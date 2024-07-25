Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary1

  • Completed sale of our Florida banking operations for a 7.5% deposit premium.
    • Included in the sale were $133.3 million of deposits and $163.6 million of loans.
  • Net income of $15.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share.
    • Revenue of $57.9 million, which included gain on sale of $11.1 million and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $129 thousand.
    • Noninterest expense of $35.8 million, which included merger-related costs of $854 thousand.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 8 bps to 2.41%2.    
  • Classified loans declined 9%; net charge-off ratio was 0.05%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $28.272, an increase of $1.13 or 4%

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We delivered another solid quarter of strategic plan execution highlighted by the divestiture of our Florida operations for a 7.5% net deposit premium, which completed our geographic re-alignment announced last September, and will allow complete focus on our targeted growth regions. Our net interest margin, which inflected in the first quarter of 2024, expanded an additional 8 bps in the second quarter of 2024 through a combination of solid, well-priced loan originations, continued earning asset mix shift, and well-controlled deposit costs. Our fee generating products and services showed nice year-over-year increases, including a 12% improvement in wealth management revenues and a $476 thousand improvement from our customer back-to-back swap product. Asset quality metrics improved in the quarter led by a 9% reduction in classified assets.

I’m also very pleased with the level of talent acquisition in the first half of 2024 and second quarter highlights included our new EVP, Chief Information Officer and new SVP, Chief Marketing Officer. Even with significant talent, product and platform investments, our core noninterest expense levels approximate year ago levels.

These accomplishments are due to the engagement and expertise of our collective MOFG team, and we are humbled to once again receive the honor of being an Iowa, and USA, Top Workplace."

1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 

    As of or for the quarter ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)

   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Financial Results                    
Revenue   $ 57,901     $ 44,481     $ 45,708     $ 102,382     $ 81,738  
Credit loss expense     1,267       4,689       1,597       5,956       2,530  
Noninterest expense     35,761       35,565       34,919       71,326       68,238  
Net income     15,819       3,269       7,594       19,088       8,991  
Per Common Share                    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.00     $ 0.21     $ 0.48     $ 1.21     $ 0.57  
Book value     34.44       33.53       31.96       34.44       31.96  
Tangible book value(1)     28.27       27.14       26.26       28.27       26.26  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                    
LoansIn millions   $ 4,287.2     $ 4,414.6     $ 4,018.6     $ 4,287.2     $ 4,018.6  
Investment securities In millions     1,824.1       1,862.2       2,003.1       1,824.1       2,003.1  
DepositsIn millions     5,412.4       5,585.2       5,445.4       5,412.4       5,445.4  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     0.5       0.2       0.9       0.7       1.2  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.26 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.26 %     1.25 %
Selected Ratios                    
Return on average assets     0.95 %     0.20 %     0.47 %     0.58 %     0.28 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.41 %     2.33 %     2.52 %     2.37 %     2.63 %
Return on average equity     11.91 %     2.49 %     6.03 %     7.23 %     3.61 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     15.74 %     4.18 %     8.50 %     9.98 %     5.65 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     56.29 %     71.28 %     71.13 %     62.83 %     66.56 %
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

GEOGRAPHIC RE-ALIGNMENT

Florida Banking Operations Divestiture

On June 7, 2024, we completed the sale of our Florida banking operations for a 7.5% deposit premium, which consisted of one bank branch in each of Naples and Ft. Myers, Florida. The sale included all premises and equipment at those locations. In addition, the sale involved the assignment of deposits totaling $133.3 million and loans totaling $163.6 million.

Denver Bankshares, Inc. Acquisition

On January 31, 2024, we completed our acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc. ("DNVB") and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, the Bank of Denver. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting. The assets and liabilities, both tangible and intangible, were recorded at their fair values as of the January 31, 2024 acquisition date, net of any applicable tax effects. The Company considers all purchase accounting estimates provisional and fair values are subject to refinement for up to one year after the close date.

