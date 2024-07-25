Submit Release
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WARSAW, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net income was $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $25.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $14.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 financial results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with the Company's April 1, 2024 sale of the assets of SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, while the linked first quarter results were negatively impacted by the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event, for which it recorded an $18.4 million pre-tax loss for deposit-related charged-off items and approximately $660 thousand of legal and consulting expenses, recorded in professional services expenses. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company incurred approximately $371 thousand of professional services expenses related to this event. The Bank continues to aggressively pursue its legal rights and seek any and all recovery avenues. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a small recovery of approximately $143 thousand. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.0 million in the current quarter, compared to a benefit for credit losses of $5.5 million in the linked quarter and a provision of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Results:

  • The Company announced and completed the sale of the assets of SDN Insurance Agency, LLC on April 1, 2024, resulting in a $13.5 million pre-tax gain that contributed to noninterest income of $24.0 million for the current quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 2.87% for the second quarter of 2024, up nine basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, while net interest income of $41.2 million increased by $1.1 million, or 2.8%, from the linked quarter.
  • Total loans were $4.46 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $19.4 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $63.7 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits were $5.13 billion at June 30, 2024, down $263.4 million, or 4.9%, from March 31, 2024, and up $98.5 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2023. The linked quarter decrease was due primarily to seasonality of public deposits, coupled with a reduction in brokered CDs.
  • Noninterest expense of $33.0 million for the current quarter was down $21.0 million, or 38.9%, from the first quarter of 2024 and down $762 thousand, or 2.3% from the second quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was driven by the aforementioned fraud event, coupled with expense reduction associated with the April 1, 2024 insurance subsidiary asset sale.
  • Meaningful expansion of regulatory and tangible capital ratios on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis.
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics, including annualized net charge-offs to average loans of 0.10% for the current quarter and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.41% as of June 30, 2024.

"Our continued focus on liquidity, capital and earnings led to strong second quarter 2024 outcomes. Our results benefited from not only the successful sale of the assets of our insurance subsidiary on April 1, which achieved strong value for shareholders by generating a significant pre-tax gain of $13.5 million, but also reflect solid performance from our core businesses. Quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $25.3 million, benefiting from the SDN sale, was a record. Importantly, net interest margin expansion from the linked quarter, improvement in our stable asset quality metrics as compared to the first quarter of 2024, and meaningful build in our capital ratios were achieved," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.

"Margin expanded by nine basis points and our already strong asset quality metrics further improved in the second quarter, including annualized net charge-offs to average loans of just 10 basis points. We finished the quarter with improved regulatory and tangible capital positions, reporting a common equity tier 1 ratio surpassing 10%, up 60 basis points from March 31, 2024 and up 93 basis points from June 30, 2023, and growing tangible common book value per share(1) by 9% and 16% from the end of the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively," Mr. Birmingham added.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II commented, "We are pleased with our ability to build on the margin stability achieved in the first quarter to drive solid expansion on a linked quarter basis. Having started 2024 with approximately $1.1 billion in anticipated annual cash flow combined from our loan and securities portfolios, we have been able to steadily redeploy cash through the first six months of the year into higher yielding earnings assets while continuing to build our capital position. As of June 30, 2024, we have $1.3 billion in available liquidity and more than $1.0 billion in cash flow anticipated in the next 12 months. While we have vigorously managed the fraud event that we discovered and disclosed in early March and were successful with the strong execution of our insurance subsidiary sale in the second quarter, we are proud that our core business continues to build momentum for sustained incremental improvement in operating performance."

Sale of Insurance Subsidiary Assets

On April 1, 2024, the Company announced and closed the sale of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN") to NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc. ("NFP"), a privately-held property and casualty broker and benefits consultant. As previously disclosed, the sale generated approximately $27.0 million in proceeds and a pre-tax gain on sale of approximately $13.5 million, inclusive of selling costs and elimination of intangible assets.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 million from the first quarter of 2024 due in part to lower funding costs as a result of the Company's reduction of short term borrowings and brokered deposits that occurred late in the first quarter and a decrease of $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2023 due primarily to higher funding costs on a year-over-year basis.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.77 billion, a decrease of $39.0 million from the first quarter of 2024 due to a $26.9 million decrease in average loans and a $24.0 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by an $11.8 million increase in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $74.0 million higher than the second quarter of 2023 due to a $107.2 million increase in average loans and a $41.2 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $74.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.55 billion, a decrease of $66.6 million from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $45.0 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $39.6 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, and an $8.5 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $26.5 million increase in average time deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2024 were $113.6 million higher than the year-ago quarter, due to a $376.6 million increase in average savings and money market account deposits, partially offset by a $154.5 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, a $107.5 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $927 thousand decrease in average time deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.87% in the current quarter, 2.78% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.99% in the second quarter of 2023. The linked quarter expansion was due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a decline in the average yield of interest-bearing liabilities that in part reflected a reduction and mix shift in borrowings between periods. The year-over-year decline primarily was a result of higher funding costs amid the current high interest rate environment, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $12.5 million from the second quarter of 2023.

