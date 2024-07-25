Health officials confirm three measles cases in metro area

News Release

July 25, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed three measles cases in unvaccinated children this week in Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Based on current information, these cases are not directly linked to each other and have not traveled, so there is concern for possible spread of measles in the community. MDH continues to investigate these most recent cases and any potential connection to previous cases reported in Minnesota.

One case was confirmed on July 22 and two were confirmed on July 24. At the time of report, two of the three cases needed hospitalization.

MDH is working with local health departments and other locations to directly notify people who may have been exposed; however, health officials note that anyone who is not vaccinated against measles could be at risk and should watch for symptoms of measles.

Initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure to someone with measles to develop the first symptoms, which are usually runny nose, cough or red eyes, followed by a fever. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

If symptoms develop, people should call their health care provider before going to a clinic. Calling first is an important way to ensure that proper care is received without accidentally exposing other people to measles.

“Measles spreads easily, and it finds those who are vulnerable,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, infectious disease division director at MDH. “That is why it is important for families to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations to protect them from this potentially serious disease.”

The cases this week brings Minnesota to 15 measles cases in 2024. This is an increase compared to other years. All the cases have occurred among unvaccinated children and over 50% of the cases have been hospitalized. Minnesota isn’t the only state that has seen an increase in cases—measles cases are also increasing nationally and internationally. Those who are not immune against measles are at risk for measles.

The best way to prevent measles is through immunization. Children should receive two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine—the first at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years of age. Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling to a country where measles is common. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country. Your doctor can check to make sure you and your family are up to date on your immunizations and make sure you do not need any other immunizations.

MDH encourages people to check their immunization records to confirm that they and their children have received the MMR vaccine. Minnesotans can also go to Find My Immunization Record. Most people born before 1957 have had measles disease and are considered immune.

Measles is a highly contagious rash illness and can be a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Measles spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

View some upcoming immunization clinics in the metro area:

Additional information about measles can be found on the MDH Measles website.

