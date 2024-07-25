Moes Group and Park Street Partner to Revolutionize Alcohol Distribution
Moes Group and Park Street Partner to Revolutionize Alcohol Distribution Launching 20 New Alcohol Varieties Across Major States and Nationwide OnlineCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moes Group announces a strategic partnership with Park Street to manufacture and distribute 20 new alcohol products, including beer and spirits, across California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey, as well as online in over 45 states. This collaboration combines Moes Group’s manufacturing excellence with Park Street’s distribution expertise to enhance market reach and efficiency.
Moes Group, a leader in private label manufacturing, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with Park Street, a premier provider of back-office solutions, advisory services, and operational support for the alcohol beverage industry. This partnership will facilitate the launch and distribution of 20 different alcohol products, ranging from beer to spirits, across key markets in California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey, with an online presence extending to over 45 states.
"Partnering with Park Street enables us to leverage their extensive distribution network and industry expertise, ensuring our premium alcohol products reach a wider audience efficiently," said Mohamed, CEO of Moes Group. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy, combining our manufacturing capabilities with Park Street's logistical and compliance support."
Key highlights of the collaboration include:
Distribution in Major States: Physical distribution to California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey, tapping into key markets.
Nationwide Online Sales: Online sales and delivery to over 45 states, maximizing accessibility for consumers.
Comprehensive Support: Leveraging Park Street’s logistics, regulatory compliance, and market strategy expertise to streamline operations and enhance market penetration.
Diverse Product Range: Launching 20 distinct alcohol products, including a wide selection of beers and spirits, catering to varied consumer preferences.
"By collaborating with Moes Group, we aim to provide seamless market entry and distribution for their high-quality alcohol products," said Joe Santos, Co-Founder of Brooklyn Gin and Park Street representative. "Our combined strengths will undoubtedly set new standards in the alcohol beverage industry."
About Moes Group:
Moes Group is a top-rated private label manufacturer. The company specializes in creating high-quality products across various sectors, including tech, food and beverage, transportation, medical, retail, and logistics. Moes Group is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, providing comprehensive solutions from concept to delivery.
About Park Street:
Park Street offers comprehensive back-office solutions, advisory services, and operational support to the alcohol beverage industry. Their services include logistics, regulatory compliance, market strategy, and direct-to-retail sales. Park Street's expertise helps clients streamline operations and achieve market success.