  • The Company's sale of the assets of its insurance subsidiary generated a net gain of $13.5 million in the current quarter. Given the April 1, 2024 transaction close, insurance income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4 thousand, compared to $2.1 million and $1.3 million in the linked and year-ago periods, respectively.
  • Investment advisory income of $2.8 million was $197 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024 and relatively flat with the second quarter of 2023. The linked quarter variance was due to market-driven increase in assets under management.
  • Income from company owned life insurance of $1.4 million was $62 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024 and $407 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to the previously disclosed surrender and redeploy strategy executed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $803 thousand was $461 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2024 and $334 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023. The Company previously made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $377 thousand in the current quarter, $174 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and $703 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.
  • A net gain on tax credit investments of $406 thousand was recognized in the current quarter related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. This compares to a net loss of $375 thousand and a net gain of $489 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $54.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

  • Deposit-related charged-off items were $398 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $467 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The linked quarter variance was primarily driven by the Company's previously disclosed fraud event, for which the Company recorded an $18.4 million pre-tax loss.
  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.7 million was $1.6 million lower than the first quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million lower than the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by the Company's previously mentioned insurance asset sale, while the decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was due to a combination of the previously mentioned insurance transaction and the Company's previously disclosed fourth quarter 2023 leadership and organizational changes, which reduced salaries and wages between periods.
  • Professional services expenses of $1.8 million were $578 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024 and $521 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year variances were primarily attributable to the legal expenses incurred in the first and second quarters of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed fraud event.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $5.3 million was $44 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2024 and $592 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year variance due in part to the Company’s investments in data efficiency and marketing technology.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $356 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The lower level of income tax expense incurred during the first quarter of 2024 was due to a lower level of pre-tax income, reflecting the impact of the previously disclosed fraud event. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024, and second quarter of 2023, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.3 million, $785 thousand, and $761 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 15.0% for the second quarter of 2024, 14.7% for the first quarter of 2024, and 14.4% for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.13 billion at June 30, 2024, down $166.8 million from March 31, 2024, and down $9.5 million from June 30, 2023.

Investment securities were $1.00 billion at June 30, 2024, down $67.6 million from March 31, 2024, and down $72.1 million from June 30, 2023.

Total loans were $4.46 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $19.4 million, or 0.4%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $63.7 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2023.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $713.9 million at June 30, 2024, up $6.4 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2024, and down $6.4 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.09 billion at June 30, 2024, up $40.8 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024, and up $124.7 million, or 6.4%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $647.7 million at June 30, 2024, down $485 thousand, or 0.1%, from March 31, 2024, and up $36.5 million, or 6.0%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $894.6 million at June 30, 2024, down $25.8 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2024, and down $106.4 million, or 10.6%, from June 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $5.13 billion at June 30, 2024, down $263.4 million, or 4.9%, from March 31, 2024, and up $98.5 million, or 2.0%, from June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the seasonality of public deposits, coupled with a reduction in brokered CDs. The increase from June 30, 2023 was driven by increases in nonpublic deposits associated with the Company’s 2023 money market advertising campaign as well as Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, deposits, along with increases in reciprocal and public deposits, which were partially offset by a reduction in brokered deposits between periods. Public deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, 22% at March 31, 2024 and 20% at June 30, 2023.

