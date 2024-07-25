Submit Release
Social media platforms that mine user data aren’t shielded by federal communications law, California court says

Meta and Snap, insofar as they are in the business of mining and monetizing users' data, can't hide behind the Stored Communications Act to avoid turning over posts and communications to the defendant in a murder case.