The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands)   As of January 31, 2024
Merger consideration    
Cash consideration   $ 32,600  
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value    
Assets acquired    
Cash and due from banks     462  
Interest earning deposits in banks     3,517  
Debt securities     52,493  
Loans held for investment     207,095  
Premises and equipment     13,470  
Core deposit intangible     7,100  
Other assets     4,987  
Total assets acquired     289,124  
Liabilities assumed    
Deposits     (224,248 )
Short-term borrowings     (37,500 )
Other liabilities     (3,417 )
Total liabilities assumed     (265,165 )
Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value     23,959  
Goodwill   $ 8,641  
 

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue

               Change   Change
              2Q24 vs   2Q24 vs
(Dollars in thousands)   2Q24   1Q24   2Q23   1Q24   2Q23
Net interest income   $ 36,347   $ 34,731   $ 36,962   5 %   (2 )%
Noninterest income     21,554     9,750     8,746   121 %   146 %
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 57,901   $ 44,481   $ 45,708   30 %   27 %
                               

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 increased $13.4 million from the first quarter of 2024 due to higher noninterest income and net interest income during the quarter. When compared to the second quarter of 2023, total revenue increased $12.2 million due to higher noninterest income, due primarily to the gain on sale from our Florida banking operations, partially offset by lower net interest income due primarily to net interest margin compression.

Net interest income of $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher interest earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher interest-bearing liability volumes and costs. When compared to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased $0.6 million, primarily due to higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset volumes and yields.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.41%3 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.33%3 in the first quarter of 2024, as higher earning asset yields more than offset increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield during the second quarter of 2024 increased 16 bps from the first quarter of 2024 as a result of an increase in loan yields of 18 bps. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the second quarter of 2024 increased 10 bps, to 2.85%, due primarily to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.54%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.86%, and long-term debt of 6.95%, which increased 9 bps, 4 bps, and 9 bps, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 43%.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.41%3 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.52%3 in the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 87 bps to 2.85%, primarily due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.54%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.86%, and long-term debt costs of 6.95%, which increased 75 bps, 195 bps and 57 bps, respectively from the second quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 60 bps from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in loan yields of 64 bps.

Noninterest Income

             Change   Change
            2Q24 vs   2Q24 vs
(In thousands) 2Q24   1Q24   2Q23   1Q24   2Q23
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,504   $ 3,503     $ 3,119     %   12 %
Service charges and fees   2,156     2,144       2,047     1 %   5 %
Card revenue   1,907     1,943       1,847     (2 )%   3 %
Loan revenue   1,525     856       909     78 %   68 %
Bank-owned life insurance   668     660       616     1 %   8 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net   33     36       (2 )   (8 )%   n/m   
Other   11,761     608       210     n/m      n/m   
Total noninterest income $ 21,554   $ 9,750     $ 8,746     121 %   146 %
                   
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)   129     (368 )     (581 )   (135 )%   (122 )%
Gain on branch sale (included above in Other)   11,056               n/m      n/m   
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  
 

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $11.8 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to the sale of our Florida banking operations, which resulted in a gain on sale of $11.1 million that was recorded in other revenue, coupled with an increase of $0.7 million in loan revenue. The increase in loan revenue primarily reflected a favorable quarter-over-quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, from a negative adjustment of $368 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 to a positive adjustment of $129 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest income compared to the linked quarter was an increase of $0.3 million in customer back-to-back swap origination fee income, which was recorded in other revenue.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $12.8 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the gain on sale of $11.1 million previously noted. Loan revenue increased $0.6 million and reflected the favorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, from a negative adjustment of $581 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 to a positive adjustment of $129 thousand in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2023 was an increase of $0.5 million in customer back-to-back swap origination fee income, which was recorded in other revenue, and an increase of $0.4 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by growth in assets under administration and market valuation.

3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense

             Change   Change
            2Q24 vs   2Q24 vs
(In thousands) 2Q24   1Q24   2Q23   1Q24   2Q23
Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,985   $ 20,930   $ 20,386     %   3 %
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,435     2,813     2,574     (13 )%   (5 )%
Equipment   2,530     2,600     2,435     (3 )%   4 %
Legal and professional   2,253     2,059     1,682     9 %   34 %
Data processing   1,645     1,360     1,521     21 %   8 %
Marketing   636     598     1,142     6 %   (44 )%
Amortization of intangibles   1,593     1,637     1,594     (3 )%   %
FDIC insurance   1,051     942     862     12 %   22 %
Communications   191     196     260     (3 )%   (27 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   138     358     (6 )   (61 )%   n/m   
Other   2,304     2,072     2,469     11 %   (7 )%
Total noninterest expense $ 35,761   $ 35,565   $ 34,919     1 %   2 %
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  

 

Merger-related Expenses

          
         