Short-term borrowings were $202.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $133.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $374.0 million at June 30, 2023. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $467.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $445.7 million at March 31, 2024, and $425.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity compared to the linked and year-ago period ends was primarily due to higher net income in the current quarter. Shareholders' equity has been negatively impacted since 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the current high interest rate environment. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and, given the high credit quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $29.11 at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.37, or 4.9%, from $27.74 at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.58, or 9.7%, from $26.53 at June 30, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $25.17 at June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.11, or 9.2%, from $23.06 at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $3.38, or 15.5%, from $21.79 at June 30, 2023. The common equity to assets ratio was 7.34% at June 30, 2024, compared to 6.80% at March 31, 2024, and 6.65% at June 30, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 6.41%, 5.72% and 5.53% at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago period ends was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked and year-ago quarters.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2024 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.61% compared to 8.03% and 8.08% at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.03% compared to 9.43% and 9.10% at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.36% compared to 9.76% and 9.43% at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.65% compared to 12.04% and 11.77% at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The improvement in regulatory capital ratios in the current quarter was primarily driven by the impact of the previously mentioned insurance asset sale that closed April 1, 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $25.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, as compared to $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $9.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by one commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million, representing 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $3.1 million, or an annualized 0.28% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2024 and $636 thousand, or an annualized 0.06%, in the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 0.99%, compared to 0.97% at March 31, 2024 and 1.13% at June 30, 2023.

Provision (benefit) for credit losses was a provision of $2.0 million in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $5.5 million in the linked quarter and a provision of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a provision of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $43 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, a benefit of $570 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, and a provision of $287 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a combination of factors, including a modest increase in consumer indirect delinquencies during the period, which increased the qualitative factor for that portfolio, partially offset by improvement in forecasted losses.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 174% at June 30, 2024, 161% at March 31, 2024, and 503% at June 30, 2023.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2024, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of a pandemic or global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com 

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    2024     2023  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 146,347     $ 237,038     $ 124,442     $ 192,111     $ 180,248  
Investment securities:                              
Available for sale     871,635       923,761       887,730       854,215       912,122  
Held-to-maturity, net     128,271       143,714       148,156       154,204       159,893  
Total investment securities     999,906       1,067,475       1,035,886       1,008,419       1,072,015  
Loans held for sale     2,099       504       1,370       1,873       805  
Loans:                              
Commercial business     713,947       707,564       735,700       711,538       720,372  
Commercial mortgage     2,085,870       2,045,056       2,005,319       1,985,279       1,961,220  
Residential real estate loans     647,675       648,160       649,822       635,209       611,199  
Residential real estate lines     75,510       75,668       77,367       76,722       75,971  
Consumer indirect     894,596       920,428       948,831       982,137       1,000,982  
Other consumer     43,870       45,170       45,100       40,281       28,065  
Total loans     4,461,468       4,442,046       4,462,139       4,431,166       4,397,809  
Allowance for credit losses – loans     43,952       43,075       51,082       49,630       49,836  
Total loans, net     4,417,516       4,398,971       4,411,057       4,381,536       4,347,973  
Total interest-earning assets     5,709,148       5,857,616       5,702,904       5,747,191       5,749,015  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725       72,950  
Total assets     6,131,772       6,298,598       6,160,881       6,140,149       6,141,298  
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand     939,346       972,801       1,010,614       1,035,350       1,022,788  
Interest-bearing demand     711,580       798,831       713,158       827,842       823,983  
Savings and money market     2,007,256       2,064,539       2,084,444       1,943,794       1,641,014  
Time deposits     1,475,139       1,560,586       1,404,696       1,508,987       1,547,076  
Total deposits     5,133,321       5,396,757       5,212,912       5,315,973       5,034,861  
Short-term borrowings     202,000       133,000       185,000       70,000       374,000  
Long-term borrowings, net     124,687       124,610       124,532       124,454       124,377  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,520,662       4,681,566       4,511,830       4,475,077       4,510,450  
Shareholders’ equity     467,667       445,734       454,796       408,716       425,873  
Common shareholders’ equity     450,375       428,442       437,504       391,424       408,581  
Tangible common equity (1)     389,396       356,155       365,000       318,699       335,631  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (125,774 )   $ (126,264 )   $ (119,941 )   $ (161,389 )   $ (134,472 )
                               
Common shares outstanding     15,472       15,447       15,407       15,402       15,402  
Treasury shares     627       653       692       698       698  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                              
Leverage ratio     8.61 %     8.03 %     8.18 %     8.20 %     8.08 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.03 %     9.43 %     9.43 %     9.26 %     9.10 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.36 %     9.76 %     9.76 %     9.58 %     9.43 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.65 %     12.04 %     12.13 %     11.91 %     11.77 %
Common equity to assets     7.34 %     6.80 %     7.10 %     6.37 %     6.65 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %     5.25 %     5.53 %
                               
Common book value per share   $ 29.11     $ 27.74     $ 28.40     $ 25.41     $ 26.53  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69     $ 20.69     $ 21.79  
                                         

