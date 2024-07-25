"Best in Grass" Competition in nuEra Dispensaries: Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria

Join the Search for the Finest Cannabis Strains in Illinois

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra , a premier cannabis company in Illinois, is thrilled to announce its participation in the "Best in Grass'' competition. This New Peoples' Choice competition aims to find the best cannabis strains in Illinois – and will take place across nuEra’s locations in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria. The competition comes in response to rumors that High Times will no longer be holding its iconic Cup competition.

The "Best in Grass" competition invites cannabis enthusiasts to participate by purchasing judges kits, available at all three nuEra locations. Participants will evaluate and rate various cannabis strains, contributing to the selection of the finest products in the state.





“We are excited to host the "Best in Grass" competition and provide a platform for cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate and evaluate top-quality strains,” said Jonah Rapino at nuEra . “This event underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry.”

Competition Details

Event: Best in Grass Competition

Best in Grass Competition Objective: To identify and celebrate the best cannabis products in Illinois

To identify and celebrate the best cannabis products in Illinois Participating Locations: nuEra Chicago Dispensary nuEra East Peoria Dispensary nuEra Urbana Dispensary



Contest Timeline: August 10: Kits on sale! Sunday, October 13: Judging deadline Tuesday, October 29: Winners will be announced live at an in-person event (pending venue availability)



Categories: Pre-rolls Non-solvent Infused pre-rolls Solvent Infused pre-rolls Non-solvent Concentrates Solvent Concentrates Non-Rosin Vape Pens Rosin Vapes Indica Flower Hybrid Flower Sativa Flower Edible Gummies Edible Non-Gummies





About nuEra

nuEra is an Illinois-based cannabis company committed to providing high-quality cannabis products to its customers. With a focus on innovation, safety, and community involvement, nuEra strives to set the standard in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

