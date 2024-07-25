Submit Release
Oportun to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2024

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, will release financial results for its second quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close.

Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Oportun 

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $18.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.


Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Michael Azzano
Cosmo PR for Oportun
(415) 596-1978
michael@cosmo-pr.com