(In thousands) 2Q24   1Q24   2Q23
Compensation and employee benefits $ 73   $ 241   $
Occupancy expense of premises, net       152    
Equipment   28     149    
Legal and professional   462     573    
Data processing   251     61    
Marketing       32    
Communications   8     1    
Other   32     105    
Total merger-related expenses $ 854   $ 1,314   $
                 

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.2 million from the linked quarter primarily due to increases of $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million in data processing, other, and legal and professional expenses, respectively. The increase in data processing expense was primarily driven by merger-related expenses. The increase in other expense was primarily driven by increases in operating losses and loan expenses. The increase in legal and professional expense was due to increased costs for other outside services, consulting, and audit expense. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline in occupancy expense of premises, net, of $0.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in rental expense and grounds upkeep, and $0.2 million of foreclosed assets, net, stemming from the first quarter of 2024 write-down of other real estate owned, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $0.8 million from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to increases of $0.6 million in both compensation and employee benefits and legal and professional expenses. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was primarily driven by annual compensation adjustments, increased headcount as a result of the DNVB acquisition, increased incentive and commission expense, and merger-related expenses. The increase in legal and professional expense stemmed primarily from higher merger-related expenses. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.5 million in marketing.

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 22.7% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate reflected higher taxable income from the Florida banking operations gain on sale previously noted, which has a higher effective tax rate due to the non-taxable allocation of goodwill. The effective income tax rate for 2024 is expected to be 21-23%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.75 billion at March 31, 2024 and $6.52 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by the sale of our Florida banking operations and lower securities balances. Compared to June 30, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by the assets acquired from the acquisition of DNVB, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage, partially offset by the sale of our Florida banking operations and lower securities balances due to balance sheet repositioning executed in fourth quarter of 2023 and calls, maturities, and paydowns.

Loans Held for Investment

 June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Balance

   % of Total

   Balance

   % of Total

   Balance

   % of Total

  
(Dollars in thousands)            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,120,983   26.1 % $ 1,105,718   25.0 % $ 1,089,269   27.1 %
Agricultural   107,983   2.5     113,029   2.6     106,148   2.6  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   351,646   8.2     403,571   9.1     313,836   7.8  
Farmland   183,641   4.3     184,109   4.2     183,378   4.6  
Multifamily   430,054   10.0     409,504   9.3     305,519   7.6  
Other   1,348,515   31.5     1,440,645   32.7     1,331,886   33.1  
Total commercial real estate   2,313,856   54.0     2,437,829   55.3     2,134,619   53.1  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   492,541   11.5     495,408   11.2     448,096   11.2  
One-to-four family junior liens   176,105   4.1     182,001   4.1     168,755   4.2  
Total residential real estate   668,646   15.6     677,409   15.3     616,851   15.4  
Consumer   75,764   1.8     80,661   1.8     71,762   1.8  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,287,232   100.0 % $ 4,414,646   100.0 % $ 4,018,649   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,200,605       $ 1,230,612       $ 1,296,719      
 

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $127.4 million, or 2.9%, to $4.29 billion from $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by $163.6 million of loans divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations and lower line of credit usage.

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $268.6 million, or 6.7%, to $4.29 billion from $4.02 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by the loans acquired in the DNVB acquisition, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline in loans held for investment, net of unearned income stemming from the divestiture of our Florida banking operations.

Investment Securities June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 771,034   42.3 % $ 797,230   42.8 % $ 903,520   45.1 %
Held to maturity   1,053,080   57.7 %   1,064,939   57.2 %   1,099,569   54.9 %
Total investment securities $ 1,824,114       $ 1,862,169       $ 2,003,089      
 

Investment securities at June 30, 2024 were $1.82 billion, decreasing $38.1 million from March 31, 2024 and $179.0 million from June 30, 2023. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to balance sheet repositioning executed in fourth quarter of 2023 and principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.

Deposits June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 882,472   16.3 % $ 920,764   16.5 % $ 897,923   16.5 %
Interest checking deposits   1,284,243   23.7     1,349,823   24.2     1,397,276   25.7  
Money market deposits   1,043,376   19.3     1,122,717   20.1     1,096,432   20.1  
Savings deposits   745,639   13.8     728,276   13.0     585,967   10.8  
Time deposits of $250 and under   803,301   14.8     787,851   14.1     648,586   11.9  
Total core deposits   4,759,031   87.9     4,909,431   87.9     4,626,184   85.0  
Brokered time deposits   196,000   3.6     205,000   3.7     365,623   6.7  
Time deposits over $250   457,388   8.5     470,805   8.4     453,640   8.3  
Total deposits $ 5,412,419   100.0 % $ 5,585,236   100.0 % $ 5,445,447   100.0 %
 

Deposits declined $172.8 million, or 3.1%, to $5.41 billion, from $5.59 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to $133.3 million of deposits divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations. Included in the deposits that were sold were $31.8 million of noninterest bearing deposits. Total deposits decreased $33.0 million, or 0.6%, from $5.45 billion at June 30, 2023 primarily due to the sale of our Florida banking operations and a decline of $169.6 million in brokered deposits, partially offset by deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition.

