Agriculture Recovery Center to be in Sioux County, July 30

State, federal and local agencies, in conjunction with farming industry groups, will host a one-day Agriculture Recovery Center in Sioux County on Tuesday, July 30, noon to 8 p.m., to help Iowans recover from flooding and storm damage.

The walk-through event, designed as a resource fair, will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs that are not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state of Iowa. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Iowa Insurance Division and other government agencies are working with industry organizations such as Iowa Pork Producers, Iowa Soybean and Iowa Cattlemen to ensure unmet needs are identified and resources are shared.

This event on Tuesday, July 30, from noon to 8 p.m., will be held at:

Sioux County

Dordt University – Agriculture Stewardship Building

3648 US-75,

Sioux Center, Iowa 51250

Download the Iowa Disaster Agriculture Resource Guide here:

https://www.iowa.gov/resources-0/agricultural-resources

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.