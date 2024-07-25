Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Net income available to common shareholders of $4.5 million , or $0.20 per diluted share

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $25.2 million

Tangible book value per share decreased to $23.36 , compared to $23.44 at March 31, 2024

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.63% from 8.60%

Net interest margin of 3.12% , compared to 3.18% in prior quarter

Efficiency ratio of 65.2%, compared to 58.0% in prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $4.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Provision expense was $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $14.0 million and $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 included provision for credit losses on loans of $17.0 million, offset by a $0.2 million benefit related to unfunded commitments. The elevated loan provision in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to credit deterioration and servicing issues involving one of our fintech partners, LendingPoint, subsequent to their system conversion in late 2023. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2024 included a specific reserve of $8.0 million on a multi-family construction project.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continued to execute well on our strategic priorities during the second quarter and our balance sheet management strategies resulted in further increases in our capital ratios. We are continuing to address credit risk in our loan portfolios, including the relationship with Lending Point, by prudently increasing our loan loss reserves with a focus on reducing problem assets. Our emphasis on our community bank and local markets has led to another good quarter of generating high quality, in-market loans with full banking relationships, which are partially funded by the continued intentional reduction of our equipment finance and consumer portfolios. In particular, we are seeing good results from the investments we have made to increase our presence and business development efforts in the St. Louis market, where our loan balances increased at an annualized rate of 31% during the second quarter.

“We continue to benefit from the strength of the franchise we have built to attract high quality banking talent across the organization. We recently added a new market president for our Northern Illinois region and a new Chief Deposit Officer, who we expect to positively impact our treasury management services and our ability to add new commercial deposit relationships. We are also continuing to invest in our Wealth Management business to improve our ability to cross-sell this service to our community bank clients. We believe the banking talent we are adding will further enhance our efforts to expand our market share within our community bank. Our successful efforts in this area are resulting in a favorable shift in the mix of our loan portfolio; moving towards a higher quality portfolio and expanded banking relationships with both loans and deposits. We expect to make continued progress on this strategic priority over the remainder of the year, which we believe will further enhance the value of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.76 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $7.83 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.03 billion at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, portfolio loans were $5.85 billion, compared to $5.96 billion at March 31, 2024, and $6.37 billion at June 30, 2023.

Loans

During the second quarter of 2024, outstanding loans declined by $106.5 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2024, as the Company continued to shrink its equipment financing and consumer loan portfolios, and focus on commercial loan opportunities in our community bank footprint. Increases in commercial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans of $25.9 million, $24.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively, were offset by decreases in all other loan categories.

Equipment finance loan and lease balances decreased $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2024 as the Company continued to reduce its concentration of this product within the overall loan portfolio. Consumer loans decreased $91.1 million due to loan payoffs and a cessation in loans originated through GreenSky. Our Greensky-originated loan balances decreased $67.7 million during the second quarter to $538.3 million at June 30, 2024. In addition, as previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company ceased originating loans through LendingPoint. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $114.2 million in loans that were originated through and serviced by LendingPoint. Equipment financing and consumer loans comprised 15.2% and 12.7%, respectively, of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2024, compared to 15.9% and 14.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2024.





As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans $ 939,458 $ 913,564 $ 951,387 $ 943,761 $ 962,756 Equipment finance loans 461,409 494,068 531,143 578,931 614,633 Equipment finance leases 428,659 455,879 473,350 485,460 500,485 Commercial FHA warehouse lines — 8,035 — 48,547 30,522 Total commercial loans and leases 1,829,526 1,871,546 1,955,880 2,056,699 2,108,396 Commercial real estate 2,421,505 2,397,113 2,406,845 2,412,164 2,443,995 Construction and land development 476,528 474,128 452,593 416,801 366,631 Residential real estate 378,393 378,583 380,583 375,211 371,486 Consumer 746,042 837,092 935,178 1,020,008 1,076,836 Total loans $ 5,851,994 $ 5,958,462 $ 6,131,079 $ 6,280,883 $ 6,367,344



