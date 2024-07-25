UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras marks 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) played an integral role in enacting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Since its passage in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act has improved the lives of hundreds of millions of people across our nation by helping to ensure that society’s most vital institutions are more accessible, inclusive and respectful of the challenges faced by people with disabilities. By protecting the civil and human rights of people with disabilities, our communities live up to the promise of our constitution that we all deserve ‘equal protection under the law.’ United Cerebral Palsy is proud to have played an integral role in the passage of this historic legislation and we pledge to continue working diligently to ensure that all people with disabilities have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and ‘live life without limits.’ ”
- Statement by Armando A. Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy
United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) played a significant role in enacting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Here are some key points regarding our involvement.
- Advocacy and Awareness: UCP was instrumental in advocating for the rights of people with disabilities, raising awareness about the challenges they faced, and highlighting the need for comprehensive civil rights legislation. They were part of the broader disability rights movement that pushed for the ADA.
- Coalition Building: UCP worked closely with other disability rights organizations to build a strong coalition to effectively lobby for the ADA. This collaboration helped unify the message and strengthen the push for legislative action.
- Testimonies and Lobbying: Representatives from UCP provided testimonies before Congress, sharing stories and data to illustrate the discrimination faced by people with disabilities. Their lobbying efforts were crucial in gaining support from lawmakers.
- Public Campaigns: UCP engaged in public campaigns to mobilize grassroots support for the ADA. They educated the public and policymakers about the importance of the legislation and how it would improve the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities.
- Drafting and Policy Input: UCP, along with other disability advocacy groups, contributed to drafting the ADA. They provided valuable input on the language and provisions of the bill to ensure it would be effective in addressing the issues faced by people with disabilities.
About United Cerebral Palsy
United Cerebral Palsy is an indispensable resource promoting the independence and inclusion of people with cerebral palsy, intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities through our network of affiliates and partnerships. Founded in 1949, UCP's 55 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada provide programs, resources, disability services, educational instruction, and workforce training annually for more than 150,000 children and adults living at all levels of ability and stages of life. UCP believes people with disabilities should have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and “live life without limits.”