Borrowed Funds June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 414,684   78.3 % $ 422,988   77.6 % $ 362,054   74.2 %
Long-term debt   114,839   21.7 %   122,066   22.4 %   125,752   25.8 %
Total borrowed funds $ 529,523       $ 545,054       $ 487,806      
 

Borrowed funds were $529.5 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $15.5 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $41.7 million from June 30, 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to a $13 million payoff of a revolving credit facility and scheduled payments on long-term debt, partially offset by an increase in overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The increase compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings, partially offset by lower securities sold under agreements to repurchase, overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

Capital June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024(1)     2024       2023  
Total shareholders' equity $ 543,286     $ 528,040     $ 501,341  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,135 )     (60,804 )     (82,704 )
MidWestOneFinancial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.29 %     8.16 %     8.47 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.56 %     8.98 %     9.36 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.35 %     9.75 %     10.15 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.62 %     11.97 %     12.26 %
MidWestOneBank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.24 %     9.36 %     9.42 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.55 %     11.20 %     11.31 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.55 %     11.20 %     11.31 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.61 %     12.25 %     12.22 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2024 are preliminary          
 

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $15.2 million from March 31, 2024, driven by an increase in retained earnings and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock. Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $41.9 million from June 30, 2023, driven by decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock, coupled with an increase in retained earnings.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2024 decreased $2.7 million compared to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $24.6 million from June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations and the recognition of the loss from the fourth quarter 2023 sale of securities as part of a balance sheet repositioning.

On July 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 17, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period March 31, 2024 through June 30, 2024 or for the subsequent period through July 25, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of June 30, 2024, $15.0 million was available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality

 As of or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2024       2023  
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 467     $ 4,589     $ 1,497  
Net charge-offs   524       189       897  
Allowance for credit losses   53,900       55,900       50,400  
Pass $ 3,991,692     $ 4,098,102     $ 3,769,309  
Special Mention / Watch   146,253       152,604       133,904  
Classified   149,287       163,940       115,436  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 9,358     $ 8,772     $ 6,201  
Nonperforming loans $ 25,128     $ 29,267     $ 14,448  
Nonperforming assets   31,181       33,164       14,448  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.05 %     0.02 %     0.09 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   3.48 %     3.71 %     2.87 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.59 %     0.66 %     0.36 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.47 %     0.49 %     0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.26 %     1.27 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   218.26 %     197.53 %     355.03 %
(1)Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2)Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3)Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4)Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5)Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
 

Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios declined 7 bps and 2 bps, to 0.59% and 0.47%, respectively. Special mention/watch loan balances decreased $6.4 million, or 4%, from the linked quarter, while classified loan balances decreased $14.7 million, or 9%, from the linked quarter due to the proactive management of troubled assets. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios increased 23 bps and 25 bps, respectively. Further, the net charge-off ratio increased 3 bps from the linked quarter and decreased 4 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $53.9 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.26%, compared with $55.9 million and 1.27% at March 31, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 reflected an additional reserve of $0.8 million on unfunded loan commitments, coupled with an additional reserve taken to support organic loan growth. Credit loss expense in the linked quarter reflected $3.2 million of day 1 credit loss expense related to the DNVB acquisition, as well as additional reserve taken to support organic loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual

   90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing

   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 28,300     $ 967     $ 29,267  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   964       446       1,410  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (1,856 )     (1 )     (1,857 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (25 )     (596 )     (621 )
Charge-offs   (508 )     (158 )     (666 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (2,180 )           (2,180 )
Transfer to nonaccrual         (225 )     (225 )
Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 24,695     $ 433     $ 25,128  
 

