $ 4,258,897 $ 4,231,343 Net interest income (2) $ 37,102 $ 46,267 Net interest spread (2) 0.60 % 1.43 % Net interest margin (2) 1.80 % 2.25 %



(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.







AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 111,565 $ 1,520 5.48 % $ 40,668 $ 520 5.13 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 621,059 5,959 3.84 599,558 5,094 3.40 Nontaxable (1) (2) 152,585 1,212 3.18 165,559 1,300 3.14 Loans (1) 3,229,796 34,110 4.22 3,253,952 31,483 3.87 Total interest-earning assets 4,115,005 42,801 4.16 4,059,737 38,397 3.78 Allowance for credit losses (28,330 ) (30,204 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,086,675 4,029,533 Cash and due from banks 33,798 29,768 Premises and equipment, net 30,929 32,263 Other assets 120,660 117,288 $ 4,272,062 $ 4,208,852 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,618,812 11,437 2.84 $ 1,673,101 7,611 1.82 Time deposits 632,201 7,059 4.49 513,414 4,232 3.31 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,251,013 18,496 3.30 2,186,515 11,843 2.17 Overnight advances 275 4 5.85 32,747 438 5.36 Other borrowings 470,824 5,615 4.80 378,654 4,002 4.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,722,112 24,115 3.56 2,597,916 16,283 2.51 Checking deposits 1,137,244 1,201,585 Other liabilities 38,259 37,391 3,897,615 3,836,892 Stockholders' equity 374,447 371,960 $ 4,272,062 $ 4,208,852 Net interest income (2) $ 18,686 $ 22,114 Net interest spread (2) 0.60 % 1.27 % Net interest margin (2) 1.80 % 2.17 %



(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.



