Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  Net income per diluted share was $0.47 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

“The results this quarter reflect our continued efforts over the past year to improve efficiencies at the Mortgage Banking segment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "While our results have improved, we continue to face many challenges within the Mortgage Banking segment, as the mortgage banking industry continues to face unknown variables driven by consumer demand, affordable inventory, and interest rates. The Community Banking segment continues to deal with margin pressure, as short-term funding rates remain elevated due to the restrictive monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Throughout this challenging period, we have maintained a robust share repurchase program that continues to return strong value to shareholders through repurchase activity that is accretive to book value." 

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Consolidated return on average assets was 1.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Consolidated return on average equity was 6.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 4.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $0.15 per common share.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased approximately 481,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $5.8 million, or $11.99 per share. This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the amount of $0.13 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.25% at June 30, 2024, 0.23% at March 31, 2024, and 0.19% at June 30, 2023.  
Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2024, 0.64% at March 31, 2024, and 0.50% at June 30, 2023. 


Book value per share was $17.20 at June 30, 2024 and $16.94 at December 31, 2023. 

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a $1.3 million, or 20.5%, decrease compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Net interest income totaled $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a $2.0 million, or 15.1%, decrease compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents an increase of $81.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to $1.59 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in the construction and commercial real estate mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $4.1 million compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in construction and commercial real estate mortgages.
Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the short-term borrowing rates increased resulted in increased funding rates.
Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $9.3 million at June 30, 2024, $8.1 million at March 31, 2024, and $5.7 million at June 30, 2023.
The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $197,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $619,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decrease to historical loss rates and improvements in certain internal asset quality metrics offset by an adjustment in the qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks related to commercial real estate loans during the quarter. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $82,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $462,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was due primarily to a decrease of loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end.
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 62.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 55.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.


Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.22 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $35.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to $1.18 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Average deposits increased $28.8 million, or 9.7% annualized, compared to $1.19 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Loan originations increased $10.8 million, or 1.7%, to $634.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $623.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 92.7% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 96.4% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $2.0 million, or 8.9%, to $25.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $233.1 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $2.0 million for $2.1 million resulting in a gain on sale of $152,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.


Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $1.0 million, or 5.8%, to $16.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary expense and health insurance expense driven by reduced employee headcount and lower claims.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
    For The Three Months Ended June 30,     For The Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                                
Loans   $ 25,601     $ 22,150     $ 50,085     $ 42,035  
Mortgage-related securities     1,125       969       2,223       1,912  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     1,294       1,128       2,617       2,190  
Total interest income     28,020       24,247       54,925       46,137  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     9,716       5,955       18,686       10,043  
Borrowings     7,625       5,617       14,423       9,624  
Total interest expense     17,341       11,572       33,109       19,667  
Net interest income     10,679       12,675       21,816       26,470  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (225 )     186       (158 )     646  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     10,904       12,489       21,974       25,824  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on loans and deposits     465       611       889       1,041  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     804       714       1,152       1,039  
Mortgage banking income     24,838       21,914       44,906       38,684  
Other     390       286       798       1,315  
Total noninterest income     26,497       23,525       47,745       42,079  
Noninterest expenses:                                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     21,762       22,395       41,638       42,447  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     2,029       2,046       4,137       4,309  
Advertising     987       944       1,901       1,833  
Data processing     1,242       1,090       2,448       2,212  
Communications     240       225       466       476  
Professional fees     758       618       1,501       1,034  
Real estate owned     1       1       14       2  
Loan processing expense     861       932       1,907       1,950  
Other     2,379       2,671       3,797       5,766  
Total noninterest expenses     30,259       30,922       57,809       60,029  
Income before income taxes     7,142       5,092       11,910       7,874  
Income tax expense     1,430       1,085       3,160       1,712  
Net income   $ 5,712     $ 4,007     $ 8,750     $ 6,162  
Income per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.20     $ 0.47     $ 0.30  
Diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.20     $ 0.47     $ 0.30  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     18,524       20,384       18,772       20,635  
Diluted     18,568       20,431       18,802       20,702  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 36,177     $ 30,667  
Federal funds sold     4,873       5,493  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments     266       261  
Cash and cash equivalents     41,316       36,421  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     204,835       204,907  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     222,756       164,993  
Loans receivable     1,678,767       1,664,215  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans     18,414       18,549  
Loans receivable, net     1,660,353       1,645,666  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     19,663       19,995  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     23,220       20,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     69,191       67,859  
Real estate owned, net     145       254  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     48,135       52,414  
Total assets   $ 2,289,614     $ 2,213,389  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 182,628     $ 187,107  
Money market and savings deposits     274,685       273,233  
Time deposits     766,610       730,284  
Total deposits     1,223,923       1,190,624  
                 