Loan Quality

Overall, credit quality metrics declined this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing loans increased $7.1 million to $112.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $105.0 million as of March 31, 2024. A $3.6 million commercial loan and $4.7 million of equipment financing loans account for the increase.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 54,045 $ 58,854 $ 82,778 $ 46,608 $ 44,161 Nonperforming loans 112,124 104,979 56,351 55,981 54,844 Nonperforming assets 123,774 116,721 67,701 58,677 57,688 Substandard loans 135,555 149,049 184,224 143,793 130,707 Net charge-offs 2,874 4,445 5,117 3,449 2,996 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.35 % 0.74 % 0.69 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.92 % 1.76 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.60 % 1.49 % 0.86 % 0.74 % 0.72 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.58 % 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 82.22 % 74.35 % 121.56 % 119.09 % 118.43 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.22 % 0.19 %



The Company continued to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024. Notably, the Company recognized provision expense of $14.0 million this quarter related to the loans originated and serviced by LendingPoint, increasing the allowance to $14.6 million on this portfolio. Credit deterioration and servicing issues following their system conversion have resulted in increased losses within this portfolio. At June 30, 2024, loans serviced by LendingPoint totaled $114.2 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $92.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $78.1 million at March 31, 2024, and $65.0 million at June 30, 2023. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.58% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2024, and 1.02% at June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.12 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $6.32 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $103.9 million to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2024, while interest-bearing deposits decreased $102.1 million to $5.01 billion at June 30, 2024. Brokered time deposits decreased $56.8 million to $131.4 million, and represented 2.15% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,108,521 $ 1,212,382 $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,343,533 2,394,163 2,511,840 2,572,224 2,499,693 Money market 1,143,668 1,128,463 1,135,629 1,090,962 1,226,470 Savings 538,462 555,552 559,267 582,359 624,005 Time 852,415 845,190 862,865 885,858 840,734 Brokered time 131,424 188,234 94,533 119,084 72,737 Total deposits $ 6,118,023 $ 6,323,984 $ 6,309,529 $ 6,405,002 $ 6,426,548





Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the second quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $55.2 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 1.6%, compared to $56.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.12%, compared with 3.18% in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income and net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, were $59.0 million and 3.23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in both the net interest income and margin were largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in a faster increase in the cost of funding liabilities than the yield on earning assets, as well as the impact of interest reversals on loans placed on non-accrual.

Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2024 were $7.13 billion, compared to $7.11 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The yield increased 8 basis points to 5.84% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Average loans were $5.92 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.01 billion for the first quarter of 2024 and $6.36 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The yield on loans was 6.03% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 5.99% for the first quarter of 2024 and 5.80% for the second quarter of 2023.

Investment securities averaged $1.10 billion for the second quarter of 2024, and yielded 4.69%, compared to an average balance and yield of $988.7 million and 4.36%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company purchased additional higher-yielding investments resulting in the increased average balance and yield. Investment securities averaged $861.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.10 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $5.20 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2024, which represented a 7 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024. A competitive market, driven by rising interest rates and increased competition, contributed to the increase in deposit costs.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,250 $ 875 5.40 % $ 69,316 $ 951 5.52 % $ 67,377 $ 852 5.07 % Investment securities(1) 1,098,452 12,805 4.69 988,716 10,708 4.36 861,409 7,286 3.39 Loans(1)(2) 5,915,523 88,738 6.03 6,012,032 89,489 5.99 6,356,012 91,890 5.80 Loans held for sale 4,910 84 6.84 3,405 55 6.56 4,067 59 5.79 Nonmarketable equity securities 44,216 963 8.76 35,927 687 7.69 45,028 599 5.33 Total interest-earning assets 7,128,351 103,465 5.84 7,109,396 101,890 5.76 7,333,893 100,686 5.51 Noninterest-earning assets 669,370 671,671 612,238 Total assets $ 7,797,721 $ 7,781,067 $ 7,946,131 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,101,365 $ 39,476 3.11 % $ 5,195,118 $ 39,214 3.04 % $ 5,259,188 $ 33,617 2.56 % Short-term borrowings 30,449 308 4.07 65,182 836 5.16 22,018 14 0.26 FHLB advances & other borrowings 500,758 5,836 4.69 313,121 3,036 3.90 471,989 5,396 4.59 Subordinated debt 93,090 1,265 5.47 93,583 1,280 5.50 97,278 1,335 5.51 Trust preferred debentures 50,921 1,358 10.73 50,707 1,389 11.02 50,218 1,289 10.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,776,583 48,243 3.36 5,717,711 45,755 3.22 5,900,691 41,651 2.83 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,132,451 1,151,542 1,187,584 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 104,841 121,908 81,065 Shareholders’ equity 783,846 789,906 776,791 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 7,797,721 $ 7,781,067 $ 7,946,131 Net Interest Margin $ 55,222 3.12 % $ 56,135 3.18 % $ 59,035 3.23 % Cost of Deposits 2.55 % 2.49 % 2.09 %

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.





