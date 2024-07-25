FCCA Conference and Trade Show to Debut New Exclusive Executive-Studded Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is proud to announce that it will debut a new marquee networking function during its keynote event and the only official cruise conference and trade show in and representing the region, the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, taking place in St. Maarten from October 22-25.
Dubbed the ‘St. Maarten Presidents Dinner’ and slated for the evening of Tuesday, October 22, the exclusive, executive-packed event has been created so any interested party can move business with the cruise industry full steam ahead. The invitation-only event will be coordinated by FCCA and supported by FCCA Member Cruise Lines, with Presidents, CEOs, and more high-level cruise executives hosting tables that will be open for industry stakeholders looking to build business and relationships, while enjoying a festive night with a boatload of surprises.
“We have always prided ourselves in offering direct opportunities for local stakeholders to maximize their benefits from cruise tourism, and this new function was built with that in mind,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “I cannot wait to see what results this brings for our partners and for the ‘Presidents Dinner’ to become a fixture at the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show.”
“FCCA has a way of making business and networking fun at events like this, and I am confident that this one is not to be missed,” said Micky Arison, Chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc.
While still in planning, the function will feature Presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines, and five have already confirmed attendance for the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show: Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Chris Ivy, CEO, Margaritaville at Sea; Frank A. Del Rio, President, Oceania Cruises; Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA; and Harry Sommer, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
For information on available tables and opportunities, please contact Terri Cannici at terri@f-cca.com, and for more information and registration for the FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show, which is poised to include more than 100 high-level cruise executives featured in one-on-one meetings, workshops, networking opportunities and more, visit www.fccaconference.com.
PHOTO CAPTION: This year’s FCCA Cruise Conference and Trade Show will feature the first-ever Presidents Dinner, a unique networking event with top cruise executives. The photo collage here features cruise industry executives at the Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami this year.
