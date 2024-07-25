(Subscription required) As the Los Angeles County Superior Court reopened with fits and starts Tuesday following a ransomware-attack-caused closure, lawyers encountered both crowded hallways and eerie quiet depending on the courthouse location—as well as ongoing questions about how the largest trial court system in the nation could be brought to its operational knees.
You just read:
LA Superior Court Still Grappling With Effects of Ransomware Attack
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.