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 26, 2024. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=25afc13e&confId=68332. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 162387 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 24, 2024 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 323537. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the recent sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of DNVB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of sustained high interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 66,228     $ 68,430     $ 76,237     $ 71,015     $ 75,955  
Interest earning deposits in banks   35,340       29,328       5,479       3,773       68,603  
Federal funds sold         4       11              
Total cash and cash equivalents   101,568       97,762       81,727       74,788       144,558  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   771,034       797,230       795,134       872,770       903,520  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,053,080       1,064,939       1,075,190       1,085,751       1,099,569  
Total securities   1,824,114       1,862,169       1,870,324       1,958,521       2,003,089  
Loans held for sale   2,850       2,329       1,045       2,528       2,821  
Gross loans held for investment   4,304,619       4,433,258       4,138,352       4,078,060       4,031,377  
Unearned income, net   (17,387 )     (18,612 )     (11,405 )     (12,091 )     (12,728 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,287,232       4,414,646       4,126,947       4,065,969       4,018,649  
Allowance for credit losses   (53,900 )     (55,900 )     (51,500 )     (51,600 )     (50,400 )
Total loans held for investment, net   4,233,332       4,358,746       4,075,447       4,014,369       3,968,249  
Premises and equipment, net   91,793       95,986       85,742       85,589       85,831  
Goodwill   69,388       71,118       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   27,939       29,531       24,069       25,510       26,969  
Foreclosed assets, net   6,053       3,897       3,929              
Other assets   224,621       226,477       222,780       244,036       227,495  
Total assets $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489  
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 882,472     $ 920,764     $ 897,053     $ 924,213     $ 897,923  
Interest bearing deposits   4,529,947       4,664,472       4,498,620       4,439,111       4,547,524  
Total deposits   5,412,419       5,585,236       5,395,673       5,363,324       5,445,447  
Short-term borrowings   414,684       422,988       300,264       373,956       362,054  
Long-term debt   114,839       122,066       123,296       124,526       125,752  
Other liabilities   96,430       89,685       83,929       100,601       86,895  
Total liabilities   6,038,372       6,219,975       5,903,162       5,962,407       6,020,148  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   300,831       300,845       302,157       301,889       301,424  
Retained earnings   306,030       294,066       294,784       295,862       290,548  
Treasury stock   (22,021 )     (22,648 )     (24,245 )     (24,315 )     (24,508 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,135 )     (60,804 )     (64,899 )     (84,606 )     (82,704 )
Total shareholders' equity   543,286       528,040       524,378       505,411       501,341  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489  
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024     2024     2023       2023     2023       2024     2023  
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 61,643   $ 57,947   $ 54,093     $ 51,870   $ 49,726     $ 119,590   $ 96,216  
Taxable investment securities   9,228     9,460     9,274       9,526     9,734       18,688     20,178  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,663     1,710     1,789       1,802     1,822       3,373     3,949  
Other   242     418     230       374     68       660     312  
Total interest income   72,776     69,535     65,386       63,572     61,350       142,311     120,655  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   28,942     27,726     27,200       23,128     20,117       56,668     35,436  
Short-term borrowings   5,409     4,975     3,496       3,719     2,118       10,384     3,904  
Long-term debt   2,078     2,103     2,131       2,150     2,153       4,181     4,277  
Total interest expense   36,429     34,804     32,827       28,997     24,388       71,233     43,617  
Net interest income   36,347     34,731     32,559       34,575     36,962       71,078     77,038  
Credit loss expense   1,267     4,689     1,768       1,551     1,597       5,956     2,530  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   35,080     30,042     30,791       33,024     35,365       65,122     74,508  
Noninterest income                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,504     3,503     3,193       3,004     3,119       7,007     6,052  
Service charges and fees   2,156     2,144     2,148       2,146     2,047       4,300     4,055  
Card revenue   1,907     1,943     1,802       1,817     1,847       3,850     3,595  
Loan revenue   1,525     856     909       1,462     909       2,381     2,329  
Bank-owned life insurance   668     660     656       626     616       1,328     1,218  
Investment securities gains (losses), net   33     36     (5,696 )     79     (2 )     69     (13,172 )
Other   11,761     608     850       727     210       12,369     623  
Total noninterest income   21,554     9,750     3,862       9,861     8,746       31,304     4,700  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   20,985     20,930     17,859       18,558     20,386       41,915     39,993  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,435     2,813     2,309       2,405     2,574       5,248     5,320  