For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased to $111.4 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.15%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $119.8 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The yield on earning assets increased 37 basis points to 5.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the prior year. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 64 basis points to 3.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

For the Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,283 $ 1,826 5.46 % $ 76,201 $ 1,832 4.85 % Investment securities(1) 1,043,585 23,513 4.53 835,771 13,281 3.18 Loans(1)(2) 5,963,777 178,226 6.01 6,338,305 179,887 5.72 Loans held for sale 4,157 139 6.72 2,794 75 5.42 Nonmarketable equity securities 40,072 1,650 8.28 46,416 1,394 6.05 Total interest-earning assets 7,118,874 205,354 5.80 7,299,487 196,469 5.43 Noninterest-earning assets 669,370 611,528 Total assets $ 7,788,244 $ 7,911,015 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,148,242 $ 78,690 3.07 % $ 5,157,148 $ 60,022 2.35 % Short-term borrowings 47,815 1,144 4.81 30,291 39 0.26 FHLB advances & other borrowings 406,940 8,872 4.38 505,945 11,402 4.54 Subordinated debt 93,337 2,545 5.45 98,538 2,705 5.54 Trust preferred debentures 50,814 2,747 10.87 50,133 2,518 10.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,747,148 93,998 3.29 5,842,055 76,686 2.65 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,141,996 1,219,050 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 112,223 77,895 Shareholders’ equity 786,877 772,015 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,788,244 $ 7,911,015 Net Interest Margin $ 111,356 3.15 % $ 119,783 3.31 % Cost of Deposits 2.52 % 1.90 %

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.4 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 included a $0.2 million gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt, offset by $0.2 million of net losses on the sale of investment securities. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 included incremental servicing revenues of $3.7 million related to the Greensky portfolio. The second quarter of 2023 included an $0.8 million gain on the sale of OREO and a $0.7 million gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt, partially offset by $0.9 million of net losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024, and the second quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million, $17.5 million, and $18.1 million, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Noninterest income Wealth management revenue $ 6,801 $ 7,132 $ 6,269 $ 13,933 $ 12,680 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,121 3,116 2,677 6,237 5,245 Interchange revenue 3,563 3,358 3,696 6,921 7,108 Residential mortgage banking revenue 557 527 540 1,084 945 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,925 1,801 891 3,726 1,767 Loss on sales of investment securities, net (152 ) — (869 ) (152 ) (1,517 ) Other income 1,841 5,253 5,549 7,094 8,304 Total noninterest income $ 17,656 $ 21,187 $ 18,753 $ 38,843 $ 34,532

Wealth management revenue totaled $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 4.6%, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, due to the seasonal impact of tax planning fees in the first quarter. Assets under administration increased to $4.00 billion at June 30, 2024 from $3.89 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to improved sales activity. Assets under administration totaled $3.59 billion at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $44.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 included $4.1 million of aggregate expenses related to OREO impairment and property taxes, and accruals related to various legal actions. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024, and the second quarter of 2023 was $43.4 million, $44.9 million, and $42.9 million, respectively. The efficiency ratio increased to 65.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 58.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 55.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,872 $ 24,102 $ 22,857 $ 46,974 $ 47,100 Occupancy and equipment 3,964 4,142 3,879 8,106 8,322 Data processing 7,205 6,722 6,544 13,927 12,855 Professional services 2,243 2,255 1,663 4,498 3,423 Amortization of intangible assets 1,016 1,089 1,208 2,105 2,499 FDIC insurance 1,219 1,274 1,196 2,493 2,525 Other expense 8,960 5,283 5,547 14,243 10,652 Total noninterest expense $ 47,479 $ 44,867 $ 42,894 $ 92,346 $ 87,376



Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The resulting effective tax rates were 19.9%, 23.9% and 25.1%, respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2024, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

As of June 30, 2024 Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06 % 13.94 % 10.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.69 % 11.21 % 8.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.26 % 9.84 % 4.00 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.69 % 8.63 % 7.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.59 % N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges resulted in an $82.6 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2024, which reduced tangible book value by $3.86 per share.