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2024     2023  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Interest income   $ 157,201     $ 134,886     $ 78,788     $ 78,413     $ 76,547     $ 74,700     $ 71,115  
Interest expense     75,926       50,734       37,595       38,331       36,661       33,023       28,778  
Net interest income     81,275       84,152       41,193       40,082       39,886       41,677       42,337  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (3,415 )     7,444       2,041       (5,456 )     5,271       966       3,230  
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses     84,690       76,708       39,152       45,538       34,615       40,711       39,107  
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges on deposits     2,056       2,250       979       1,077       1,168       1,207       1,223  
Insurance income     2,138       3,415       4       2,134       1,615       1,678       1,328  
Card interchange income     3,910       4,046       2,008       1,902       2,080       2,094       2,107  
Investment advisory     5,361       5,742       2,779       2,582       2,669       2,544       2,819  
Company owned life insurance     2,658       1,947       1,360       1,298       9,132       1,027       953  
Investments in limited partnerships     1,145       720       803       342       672       391       469  
Loan servicing     333       260       158       175       84       135       114  
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net     551       1,199       377       174       (68 )     219       703  
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     212       234       124       88       217       115       122  
Net loss on investment securities     -       -       -       -       (3,576 )     -       -  
Net gain (loss) on other assets     13,495       32       13,508       (13 )     (37 )     (1 )     (7 )
Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments     31       288       406       (375 )     (207 )     (333 )     489  
Other     3,025       2,257       1,508       1,517       1,619       1,410       1,146  
Total noninterest income     34,915       22,390       24,014       10,901       15,368       10,486       11,466  
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     33,088       35,887       15,748       17,340       17,842       18,160       17,754  
Occupancy and equipment     7,200       7,268       3,448       3,752       3,739       3,791       3,538  
Professional services     4,166       2,768       1,794       2,372       1,415       1,076       1,273  
Computer and data processing     10,728       9,441       5,342       5,386       5,562       5,107       4,750  
Supplies and postage     912       963       437       475       455       455       473  
FDIC assessments     2,641       2,354       1,346       1,295       1,316       1,232       1,239  
Advertising and promotions     737       812       440       297       370       744       498  
Amortization of intangibles     331       464       114       217       221       225       230  
Restructuring (recoveries) charges     -       (19 )     -       -       188       (55 )     (19 )
Deposit-related charged-off items     19,577       790       398       19,179       223       188       467  
Other     7,653       6,715       3,953       3,700       3,716       3,812       3,579  
Total noninterest expense     87,033       67,443       33,020       54,013       35,047       34,735       33,782  
Income before income taxes     32,572       31,655       30,146       2,426       14,936       16,462       16,791  
Income tax expense     4,873       5,193       4,517       356       5,156       2,440       2,418  
Net income     27,699       26,462       25,629       2,070       9,780       14,022       14,373  
Preferred stock dividends     729       729       364       365       365       365       364  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 26,970     $ 25,733     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415     $ 13,657     $ 14,009  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                          
Earnings per share – basic   $ 1.75     $ 1.68     $ 1.64     $ 0.11     $ 0.61     $ 0.89     $ 0.91  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 1.73     $ 1.67     $ 1.62     $ 0.11     $ 0.61     $ 0.88     $ 0.91  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
Common dividend payout ratio     34.29 %     35.71 %     18.29 %     272.73 %     49.18 %     33.71 %     32.97 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     6.25 %     7.69 %     6.25 %     6.41 %     5.59 %     7.07 %     7.64 %
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.90 %     0.90 %     1.68 %     0.13 %     0.63 %     0.92 %     0.95 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     12.32 %     12.60 %     22.93 %     1.83 %     9.28 %     12.96 %     13.43 %
Return on average common equity (annualized)     12.47 %     12.77 %     23.51 %     1.57 %     9.31 %     13.15 %     13.64 %
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)     14.77 %     15.58 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %     15.98 %     16.58 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     74.80 %     63.17 %     50.58 %     105.77 %     59.48 %     66.47 %     62.66 %
Effective tax rate     15.0 %     16.4 %     15.0 %     14.7 %     34.5 %     14.8 %     14.4 %
                                                         