Equipment   2,530     2,600     2,466       2,123     2,435       5,130     4,606  
Legal and professional   2,253     2,059     2,269       1,678     1,682       4,312     3,418  
Data processing   1,645     1,360     1,411       1,504     1,521       3,005     2,884  
Marketing   636     598     700       782     1,142       1,234     2,128  
Amortization of intangibles   1,593     1,637     1,441       1,460     1,594       3,230     3,346  
FDIC insurance   1,051     942     900       783     862       1,993     1,611  
Communications   191     196     183       206     260       387     521  
Foreclosed assets, net   138     358     45       2     (6 )     496     (34 )
Other   2,304     2,072     2,548       2,043     2,469       4,376     4,445  
Total noninterest expense   35,761     35,565     32,131       31,544     34,919       71,326     68,238  
Income before income tax expense   20,873     4,227     2,522       11,341     9,192       25,100     10,970  
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,054     958     (208 )     2,203     1,598       6,012     1,979  
Net income $ 15,819   $ 3,269   $ 2,730     $ 9,138   $ 7,594     $ 19,088   $ 8,991  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 1.00   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ 0.48     $ 1.21   $ 0.57  
Diluted $ 1.00   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ 0.48     $ 1.21   $ 0.57  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,763     15,723     15,693       15,689     15,680       15,743     15,665  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,781     15,774     15,756       15,711     15,689       15,775     15,688  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425     $ 0.4850   $ 0.4850  
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 36,347     $ 34,731     $ 36,962     $ 71,078     $ 77,038  
Noninterest income   21,554       9,750       8,746       31,304       4,700  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   57,901       44,481       45,708       102,382       81,738  
Credit loss expense   1,267       4,689       1,597       5,956       2,530  
Noninterest expense   35,761       35,565       34,919       71,326       68,238  
Income before income tax expense   20,873       4,227       9,192       25,100       10,970  
Income tax expense   5,054       958       1,598       6,012       1,979  
Net income $ 15,819     $ 3,269     $ 7,594     $ 19,088     $ 8,991  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 1.00     $ 0.21     $ 0.48     $ 1.21     $ 0.57  
Book value   34.44       33.53       31.96       34.44       31.96  
Tangible book value(1)   28.27       27.14       26.26       28.27       26.26  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,521,489  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,287,232       4,414,646       4,018,649       4,287,232       4,018,649  
Total securities   1,824,114       1,862,169       2,003,089       1,824,114       2,003,089  
Total deposits   5,412,419       5,585,236       5,445,447       5,412,419       5,445,447  
Short-term borrowings   414,684       422,988       362,054       414,684       362,054  
Long-term debt   114,839       122,066       125,752       114,839       125,752  
Total shareholders' equity   543,286       528,040       501,341       543,286       501,341  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,713,573     $ 6,635,379     $ 6,465,810     $ 6,674,476     $ 6,494,777  
Average total loans   4,419,697       4,298,216       4,003,717       4,358,957       3,935,791  
Average total deposits   5,514,924       5,481,114       5,454,517       5,498,020       5,500,350  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.95 %     0.20 %     0.47 %     0.58 %     0.28 %
Return on average equity   11.91 %     2.49 %     6.03 %     7.23 %     3.61 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   15.74 %     4.18 %     8.50 %     9.98 %     5.65 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   56.29 %     71.28 %     71.13 %     62.83 %     66.56 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.41 %     2.33 %     2.52 %     2.37 %     2.63 %
Loans to deposits ratio   79.21 %     79.04 %     73.80 %     79.21 %     73.80 %
Common equity ratio   8.25 %     7.83 %     7.69 %     8.25 %     7.69 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.88 %     6.43 %     6.40 %     6.88 %     6.40 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 25,128     $ 29,267     $ 14,448     $ 25,128     $ 14,448  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.59 %     0.66 %     0.36 %     0.59 %     0.36 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 31,181     $ 33,164     $ 14,448     $ 31,181     $ 14,448  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.47 %     0.49 %     0.22 %     0.47 %     0.22 %
Net charge-offs $ 524     $ 189     $ 897     $ 713     $ 1,230  
Net charge-off ratio   0.05 %     0.02 %     0.09 %     0.03 %     0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 53,900     $ 55,900     $ 50,400     $ 53,900     $ 50,400  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.26 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.26 %     1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   218.26 %     197.53 %     355.03 %     218.26 %     355.03 %
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,419,697   $ 62,581   5.69 %   $ 4,298,216   $ 58,867   5.51 %   $ 4,003,717   $ 50,439   5.05 %
