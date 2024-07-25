StorageVault Congratulates Andre De Grasse on Being Named a Flag Bearer for Canada’s 2024 Olympic Team

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to congratulate Andre De Grasse on being named one of Canada’s flag bearers for Paris 2024.

Iqbal Khan, CFO of StorageVault commented: "While working with Andre, we came to know him as both an Olympic Champion and a genuinely good person. His humility, gratitude and patriotism make him a perfect choice to co-lead Team Canada at the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games."

We are proud to work in partnership with Andre, and recognize his amazing accomplishments, as Canada’s Olympic Summer Games most-winning male athlete.

We wish Andre and his fellow Team Canada athletes great success in Paris.

Go Canada Go!

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 249 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 218 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 12 million rentable square feet on over 700 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

