Robotic pods to enhance visitor accessibility at Vancouver International Airport through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace

Vancouver, B.C., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace delivered by Innovate BC, new self-driving robotic pods are being tested at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The pods are designed to provide another option for passengers with varying mobility and guidance needs and those who may need assistance when travelling through the airport.

Working with Vancouver-based A&K Robotics to develop, test and deploy the assistive mobility technology, this project will support YVR’s and the Province’s goals of creating a more accessible and inclusive future.

A&K Robotics’ autonomous pods, called Cruz mobility pods, utilize an intelligent navigation system to help connect people with mobility challenges to the full airport experience, including accessing shops, restaurants, accessible washroom facilities and other amenities.

“B.C. is home to incredible companies that are developing innovative technology and practical solutions that can make people’s lives better,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Through the Integrated Marketplace, we’re helping A&K Robotics to continue developing the tools they need to continue to grow, while supporting people living with mobility challenges access the travelling services they need.”

Delivered by Innovate BC, the Integrated Marketplace works to bolster innovation in the province by linking strategic buyers from some of British Columbia’s largest industries to B.C.-based solution providers to implement, scale up, and ultimately export B.C. technology solutions. This framework allows B.C. industries to receive assistance in adopting innovation, while connecting these solution providers with valuable Canadian reference customers that support their growth.

“We are very happy to see the Integrated Marketplace continue to strengthen partnerships between governments, industry and local solution providers,” said Peter Cowan, President and CEO, Innovate BC. “These collaborations in tandem with innovative solutions are addressing provincial priorities such as removing barriers to support equitable participation for critical services, while also creating opportunities for B.C. businesses that contribute to a robust and broad-based economy.”

YVR serves as one of four testbeds for the Integrated Marketplace with several innovation projects underway at each in support of enhancing operations and reducing emissions.

Through the Integrated Marketplace, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada, through PacifiCan, are contributing up to $1.6 million towards this initiative to reimagine mobility at YVR. Passenger trials with the autonomous pods are expected to begin in September 2024.

“The new self-driving pods made by A&K Robotics represent an important step forward for accessibility at YVR, helping ensure people of all ages and abilities can independently navigate our terminals,” said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO at Vancouver International Airport. “Through our role as the first Testbed under the Integrated Marketplace, we are supporting the development and implementation of made-in-B.C. solutions that benefit YVR and our community as well as local businesses. We look forward to having this new technology available for travellers as early as next year.”

A&K Robotics and YVR will take a phased approach to implementing the new Cruz mobility pods to ensure their safe integration into the airport environment. As more pods come into service, more passengers will have the opportunity to utilize them as part of tailored journeys. During this introductory phase, A&K Robotics will work closely with YVR to solicit passenger feedback that will contribute to the ongoing development of the initiative.

“This collaboration is a testament to how visionary ideas can reshape industries and impact the future of transportation,” said Mathew Anderson, CEO, A&K Robotics. “By introducing our micromobility robot pods at YVR, we are setting a new standard of accessibility for every traveler, while driving economic growth and opening the door for innovation in global transportation and aviation.”

This announcement is part of the Government of B.C.’s investment of as much as $11.5 million, and the Government of Canada’s investment, through PacifiCan, of as much as $9.9 million in the Integrated Marketplace. It follows the recent announcement of three additional Integrated Marketplace projects taking place at the YVR testbed. Two of the projects will seek to bolster operational capabilities at YVR through drone-based runway monitoring and an enhanced paging communication system in the terminal. The third will support decarbonization efforts through the development of a state-of-the-art diagnostics component for General Fusion’s Lawson Machine 26 (LM26), a new Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) instrument that creates clean energy.

Additional Quotes

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

“British Columbians have the talent and innovative spirit to create solutions for challenges faced by Canadians and people around the world every day. Introducing mobility technology into YVR’s operations is an important step in creating a more accessible and inclusive airport experience here in Vancouver -- and it will show the world what our home-grown companies can do. Through projects like this, the Integrated Marketplace is helping local companies like A&K Robotics pilot their innovations, grow business operations and reach new markets.”

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

“Initiatives such as the Integrated Marketplace are important to helping small businesses scale up, giving them the opportunity to further develop and commercialize Canadian-made innovations. The work that A&K Robotics is undertaking is a key outcome of the Integrated Marketplace and will help the company prove its technology.”

Brad McCannell, VP Access & Inclusion, Rick Hansen Foundation

“The Rick Hansen Foundation applauds the testing of new and innovative technology to advance accessibility for people of all ages and abilities. We are pleased to work with A&K Robotics and our long-term partners at YVR on the implementation of this new advancement to ensure meaningful access for all.”