Taxable investment securities   1,520,253     9,228   2.44 %     1,557,603     9,460   2.44 %     1,698,003     9,734   2.30 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   322,092     2,040   2.55 %     328,736     2,097   2.57 %     345,934     2,253   2.61 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,842,345     11,268   2.46 %     1,886,339     11,557   2.46 %     2,043,937     11,987   2.35 %
Other   20,452     242   4.76 %     30,605     418   5.49 %     9,078     68   3.00 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,282,494   $ 74,091   4.74 %   $ 6,215,160   $ 70,842   4.58 %   $ 6,056,732   $ 62,494   4.14 %
Other assets   431,079             420,219             409,078        
Total assets $ 6,713,573           $ 6,635,379           $ 6,465,810        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,297,356   $ 3,145   0.97 %   $ 1,301,470   $ 2,890   0.89 %   $ 1,420,741   $ 1,971   0.56 %
Money market deposits   1,072,688     7,821   2.93 %     1,102,543     8,065   2.94 %     999,436     5,299   2.13 %
Savings deposits   738,773     2,673   1.46 %     694,143     2,047   1.19 %     603,905     288   0.19 %
Time deposits   1,470,956     15,303   4.18 %     1,446,981     14,724   4.09 %     1,490,332     12,559   3.38 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,579,773     28,942   2.54 %     4,545,137     27,726   2.45 %     4,514,414     20,117   1.79 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   5,300     10   0.76 %     5,330     11   0.83 %     159,583     423   1.06 %
Other short-term borrowings   442,546     5,399   4.91 %     409,525     4,964   4.88 %     132,495     1,695   5.13 %
Total short-term borrowings   447,846     5,409   4.86 %     414,855     4,975   4.82 %     292,078     2,118   2.91 %
Long-term debt   120,256     2,078   6.95 %     123,266     2,103   6.86 %     135,329     2,153   6.38 %
Total borrowed funds   568,102     7,487   5.30 %     538,121     7,078   5.29 %     427,407     4,271   4.01 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,147,875   $ 36,429   2.85 %   $ 5,083,258   $ 34,804   2.75 %   $ 4,941,821   $ 24,388   1.98 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   935,151             935,977             940,103        
Other liabilities   96,553             88,611             78,898        
Shareholders’ equity   533,994             527,533             504,988        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,713,573           $ 6,635,379           $ 6,465,810        
Net interest income(2)     $ 37,662           $ 36,038           $ 38,106    
Net interest spread(2)         1.89 %           1.83 %           2.16 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.41 %           2.33 %           2.52 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,514,924   $ 28,942   2.11 %   $ 5,481,114   $ 27,726   2.03 %   $ 5,454,517   $ 20,117   1.48 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.41 %           2.33 %           1.66 %
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $337 thousand, $237 thousand, and $79 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.3 million, $1.2 million, and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $938 thousand, $920 thousand, and $713 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $377 thousand, $387 thousand, and $431 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,358,957   $ 121,448   5.60 %   $ 3,935,791   $ 97,645   5.00 %
Taxable investment securities   1,538,928     18,688   2.44 %     1,754,382     20,178   2.32 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   325,414     4,137   2.56 %     371,381     4,902   2.66 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,864,342     22,825   2.46 %     2,125,763     25,080   2.38 %
Other   25,529     660   5.20 %     16,919     312   3.72 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,248,828   $ 144,933   4.66 %   $ 6,078,473   $ 123,037   4.08 %
Other assets   425,648             416,304        
Total assets $ 6,674,476           $ 6,494,777        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,299,413   $ 6,035   0.93 %   $ 1,468,030   $ 3,820   0.52 %
Money market deposits   1,087,616     15,886   2.94 %     965,180     8,568   1.79 %
Savings deposits   716,458     4,720   1.32 %     628,338     560   0.18 %
Time deposits   1,458,969     30,027   4.14 %     1,454,210     22,488   3.12 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,562,456     56,668   2.50 %     4,515,758     35,436   1.58 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   5,315     21   0.79 %     152,734     873   1.15 %
Other short-term borrowings   426,036     10,363   4.89 %     121,959     3,031   5.01 %
Total short-term borrowings   431,351     10,384   4.84 %     274,693     3,904   2.87 %
Long-term debt   121,761     4,181   6.91 %     137,258     4,277   6.28 %
Total borrowed funds   553,112     14,565   5.30 %     411,951     8,181   4.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,115,568   $ 71,233   2.80 %   $ 4,927,709   $ 43,617   1.78 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   935,564             984,592        
Other liabilities   92,581             80,690        
Shareholders’ equity   530,763             501,786        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,674,476           $ 6,494,777        
Net interest income(2)     $ 73,700           $ 79,420    
Net interest spread(2)         1.86 %           2.30 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.37 %           2.63 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,498,020   $ 56,668   2.07 %   $ 5,500,350   $ 35,436   1.30 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.37 %           1.49 %
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $574 thousand and $174 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.4 million and $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
 

