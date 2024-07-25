The Blinc Group Unveils Blinc On-Demand: Revolutionizing Cannabis Vape Hardware Supply Chain Management

A Groundbreaking Solution to Ensure Optimal Inventory and Flexible Payment Terms for Cannabis Businesses

New York, NY, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group, a leader in cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Blinc On-Demand. This innovative service is designed to streamline the supply chain for custom vape hardware, providing cannabis businesses with the flexibility and support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Blinc On-Demand offers an unprecedented approach to managing custom vape hardware inventory, ensuring that businesses have access to the hardware they need, precisely when and where they need it. This service eliminates the risks associated with over or under-stocking, providing a seamless supply chain experience.

“Blinc On-Demand represents our commitment to innovation and client success,” said Pete Sahani, CEO of The Blinc Group. “Our clients can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with flexible payment terms, dedicated support, and scalable inventory solutions. This service is a game-changer for the cannabis industry, allowing businesses to focus on growth and product excellence without worrying about supply chain disruptions.”

Key Features and Benefits of Blinc On-Demand

Key Features and Benefits of Blinc On-Demand

Flexible Payment Terms: Offers financial flexibility with options like Scale Now Pay Later (SNPL).

Offers financial flexibility with options like Scale Now Pay Later (SNPL). Rapid Fulfillment: Provides custom product delivery within 5 business days of order confirmation and payment, drastically reducing lead times.

Provides custom product delivery within 5 business days of order confirmation and payment, drastically reducing lead times. Scalable Discounts: Clients benefit from deeper discounts as they scale their orders, enhancing cost-efficiency.

Clients benefit from deeper discounts as they scale their orders, enhancing cost-efficiency. Comprehensive Support: Includes dedicated customer support to assist with planning and forecasting.

Blinc On-Demand is designed to cater to a wide range of products, including 510 thread cartridges, all-in-one devices, and batteries. This service also features a dedicated shopping cart system, enabling clients to manage their orders effortlessly and receive goods quickly and efficiently.

“Blinc on Demand is not just a service; it’s a strategic partnership that empowers our clients to scale confidently,” added Pete Sahani. “By providing a robust supply chain solution, we are enabling cannabis businesses to deliver innovative, high-quality products to market faster and more efficiently.”

For more information about Blinc on Demand, visit www.TheBlincGroup.com/OnDemand.

About The Blinc Group

As a trailblazer headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group melds cutting-edge cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions to cater to our diverse clientele. Beyond offering an extensive collection of cartridges, batteries, ready-to-use vaporizers, and custom device development, we amplify the backbone of our service orientation with unique features. 'Scale Now Pay Later' , Blinc on Demand, and rheology expertise underscore our commitment to fostering our clients' growth. Through our 'Powered by Blinc' process, we assure end-to-end supply chain control, empowering our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to global cannabis enthusiasts. The Blinc Group also offers comprehensive support services that encompass flexible payment terms, R&D, production, testing, SOPs, training, and strategizing go-to-market and brand communication approaches. Learn more about the value we bring at http://www.theblincgroup.com.