Borrowings     660,824       611,054  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     21,136       6,607  
Other liabilities     48,785       61,048  
Total liabilities     1,954,668       1,869,333  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     195       203  
Additional paid-in capital     92,964       103,908  
Retained earnings     272,778       269,606  
Unearned ESOP shares     (11,276 )     (11,869 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (19,715 )     (17,792 )
Total shareholders' equity     334,946       344,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,289,614     $ 2,213,389  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     19,479       20,315  
Book value per share   $ 17.20     $ 16.94  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 10,679     $ 11,137     $ 11,756     $ 11,989     $ 12,675  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (225 )     67       (435 )     445       186  
Total noninterest income     26,497       21,248       16,876       22,230       23,525  
Total noninterest expense     30,259       27,550       29,662       30,021       30,922  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)     7,142       4,768       (595 )     3,753       5,092  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,430       1,730       (555 )     500       1,085  
Net income (loss)   $ 5,712     $ 3,038     $ (40 )   $ 3,253     $ 4,007  
Income (loss) per share – basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20  
Income (loss) per share – diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16     $ 0.20  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.20  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     1.02 %     0.56 %     (0.01 )%     0.58 %     0.74 %
Return on average equity - QTD     6.84 %     3.56 %     (0.05 )%     3.63 %     4.41 %
Net interest margin - QTD     2.01 %     2.15 %     2.25 %     2.26 %     2.47 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     0.79 %     0.56 %     0.44 %     0.59 %     0.59 %
Return on average equity - YTD     5.17 %     3.56 %     2.62 %     3.46 %     3.37 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.08 %     2.15 %     2.46 %     2.53 %     2.67 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.76 %     0.64 %     0.68 %     0.53 %     0.50 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.33 %     0.29 %     0.29 %     0.25 %     0.26 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.25 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable     1.10 %     1.11 %     1.11 %     1.12 %     1.14 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,859,608     $ 1,805,102     $ 1,797,988     $ 1,797,233     $ 1,759,001  
Mortgage related securities     171,895       172,077       172,863       174,202       171,938  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     107,992       110,431       106,504       132,935       123,195  
Total interest-earning assets     2,139,495       2,087,610       2,077,355       2,104,370       2,054,134  
Noninterest-earning assets     104,019       103,815       105,073       105,714       108,320  
Total assets   $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 91,300     $ 87,393     $ 91,868     $ 90,623     $ 69,147  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     293,483       281,171       302,121       306,806       305,576  
Certificates of deposit     758,252       739,543       735,418       719,708       695,310  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,143,035       1,108,107       1,129,407       1,117,137       1,070,033  
Borrowings     622,771       602,724       549,210       584,764       551,545  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,765,806       1,710,831       1,678,617       1,701,901       1,621,578  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     93,637       92,129       102,261       106,042       130,291  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     48,315       45,484       56,859       46,805       46,446  
Total liabilities     1,907,758       1,848,444       1,837,737       1,854,748       1,798,315  
Equity     335,756       342,981       344,691       355,336       364,139  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084     $ 2,162,454  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.36 %     5.26 %     5.05 %
Mortgage related securities     2.63 %     2.57 %     2.48 %     2.41 %     2.26 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     4.82 %     4.82 %     4.94 %     4.45 %     3.67 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.27 %     5.18 %     5.10 %     4.97 %     4.73 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.09 %
Money market and savings accounts     1.89 %     1.79 %     1.64 %     1.54 %     1.42 %
Certificates of deposit     4.41 %     4.19 %     3.76 %     3.43 %     2.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.42 %     3.26 %     2.90 %     2.64 %     2.23 %
Borrowings     4.92 %     4.54 %     4.83 %     4.71 %     4.08 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.95 %     3.71 %     3.53 %     3.35 %     2.86 %

  

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 11,234     $ 11,598     $ 12,056     $ 12,431     $ 13,238  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     (279 )     105       (550 )     445       158  
Total noninterest income     1,491       990       894       966       1,540  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     5,116       5,360       5,397       4,618       4,683  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     983       1,000       916       852       873  
Advertising     229       174       363       200       230  
Data processing     687       693       626       672       602  
Communications     72       65       75       70       72  
Professional fees     177       208       186       176       146  
Real estate owned     1       13       1       1       1  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     672       691       628       703       1,641  
Total noninterest expense     7,937       8,204       8,192       7,292       8,248  
Income before income taxes     5,067       4,279       5,308       5,660       6,372  
Income tax expense     718       1,639       1,234       1,121       1,182  
Net income   $ 4,349     $ 2,640     $ 4,074     $ 4,539     $ 5,190  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     62.37 %     65.17 %     63.26 %     54.43 %     55.81 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     63.77 %     65.17 %     56.86 %     54.94 %     55.17 %


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest loss   $ (552 )   $ (541 )   $ (367 )   $ (550 )   $ (622 )
Provision for credit losses     54       (38 )     115       -       28  
Total noninterest income     25,081       20,328       16,028       21,452       23,041  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     16,886       14,756       14,881       17,186       17,929  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     1,046       1,108       1,105       1,141       1,173  
Advertising     758       740       667       716       714  
Data processing     549       508       583       551       480  
Communications     168       161       194       173       153  
Professional fees     569       520       704       564       466  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     861       1,046       756       722       932  
Other     1,641       617       2,701       1,935       1,914  
Total noninterest expense     22,478       19,456       21,591       22,988       23,761  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)     1,997       369       (6,045 )     (2,086 )     (1,370 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     684       71       (1,827 )     (657 )     (126 )
Net income (loss)   $ 1,313     $ 298     $ (4,218 )   $ (1,429 )   $ (1,244 )
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)     91.64 %     98.33 %     137.86 %     109.98 %     105.99 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)     94.62 %     98.33 %     116.99 %     111.63 %     112.49 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 634,109     $ 485,109     $ 458,363     $ 597,562     $ 623,342  
Purchase     92.7 %     93.0 %     95.7 %     95.4 %     96.4 %
Refinance     7.3 %     7.0 %     4.3 %     4.6 %     3.6 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.93 %     4.10 %     3.51 %     3.62 %     3.73 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