Stock Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, on December 5, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 131,372 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.84 under its stock repurchase program.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.76 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.00 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321









MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and

for the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 55,052 $ 55,920 $ 58,840 $ 110,972 $ 119,344 Provision for credit losses 16,800 14,000 5,879 30,800 9,014 Noninterest income 17,656 21,187 18,753 38,843 34,532 Noninterest expense 47,479 44,867 42,894 92,346 87,376 Income before income taxes 8,429 18,240 28,820 26,669 57,486 Income taxes 1,679 4,355 7,245 6,034 14,139 Net income 6,750 13,885 21,575 20,635 43,347 Preferred dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 4,456 4,456 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,522 $ 11,657 $ 19,347 $ 16,179 $ 38,891 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 0.73 $ 1.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 21,734,849 21,787,691 22,205,079 21,761,492 22,348,981 Return on average assets 0.35 % 0.72 % 1.09 % 0.53 % 1.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity 3.46 % 7.07 % 11.14 % 5.27 % 11.32 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 3.66 % 9.34 % 15.99 % 6.51 % 16.34 % Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.18 % 3.23 % 3.15 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.16 % 58.03 % 55.01 % 61.49 % 56.31 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 4,511 $ 11,657 $ 19,488 $ 16,168 $ 39,505 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.53 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 1.75 Adjusted return on average assets 0.35 % 0.72 % 1.10 % 0.53 % 1.12 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 3.46 % 7.07 % 11.21 % 5.27 % 11.48 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3.65 % 9.34 % 16.10 % 6.51 % 16.60 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 25,214 $ 32,240 $ 34,892 $ 57,454 $ 67,341 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.30 % 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.48 % 1.72 % Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 31.59 $ 31.67 $ 30.49 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 23.36 $ 23.44 $ 22.24 Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1) $ 27.22 $ 27.23 $ 26.11 Market price at period end $ 22.65 $ 25.13 $ 19.91 Common shares outstanding at period end 21,377,215 21,485,231 21,854,800 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.94 % 13.68 % 12.65 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.21 % 11.16 % 10.47 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.63 % 8.60 % 8.03 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 9.92 % 9.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.59 % 6.58 % 6.19 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,996,175 $ 3,888,219 $ 3,594,727

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,646 $ 167,316 $ 135,061 $ 132,132 $ 160,695 Investment securities 1,099,654 1,044,900 920,396 839,344 887,003 Loans 5,851,994 5,958,462 6,131,079 6,280,883 6,367,344 Allowance for credit losses on loans (92,183 ) (78,057 ) (68,502 ) (66,669 ) (64,950 ) Total loans, net 5,759,811 5,880,405 6,062,577 6,214,214 6,302,394 Loans held for sale 5,555 5,043 3,811 6,089 5,632 Premises and equipment, net 83,040 81,831 82,814 82,741 81,006 Other real estate owned 8,304 8,920 9,112 480 202 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 18,902 19,577 20,253 20,933 21,611 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 14,003 15,019 16,108 17,238 18,367 Company-owned life insurance 207,211 205,286 203,485 201,750 152,210 Other assets 274,244 241,608 251,347 292,460 243,697 Total assets $ 7,757,274 $ 7,831,809 $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,108,521 $ 1,212,382 $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 Interest-bearing deposits 5,009,502 5,111,602 5,164,134 5,250,487 5,263,639 Total deposits 6,118,023 6,323,984 6,309,529 6,405,002 6,426,548 Short-term borrowings 7,208 214,446 34,865 17,998 21,783 FHLB advances and other borrowings 600,000 255,000 476,000 538,000 575,000 Subordinated debt 91,656 93,617 93,546 93,475 93,404 Trust preferred debentures 50,921 50,790 50,616 50,457 50,296 Other liabilities 103,694 102,966 110,459 106,743 90,869 Total liabilities 6,971,502 7,040,803 7,075,015 7,211,675 7,257,900 Total shareholders’ equity 785,772 791,006 791,853 757,610 776,821 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,757,274 $ 7,831,809 $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721









MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income: Interest income $ 103,295 $ 101,675 $ 100,491 $ 204,970 $ 196,030 Interest expense 48,243 45,755 41,651 93,998 76,686 Net interest income 55,052 55,920 58,840 110,972 119,344 Provision for credit losses on loans 17,000 14,000 5,879 31,000 9,014 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (200 ) — — (200 ) — Total provision for credit losses 16,800 14,000 5,879 30,800 9,014 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,252 41,920 52,961 80,172 110,330 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 6,801 7,132 6,269 13,933 12,680 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,121 3,116 2,677 6,237 5,245 Interchange revenue 3,563 3,358 3,696 6,921 7,108 Residential mortgage banking revenue 557 527 540 1,084 945 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,925 1,801 891 3,726 1,767 Loss on sales of investment securities, net (152 ) — (869 ) (152 ) (1,517 ) Other income 1,841 5,253 5,549 7,094 8,304 Total noninterest income 17,656 21,187 18,753 38,843 34,532 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,872 24,102 22,857 46,974 47,100 Occupancy and equipment 3,964 4,142 3,879 8,106 8,322 Data processing 7,205 6,722 6,544 13,927 12,855 Professional services 2,243 2,255 1,663 4,498 3,423 Amortization of intangible assets 1,016 1,089 1,208 2,105 2,499 FDIC insurance 1,219 1,274 1,196 2,493 2,525 Other expense 8,960 5,283 5,547 14,243 10,652 Total noninterest expense 47,479 44,867 42,894 92,346 87,376 Income before income taxes 8,429 18,240 28,820 26,669 57,486 Income taxes 1,679 4,355 7,245 6,034 14,139 Net income 6,750 13,885 21,575 20,635 43,347 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 4,456 4,456 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,522 $ 11,657 $ 19,347 $ 16,179 $ 38,891 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 0.73 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 0.73 $ 1.72







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 8,429 $ 18,240 $ 28,820 $ 26,669 $ 57,486 Adjustments to noninterest income: Loss on sales of investment securities, net 152 — 869 152 1,517 (Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt (167 ) — (676 ) (167 ) (676 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income (15 ) — 193 (15 ) 841 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP 8,414 18,240 29,013 26,654 58,327 Adjusted earnings tax 1,675 4,355 7,297 6,030 14,366 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 6,739 13,885 21,716 20,624 43,961 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,228 2,228 4,456 4,456 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 4,511 $ 11,657 $ 19,488 $ 16,168 $ 39,505 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.53 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 1.75 Adjusted return on average assets 0.35 % 0.72 % 1.10 % 0.53 % 1.12 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 3.46 % 7.07 % 11.21 % 5.27 % 11.48 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3.65 % 9.34 % 16.10 % 6.51 % 16.60 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $ 8,414 $ 18,240 $ 29,013 $ 26,654 $ 58,327 Provision for credit losses 16,800 14,000 5,879 30,800 9,014 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 25,214 $ 32,240 $ 34,892 $ 57,454 $ 67,341 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.30 % 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.48 % 1.72 %









MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 47,479 $ 44,867 $ 42,894 $ 92,346 $ 87,376 Net interest income - GAAP $ 55,052 $ 55,920 $ 58,840 $ 110,972 $ 119,344 Effect of tax-exempt income 170 215 195 384 439 Adjusted net interest income 55,222 56,135 59,035 111,356 119,783 Noninterest income - GAAP 17,656 21,187 18,753 38,843 34,532 Loss on sales of investment securities, net 152 — 869 152 1,517 (Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt (167 ) — (676 ) (167 ) (676 ) Adjusted noninterest income 17,641 21,187 18,946 38,828 35,373 Adjusted total revenue $ 72,863 $ 77,322 $ 77,981 $ 150,184 $ 155,156 Efficiency ratio 65.16 % 58.03 % 55.01 % 61.49 % 56.31 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,522 $ 11,657 $ 19,347 $ 16,179 $ 38,891 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 783,846 $ 789,906 $ 776,791 $ 786,877 $ 772,015 Adjustments: Preferred Stock (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (14,483 ) (15,525 ) (18,937 ) (15,004 ) (19,557 ) Average tangible common equity $ 496,911 $ 501,929 $ 485,402 $ 499,421 $ 480,006 ROATCE 3.66 % 9.34 % 15.99 % 6.51 % 16.34 %