(1)  See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2024     2023  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits   $ 146,099     $ 78,214     $ 134,123     $ 158,075     $ 102,487     $ 62,673     $ 92,954  
Investment securities (1)     1,188,901       1,285,254       1,194,808       1,182,993       1,199,766       1,230,590       1,269,181  
Loans:                                          
Commercial business     713,496       690,360       704,272       722,720       702,222       712,224       710,145  
Commercial mortgage     2,044,612       1,828,807       2,059,382       2,029,841       1,995,233       1,977,978       1,911,729  
Residential real estate loans     648,510       594,217       648,099       648,921       640,955       621,074       598,638  
Residential real estate lines     75,986       76,408       75,575       76,396       76,741       75,847       76,191  
Consumer indirect     919,718       1,017,814       905,056       934,380       965,571       989,614       1,011,338  
Other consumer     48,043       18,439       44,552       51,535       43,664       34,086       21,686  
Total loans     4,450,365       4,226,045       4,436,936       4,463,793       4,424,386       4,410,823       4,329,727  
Total interest-earning assets     5,785,365       5,589,513       5,765,867       5,804,861       5,726,639       5,704,086       5,691,862  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     67,651       73,194       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851       73,079  
Total assets     6,189,594       5,949,101       6,153,429       6,225,760       6,127,171       6,073,653       6,053,258  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Interest-bearing demand     745,259       864,235       741,006       749,512       780,546       766,636       848,552  
Savings and money market     2,059,294       1,662,598       2,036,772       2,081,815       2,048,822       1,749,202       1,660,148  
Time deposits     1,492,399       1,444,705       1,505,665       1,479,133       1,455,867       1,564,035       1,506,592  
Short-term borrowings     159,929       220,641       140,110       179,747       84,587       222,871       294,923  
Long-term borrowings, net     124,601       119,318       124,640       124,562       124,484       124,407       124,329  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,581,482       4,311,497       4,548,193       4,614,769       4,494,306       4,427,151       4,434,544  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     956,670       1,047,121       950,819       962,522       1,006,465       1,022,423       1,029,681  
Total deposits     5,253,622       5,018,659       5,234,262       5,272,982       5,291,700       5,102,296       5,044,973  
Total liabilities     5,737,327       5,525,476       5,703,929       5,770,725       5,708,842       5,644,488       5,624,006  
Shareholders’ equity     452,267       423,625       449,500       455,035       418,329       429,165       429,252  
Common equity     434,975       406,333       432,208       437,743       401,037       411,873       411,960  
Tangible common equity (2)     367,324       333,139       369,315       365,334       328,409       339,022       338,881  
Common shares outstanding:                                          
Basic     15,424       15,356       15,444       15,403       15,393       15,391       15,372  
Diluted     15,551       15,427       15,556       15,543       15,511       15,462       15,413  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                         
Investment securities     2.13 %     1.89 %     2.17 %     2.09 %     2.03 %     1.88 %     1.89 %
Loans     6.37 %     5.78 %     6.40 %     6.33 %     6.21 %     6.15 %     5.93 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.47 %     4.87 %     5.50 %     5.43 %     5.32 %     5.21 %     5.02 %
Interest-bearing demand     1.15 %     0.71 %     1.18 %     1.11 %     1.26 %     0.83 %     0.77 %
Savings and money market     3.04 %     1.80 %     3.01 %     3.08 %     3.01 %     2.51 %     2.00 %
Time deposits     4.70 %     3.56 %     4.72 %     4.68 %     4.57 %     4.20 %     3.76 %
Short-term borrowings     3.13 %     3.99 %     2.75 %     3.42 %     1.38 %     3.98 %     4.30 %
Long-term borrowings, net     5.02 %     5.07 %     5.02 %     5.02 %     5.05 %     5.05 %     5.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.33 %     2.37 %     3.32 %     3.34 %     3.24 %     2.96 %     2.60 %
Net interest rate spread     2.14 %     2.50 %     2.18 %     2.09 %     2.08 %     2.25 %     2.42 %
Net interest margin     2.83 %     3.04 %     2.87 %     2.78 %     2.78 %     2.91 %     2.99 %
                                                         

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2024     2023  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans                                          
Beginning balance   $ 51,082     $ 45,413     $ 43,075     $ 51,082     $ 49,630     $ 49,836     $ 47,528  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                          
Commercial business     (30 )     (91 )     7       (37 )     (50 )     32       33  
Commercial mortgage     (4 )     14       (3 )     (1 )     993       (972 )     16  
Residential real estate loans     100       71       96       4       22       (4 )     13  
Residential real estate lines     -       41       -       -       -       -       25  
Consumer indirect     3,817       2,138       844       2,973       3,174       2,283       300  
Other consumer     360       552       178       182       82       259       249  
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)     4,243       2,725       1,122       3,121       4,221       1,598       636  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses – loans     (2,887 )     7,148       1,999       (4,886 )     5,673       1,392       2,944  
Ending balance   $ 43,952     $ 49,836     $ 43,952     $ 43,075     $ 51,082     $ 49,630     $ 49,836  
                                           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):                                          
Commercial business     -0.01 %     -0.03 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     -0.03 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Commercial mortgage     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.20 %     -0.19 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate loans     0.03 %     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
Residential real estate lines     0.00 %     0.11 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.13 %
Consumer indirect     0.83 %     0.42 %     0.38 %     1.28 %     1.30 %     0.92 %     0.12 %
Other consumer     1.51 %     6.04 %     1.62 %     1.41 %     0.75 %     3.00 %     4.62 %
Total loans     0.19 %     0.13 %     0.10 %     0.28 %     0.38 %     0.14 %     0.06 %
                                           
