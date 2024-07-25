IO Biotech Announces New Head and Neck Cohort Data Accepted for Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform, announced today that an abstract related to IO102-IO103, the company’s lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024. The poster will share data from one of the Phase 2 basket trials of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy. The data for the complete squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) cohort of the IOB-022/KN-D38 study will be presented at the Congress, which takes place in Barcelona from September 13-17, 2024.



“This completed cohort data marks a significant step forward in our efforts to explore the potential of IO102-IO103 as a therapeutic cancer vaccine across a range of solid tumors where there is a high need for new, accessible treatments,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President and CEO of IO Biotech. “We look forward to the presentation of this data at the upcoming ESMO Congress and the continued development of our novel immune-modulating cancer vaccine that could potentially improve outcomes for people living with cancer.”

Presentation Details

Title: A phase 2 trial of the IO102-IO103 vaccine plus pembrolizumab: completed cohort for first line (1L) treatment of advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Presentation date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Presenter: Jonathan W. Riess, MD MS (UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Presentation number: 1022P

The poster will be available on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website at the start of the meeting.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) positive and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck, which is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About IOB-022/KN-D38 Phase 2 Solid Tumor Basket Trial

IOB-022/KN-D38 (NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced cancers in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). IO Biotech is sponsoring the Phase 2 trial and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing of the primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, timing of submission of marketing applications, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com