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, and efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 543,286     $ 528,040     $ 524,378     $ 505,411     $ 501,341  
Intangible assets, net     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )
Tangible common equity   $ 445,959     $ 427,391     $ 437,832     $ 417,424     $ 411,895  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489  
Intangible assets, net     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,484,331     $ 6,647,366     $ 6,340,994     $ 6,379,831     $ 6,432,043  
                     
Book value per share   $ 34.44     $ 33.53     $ 33.41     $ 32.21     $ 31.96  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 28.27     $ 27.14     $ 27.90     $ 26.60     $ 26.26  
Shares outstanding     15,773,468       15,750,471       15,694,306       15,691,738       15,685,123  
                     
Common equity ratio     8.25 %     7.83 %     8.16 %     7.81 %     7.69 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.88 %     6.43 %     6.90 %     6.54 %     6.40 %
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
 


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $ 15,819     $ 3,269     $ 7,594     $ 19,088     $ 8,991  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,195       1,228       1,196       2,423       2,510  
Tangible net income   $ 17,014     $ 4,497     $ 8,790     $ 21,511     $ 11,501  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 533,994     $ 527,533     $ 504,988     $ 530,763     $ 501,786  
Average intangible assets, net     (99,309 )     (95,296 )     (90,258 )     (97,302 )     (91,125 )
Average tangible equity   $ 434,685     $ 432,237     $ 414,730     $ 433,461     $ 410,661  
                     
Return on average equity     11.91 %     2.49 %     6.03 %     7.23 %     3.61 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     15.74 %     4.18 %     8.50 %     9.98 %     5.65 %
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
 


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net interest income   $ 36,347     $ 34,731     $ 36,962     $ 71,078     $ 77,038  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     938       920       713       1,858       1,429  
Securities(1)     377       387       431       764       953  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 37,662     $ 36,038     $ 38,106     $ 73,700     $ 79,420  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,261 )     (1,152 )     (984 )     (2,413 )     (2,173 )
Core net interest income   $ 36,401     $ 34,886     $ 37,122     $ 71,287     $ 77,247  
                     
Net interest margin     2.33 %     2.25 %     2.45 %     2.29 %     2.56 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.41 %     2.33 %     2.52 %     2.37 %     2.63 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.33 %     2.26 %     2.46 %     2.29 %     2.56 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,282,494     $ 6,215,160     $ 6,056,732     $ 6,248,828     $ 6,078,473  
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
 


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 61,643     $ 57,947     $ 49,726     $ 119,590     $ 96,216  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     938       920       713       1,858       1,429  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 62,581     $ 58,867     $ 50,439     $ 121,448     $ 97,645  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,261 )     (1,152 )     (984 )     (2,413 )     (2,173 )
Core loan interest income   $ 61,320     $ 57,715     $ 49,455     $ 119,035     $ 95,472  
                     
Yield on loans     5.61 %     5.42 %     4.98 %     5.52 %     4.93 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.69 %     5.51 %     5.05 %     5.60 %     5.00 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.58 %     5.40 %     4.95 %     5.49 %     4.89 %
Average loans   $ 4,419,697     $ 4,298,216     $ 4,003,717     $ 4,358,957     $ 3,935,791  
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
 


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,761     $ 35,565     $ 34,919     $ 71,326     $ 68,238  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,593 )     (1,637 )     (1,594 )     (3,230 )     (3,346 )
Merger-related expenses     (854 )     (1,314 )           (2,168 )     (136 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 33,314     $ 32,614     $ 33,325     $ 65,928     $ 64,756  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 37,662     $ 36,038     $ 38,106     $ 73,700     $ 79,420  
Plus: Noninterest income     21,554       9,750       8,746       31,304       4,700  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     33       36       (2 )     69       (13,172 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 59,183     $ 45,752     $ 46,854     $ 104,935     $ 97,292  
                     
Efficiency ratio(2)     56.29 %     71.28 %     71.13 %     62.83 %     66.56 %
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
 

