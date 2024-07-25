Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,661 in the last 365 days.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended June 25, 2024.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended June 25, 2024 and June 27, 2023 were as follows:

    13 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended  
($000's, except per share amounts)   June 25, 2024   June 27, 2023   % change   June 25, 2024   June 27, 2023   % change  
Total revenue   $ 1,341,202   $ 1,171,203   14.5 %   $ 2,662,419   $ 2,345,559   13.5 %
Income from operations     142,816     95,412   49.7 %     275,944     196,357   40.5 %
Net income     120,141     82,271   46.0 %     233,347     168,658   38.4 %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.79   $ 1.22   46.4 %   $ 3.48   $ 2.51   38.7 %

Results for the 13 weeks ended June 25, 2024, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 9.3% at company restaurants and increased 8.3% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $158,991 of which $19,975 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $146,727 of which $18,496 were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 32.7% to $242.6 million from $182.8 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased to 18.2% from 15.7% in the prior year driven by higher sales. The benefit of a higher average guest check and improved labor productivity more than offset wage and other labor inflation of 4.4% and commodity inflation of 0.4%;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 46.4% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses;
  • Six company restaurants and three franchise restaurants were opened; and
  • Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $77.8 million, dividends of $40.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $26.2 million.

Results for the 26 weeks ended June 25, 2024, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.9% at company restaurants and increased 8.0% at domestic franchise restaurants;
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $159,184 of which $20,392 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $147,579 of which $18,762 were to-go sales in the prior year;
  • Restaurant margin dollars increased 27.8% to $471.1 million from $368.5 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased to 17.8% from 15.8% in the prior year driven by higher sales. The benefit of a higher average guest check and improved labor productivity more than offset wage and other labor inflation of 4.4% and commodity inflation of 0.7%;
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 38.7% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses;
  • 15 company restaurants and six franchise restaurants were opened; and
  • Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $155.5 million, dividends of $81.5 million, and repurchases of common stock of $35.1 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We continued our momentum in the current quarter as strong traffic trends and some relief on commodity inflation led to increased profitability across all of our brands. With our operators delivering solid operating results, and a balanced development pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half of the year.”

Morgan continued, “We continue to grow our brand globally and now have over 50 international franchise locations. In addition, we recently unveiled our first purpose statement of ‘Serving Communities Across America…and the World’. We are confident that through our focus on this purpose and our commitment to providing legendary food and legendary service, we will continue to generate strong operating results that will enhance long-term shareholder value.”

2024 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of our third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 8.0% compared to 2023.  

Management updated the following expectations for 2024:

  • Store week growth of approximately 7.5%, including a benefit of 2% from the 53rd week;
  • Commodity cost inflation of approximately 2%;
  • An effective income tax rate of approximately 14.5%; and
  • Total capital expenditures of $360 million to $370 million.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2024:

  • Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions; and
  • Wage and other labor inflation of 4% to 5%.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, July 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until August 1, 2024, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 760 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet its business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures; food safety, and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2023. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:             
     
Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
(502) 515 7298		   Media
Travis Doster
(502) 638 5457
     

 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended      26 Weeks Ended
  June 25, 2024      June 27, 2023   June 25, 2024      June 27, 2023
Revenue:                              
Restaurant and other sales $ 1,333,642     $ 1,164,385     $ 2,647,794     $ 2,331,968  
Franchise royalties and fees   7,560       6,818       14,625       13,591  
                               
Total revenue   1,341,202       1,171,203       2,662,419       2,345,559  
Costs and expenses:                              
Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):                              
Food and beverage   436,001       401,204       881,092       811,915  
Labor   438,212       391,337       865,759       777,156  
Rent   19,956       17,996       39,381       35,824  
Other operating   196,862       171,092       390,504       338,621  
Pre-opening   6,202       5,671       14,297       11,048  
Depreciation and amortization   42,915       37,413       84,408       73,640  
Impairment and closure, net   90       78       291       133  
General and administrative   58,148       51,000       110,743       100,865  
Total costs and expenses   1,198,386       1,075,791       2,386,475       2,149,202  
Income from operations   142,816       95,412       275,944       196,357  
Interest income, net   1,683       996       3,091       2,234  
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates   286       287       543       1,042  
Income before taxes   144,785       96,695       279,578       199,633  
Income tax expense   21,710       12,270       40,513       26,604  
Net income including noncontrolling interests   123,075       84,425       239,065       173,029  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   2,934       2,154       5,718       4,371  
Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 120,141     $ 82,271     $ 233,347     $ 168,658  
Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:                              
Basic $ 1.80     $ 1.23     $ 3.49     $ 2.52  
Diluted $ 1.79     $ 1.22     $ 3.48     $ 2.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   66,785       66,974       66,814       66,995  
Diluted   67,044       67,229       67,077       67,261  
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.61     $ 0.55     $ 1.22     $ 1.10  
                               


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
               
  June 25, 2024      December 26, 2023
    (unaudited)          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,454     $ 104,246  
Other current assets, net   135,832       252,228  
Property and equipment, net   1,523,393       1,474,722  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   726,378       694,014  
Goodwill   169,684       169,684  
Intangible assets, net   2,374       3,483  
Other assets   106,796       94,999  
Total assets $ 2,861,911     $ 2,793,376  
               
