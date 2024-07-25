TFI International Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

Second quarter operating income of $208.1 million increased from $192.4 million the same quarter last year, primarily from contributions from business acquisitions offset by continued weaker market conditions.

Second quarter net income of $117.8 million compared to $128.2 million in Q2 2023, while adjusted net income 1 of $145.6 million increased from $138.9 million.

Second quarter diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.38 compared to $1.47 in Q2 2023, while adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.71 increased from $1.59.

Second quarter net cash from operating activities of $248.5 million increased from $200.4 million in Q2 2023 and free cash flow1 of $151.4 million increased from $138.1 million, used in part to repay over $100.0 million in debt since the Daseke acquisition.

MONTREAL, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are shown in U.S. dollars.

“TFI International again posted very solid results despite soft market conditions, with year-over-year growth in revenues and operating income across all our business segments,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was driven by the impressive execution by our team, including at the recently acquired Daseke operations where integration work is already off to a strong start. In addition, we’re executing well within US LTL, with continued improvements in tonnage, weight per shipment and revenue per shipment. We’re pleased with our consolidated net cash from operating activities of nearly $250 million and our free cash flow of more than $150 million, both up significantly over the past year. This strong cash flow is key in our ability to create value through strategic investment, regardless of market conditions, while returning excess capital to shareholders whenever possible.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Financial highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue 2,264.5 1,791.3 4,135.4 3,641.4 Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,961.1 1,549.5 3,572.6 3,109.9 Adjusted EBITDA1 380.1 300.3 648.5 564.5 Operating income 208.1 192.4 359.7 358.8 Net cash from operating activities 248.5 200.4 449.2 432.5 Net income 117.8 128.2 210.6 240.2 EPS - diluted ($) 1.38 1.47 2.47 2.74 Adjusted net income1 145.6 138.9 251.1 255.4 Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($) 1.71 1.59 2.95 2.92 Weighted average number of shares ('000s) 84,500 86,135 84,487 86,357 Weighted average number of diluted shares ('000s) 85,124 87,125 85,247 87,537 Number of share outstanding - end of period ('000s) 84,604 85,801 84,487 86,357 1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below.

Total revenue of $2.26 billion increased from $1.79 billion in the prior year period and revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.96 billion increased from $1.55 billion in the prior year period. The increase is due to contributions from acquisitions partially offset by a reduction of volumes due to a continued weaker transportation environment and a reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.

Operating income of $208.1 million increased from $192.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is from business acquisitions and is partially offset by lower volumes and a $19.7 million restructuring charge related to the acquisition of Daseke recorded in the Corporate segment.

Net income of $117.8 million compared to $128.2 million in the prior year period, and net income of $1.38 per diluted share compared to $1.47 in the prior year period. The net income included a $19.7 million restructuring charge and an increase in interest expense of $24.0 million related to the financing of the Daseke acquisition. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $145.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, up from $138.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue increased in all segments relative to the prior year period with increases of 1% for Less-Than-Truckload, 78% for Truckload, primarily from the acquisition of Daseke, and 24% for Logistics. Operating income increased 2% for Less-Than-Truckload, 26% for Truckload and 54% for Logistics in the second quarter compared to the prior year.

SIX-MONTH RESULTS

Total revenue of $4.14 billion increased from $3.64 billion in the prior year period and revenue before fuel surcharge of $3.57 billion increased from $3.11 billion in the prior year period. The increase is due to contributions from acquisitions partially offset by a reduction of volumes due to a continued weaker transportation environment and a reduction in fuel surcharge revenue.

Operating income of $359.7 million increased from $358.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is from business acquisitions and is partially offset by lower volumes and a $19.7 million restructuring charge related to the acquisition of Daseke recorded in the Corporate segment.

Net income of $210.6 million compared to $240.2 million in the prior year period, and net income of $2.47 per diluted share compared to $2.74 in the prior year period. The net income included a $19.7 million restructuring charge and an increase in interest expense of $34.5 million primarily related to the financing of the Daseke acquisition. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $251.1 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to $255.4 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue increased relative to the prior year period with increases of 35% for Truckload, primarily from the acquisition of Daseke, and 25% for Logistics, and a decrease of 2% for Less-Than-Truckload. Operating income increased 1% for Less-Than-Truckload and 41% for Logistics, and decreased 9% for Truckload in the second quarter compared to the prior year.