Supplemental information (1)                                          
Non-performing loans:                                          
Commercial business   $ 5,680     $ 415     $ 5,680     $ 5,956     $ 5,664     $ 254     $ 415  
Commercial mortgage     10,452       2,477       10,452       10,826       10,563       686       2,477  
Residential real estate loans     5,961       3,820       5,961       6,797       6,364       4,992       3,820  
Residential real estate lines     183       208       183       235       221       201       208  
Consumer indirect     2,897       2,982       2,897       2,880       3,814       3,382       2,982  
Other consumer     36       5       36       36       34       6       5  
Total non-performing loans     25,209       9,907       25,209       26,730       26,660       9,521       9,907  
Foreclosed assets     63       163       63       140       142       162       163  
Total non-performing assets   $ 25,272     $ 10,070     $ 25,272     $ 26,870     $ 26,802     $ 9,683     $ 10,070  
                                           
Total non-performing loans to total loans     0.57 %     0.23 %     0.57 %     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.21 %     0.23 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.41 %     0.16 %     0.41 %     0.43 %     0.44 %     0.16 %     0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans     0.99 %     1.13 %     0.99 %     0.97 %     1.14 %     1.12 %     1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans     174 %     503 %     174 %     161 %     192 %     521 %     503 %
                                                         

(1) At period end.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2024     2023  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                          
Total assets               $ 6,131,772     $ 6,298,598     $ 6,160,881     $ 6,140,149     $ 6,141,298  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net                 60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725       72,950  
Tangible assets               $ 6,070,793     $ 6,226,311     $ 6,088,377     $ 6,067,424     $ 6,068,348  
                                           
Ending tangible common equity:                                          
Common shareholders’ equity               $ 450,375     $ 428,442     $ 437,504     $ 391,424     $ 408,581  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net                 60,979       72,287       72,504       72,725       72,950  
Tangible common equity               $ 389,396     $ 356,155     $ 365,000     $ 318,699     $ 335,631  
                                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)                 6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %     5.25 %     5.53 %
                                           
Common shares outstanding                 15,472       15,447       15,407       15,402       15,402  
Tangible common book value per share (2)               $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69     $ 20.69     $ 21.79  
                                            
Average tangible assets:                                          
Average assets   $ 6,189,594     $ 5,949,101     $ 6,153,429     $ 6,225,760     $ 6,127,171     $ 6,073,653     $ 6,053,258  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net     67,651       73,194       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851       73,079  
Average tangible assets   $ 6,121,943     $ 5,875,907     $ 6,090,536     $ 6,153,351     $ 6,054,543     $ 6,000,802     $ 5,980,179  
                                           
Average tangible common equity:                                          
Average common equity   $ 434,975     $ 406,333     $ 432,208     $ 437,743     $ 401,037     $ 411,873     $ 411,960  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net     67,651       73,194       62,893       72,409       72,628       72,851       73,079  
Average tangible common equity   $ 367,324     $ 333,139     $ 369,315     $ 365,334     $ 328,409     $ 339,022     $ 338,881  
                                           
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 26,970     $ 25,733     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415     $ 13,657     $ 14,009  
Return on average tangible common equity (3)     14.77 %     15.58 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %     15.98 %     16.58 %
                                           
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                          
Net income   $ 27,699     $ 26,462     $ 25,629     $ 2,070     $ 9,780     $ 14,022     $ 14,373  
Add: Income tax expense     4,873       5,193       4,517       356       5,156       2,440       2,418  
Add: (Benefit) provision for credit losses     (3,415 )     7,444       2,041       (5,456 )     5,271       966       3,230  
Pre-tax pre-provision (loss) income   $ 29,157     $ 39,099     $ 32,187     $ (3,030 )   $ 20,207     $ 17,428     $ 20,021  
                                                         

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.