Current liabilities   644,327       745,434  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   779,517       743,476  
Other liabilities   160,377       146,955  
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity   1,262,636       1,141,662  
Noncontrolling interests   15,054       15,849  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,861,911     $ 2,793,376  
               


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  26 Weeks Ended
  June 25, 2024      June 27, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 239,065     $ 173,029  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization   84,408       73,640  
Share-based compensation expense   18,378       16,744  
Deferred income taxes   (4,254 )     1,767  
Other noncash adjustments, net   1,662       2,831  
Change in working capital, net of acquisitions   38,088       20,222  
Net cash provided by operating activities   377,347       288,233  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Capital expenditures - property and equipment   (155,478 )     (154,580 )
Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired         (39,153 )
Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates         632  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   197        
Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions   9,126       7,097  
Net cash used in investing activities   (146,155 )     (186,004 )
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Payments on revolving credit facility         (50,000 )
Repurchase of shares of common stock   (35,139 )     (33,058 )
Dividends paid to shareholders   (81,509 )     (73,698 )
Other financing activities, net   (21,336 )     (12,010 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (137,984 )     (168,766 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   93,208       (66,537 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   104,246       173,861  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 197,454     $ 107,324  
               


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
                         
  13 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended  
  June 25, 2024      June 27, 2023   June 25, 2024      June 27, 2023  
Income from operations $ 142,816     $ 95,412     $ 275,944   $ 196,357  
                         
Less:                        
Franchise royalties and fees   7,560       6,818       14,625     13,591  
                         
Add:                        
Pre-opening   6,202       5,671       14,297     11,048  
Depreciation and amortization   42,915       37,413       84,408     73,640  
Impairment and closure, net   90       78       291     133  
General and administrative   58,148       51,000       110,743     100,865  
                         
Restaurant margin $ 242,611     $ 182,756     $ 471,058   $ 368,452  
                         
Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)   18.2 %     15.7 %     17.8 %   15.8 %
                             


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin per
store week and weekly sales by group)
(unaudited)
                   
  13 Weeks Ended
  June 25, 2024   June 27, 2023   Change
Company restaurants (all concepts)                  
Restaurant and other sales $ 1,333,642     $ 1,164,385     14.5 %
Store weeks   8,408       7,960     5.6 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)   9.3 %     9.1 %    
                   
Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)                  
Food and beverage costs   32.7 %     34.5 %   176  bps
Labor   32.8 %     33.6 %   76  bps
Rent   1.5 %     1.5 %   5  bps
Other operating   14.8 %     14.7 %   (7 ) bps
Total   81.8 %     84.3 %    
                   
Restaurant margin %   18.2 %     15.7 %   250  bps
Restaurant margin $ $ 242,611     $ 182,756     32.8 %
Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 28,855     $ 22,961     25.7 %
                   
Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:                  
Store weeks   7,708       7,343     5.0 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)   9.4 %     9.4 %    
Average unit volume (2) $ 2,123     $ 1,946     9.1 %
Weekly sales by group:                  
Comparable restaurants (553 and 533 units) $ 163,797     $ 149,847     9.3 %
Average unit volume restaurants (20 and 20 units) $ 150,736     $ 144,554     4.3 %
Restaurants less than 6 months old (21 and 13 units) $ 151,647     $ 158,608     (4.4 )%
                   
Bubba’s 33 restaurants only:                  
Store weeks   596       526     13.3 %
Comparable restaurant sales (1)   5.5 %     3.9 %    
Average unit volume (2) $ 1,580     $ 1,514     4.4 %
Weekly sales by group:                  
Comparable restaurants (38 and 35 units) $ 122,868     $ 117,906     4.2 %
Average unit volume restaurants (5 and 3 units) $ 111,244     $ 99,324     12.0 %
Restaurants less than 6 months old (5 and 3 units) $ 142,429     $ 123,594     15.2 %
                   
Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only:                  
Store weeks   1,389       1,220     13.9 %
Comparable restaurant sales   6.6 %     10.8 %    
U.S. franchise restaurants only:                  
Comparable restaurant sales (1)   8.3 %     9.2 %    
Average unit volume (2) $ 2,268       2,129     6.5 %
_______________
(1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.
(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
 


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Unit Activity
(unaudited)
 
    13 Weeks Ended     26 Weeks Ended  
    June 25, 2024 June 27, 2023 Change   June 25, 2024 June 27, 2023 Change
Restaurant openings                
Company - Texas Roadhouse   3 2   1     12 6   6  
Company - Bubba’s 33   3 1   2     3 1   2  
Company - Jaggers         2   (2 )
Total company restaurants   6 3   3     15 9   6  
                 
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic   1   (1 )   1 1    
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic         1   1  
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1)   3 2   1     4 3   1  
Total franchise restaurants   3 3       6 4   2  
                 
Total restaurants   9 6   3     21 13   8  
                 
Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions                
Company - Texas Roadhouse         8   (8 )
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic         (8 ) 8  
                 
Restaurant closures                
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic   (1 ) 1     (1 ) 1  
                 
Restaurants open at the end of the quarter                
Company - Texas Roadhouse   594 566   28          
Company - Bubba’s 33   48 41   7          
Company - Jaggers   8 7   1          
Total company restaurants   650 614   36          
                 
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic   56 54   2          
Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic   3   3          
Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1)   53 41   12          
Total franchise restaurants   112 95   17          
                 
Total restaurants   762 709   53          
_______________
(1) Includes Puerto Rico.
 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more