SEGMENTED RESULTS (in million of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenue before fuel surcharge Less-Than-Truckload* 794.2 787.7 1,577.7 1,590.2 Truckload 737.7 410.7 1,135.4 824.8 Logistics 442.4 361.8 884.3 717.0 Eliminations (13.1 ) (10.7 ) (24.8 ) (22.2 ) 1,961.1 1,549.5 3,572.6 3,109.9 $ % of

Rev.1 $ % of

Rev.1 $ % of

Rev.1 $ % of

Rev.1 Operating income (loss) Less-Than-Truckload* 109.9 13.8 % 107.8 13.7 % 194.9 12.4 % 193.0 12.1 % Truckload 83.3 11.3 % 66.2 16.1 % 124.8 11.0 % 136.7 16.6 % Logistics 50.6 11.4 % 32.9 9.1 % 90.8 10.3 % 64.6 9.0 % Corporate (35.7 ) (14.4 ) (50.8 ) (35.5 ) 208.1 10.6 % 192.4 12.4 % 359.7 10.1 % 358.8 11.5 % Note: due to rounding, totals may differ slightly from the sum. * In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, it was determined that Package and Courier operating segment should be aggregated with the Canadian Less-Than-Truckload and U.S. Less-Than-Truckload operating segments, forming the Less-Than-Truckload reportable segment. Comparative information for Less-Than-Truckload reportable segment has been recast to be consistent with current reportable segments.

CASH FLOW

Net cash flow from operating activities was $248.5 million during Q2, an increase from $200.4 million the prior year. This increase was due primarily to an increase in depreciation and amortization of $44.4 million, $22.0 million fewer payments of provisioned amounts, and $13.8 million lower cash taxes, partially offset by a decrease in non-cash working capital of $25.8 million.

Net cash from investing activities decreased by $895.1 million as a result of an increase in spending on business acquisitions of $775.0 million, $85.7 million less proceeds from sale of investments, and an increase in net capital expenditures of $34.8 million.

The Company returned $67.5 million to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

On June 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per outstanding common share paid on July 15, 2024, representing a 14% increase over the $0.35 quarterly dividend declared in Q2 2023. The annualized dividend represents 18.5% of the trailing twelve month free cash flow1.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com .

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, nor as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before finance income and costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, restructuring from business acquisitions, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale, sale of business, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist in determining the ability of the Company to assess its performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 117.8 128.2 210.6 240.2 Net finance costs 47.4 18.7 74.7 35.9 Income tax expense 42.9 45.5 74.3 82.8 Depreciation of property and equipment 87.5 62.3 152.0 121.4 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 45.8 32.0 81.1 63.4 Amortization of intangible assets 19.3 13.9 36.5 27.4 Restructuring from business acquisition 19.7 - 19.7 - Gain on sale of assets held for sale (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (6.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA 380.1 300.3 648.5 564.5 Note: due to rounding, totals may differ slightly from the sum.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (adjusted “EPS”), basic or diluted

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net change in the fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations, net change in the fair value of derivatives, net foreign exchange gain or loss, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, restructuring from business acquisitions, gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, impairment on assets held for sale, gain or loss on the sale of business and directly attributable expenses due to the disposal of the business. Adjusted earnings per share, basic or diluted, is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares, basic or diluted. The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the items described above. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted net income Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 117.8 128.2 210.6 240.2 Amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions 17.1 14.8 33.1 27.4 Net change in fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.4 Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 1.5 (0.4 ) 2.8 (0.8 ) Restructuring from business acquisitions 19.7 - 19.7 - Gain, net of impairment, on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (6.5 ) Tax impact of adjustments (10.3 ) (3.7 ) (14.7 ) (5.3 ) Adjusted net income 145.6 138.9 251.1 255.4 Adjusted earnings per share - basic 1.72 1.61 2.97 2.96 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted 1.71 1.59 2.95 2.92 Note: due to rounding, totals may differ slightly from the sum.

Free cash flow:

Net cash from operating activities less additions to property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements.

Free cash flow Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities 248.5 200.4 449.2 432.5 Additions to property and equipment (118.9 ) (84.2 ) (196.4 ) (160.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19.6 19.5 32.3 44.2 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 2.2 2.4 3.4 17.5 Free cash flow 151.4 138.1 288.6 333.8

Note to readers: Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis are available on TFI International’s website at www.tfiintl.com.

