Travere Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The webcast and dial-in information can be accessed on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

